Obituary: Anthony J. “Brizzy” Montini, 88

Anthony J. “Brizzy” Montini, 88, a longtime resident of East Greenwich, most recently living in Cranston, passed away on August 24. He was the husband of the late Kathleen (Gorman) Montini and had formerly been married to the late Barbara (Cruickshank) Loughmiller. Born in East Greenwich on September 1, 1933, Brizzy was the son of the late Carlo and Rosina (Truta) Montini.

Mr. Montini worked as a supervisor for the former East Greenwich Dairy and Westland Creamery, from where he retired. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War, and a wonderful provider with a never-ending love for his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the camaraderie of playing golf with his longtime friends.

He is survived by his children, Gina M. Harrington and her husband, Dennis; Lisa A Villareal and Anthony J. Montini, II; sisters, Anna Amato and Lucy Greene; grandchildren, Richard Montini, Erica Rodriguez, Ciara Della Porta and Nisa Villareal; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Isabella, Nicholas and Camilla.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, also in East Greenwich. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 29, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.

Brizzy has been mentioned in previous EG News articles by Bruce Mastracchio including ones published March 2015 (https://eastgreenwichnews.com/all-those-wonderful-nicknames-part-1/) and December 2021 (https://eastgreenwichnews.com/the-store-is-no-more/).