Obituary: Anthony R. Nappa, 50

Anthony R. Nappa, 50, of Foster, passed away on August 30. He was the husband of Bridget L. (McVerry) Nappa. Born in Warwick, on August 19, 1971, he was a son of Frank and Barbara (Lineham) Nappa.

Mr. Nappa, a hardworking man, who was a dedicated father to his children, loved his wife and his family, was the owner and operator of Capital Concrete Foundation, Inc. in Johnston. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and wild life.

Besides his wife and parents he is survived; by his children: Kobe, Jacob, Evan and Jamie, and siblings: Norman “Butch,” Denise, Letizia and Frank, Jr.

The funeral service was September 8, at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Burial was private.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.