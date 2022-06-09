Obituary: Anne D. Palmer, 93

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Anne D. (Foster) Palmer, 93, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on May 22. She was the beloved wife of the late Elmer Hall Palmer. Anne was born in Fall River, Mass., October 17, 1928, as the daughter of late William R. and Doris (Walmsley) Foster.

Anne is survived by her loving children, Betsy Derrick and her husband Donald; Carol Readey and her husband, John; Deana Dolan; A. Janet Bliss and her husband, David; Barbara Bogosian and her husband, Paul; Nancy Phillips and her husband, Charles; and Richard Palmer and his wife, Judith.

She was a cherished “Gram” to David, Joseph, John, William, Carrie, Robert, Alana, Shauna, Meghan, Erin, Ryann, Rebecca, Daniel, Oliver, Andrew and Abigail. She had a growing list of precious great-grandchildren including Jonas, Rhys, Griffin, Christian, John, Michael, Kali, Elara, Foster, Lilly, Benjamin, William, Connor, Aiden, Ridge, Theo with number 17 on the way. She is survived by her sister, Beryl (Walker) Rowe, and sister-in-law, Nancy Foster. She is predeceased by her brothers: Kenneth Foster (Doris), William Foster, Norman Foster (Karen) and sister, Janet Castro (Clifford). She was “Auntie Anne” to many, including the Walker, “Westcoast” Foster, and Palmer families.

Anne enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and was an avid gardener. She loved to host holiday gatherings for her large family including her annual heartfelt prayer circle every Memorial Day. She will be dearly missed.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Brentwood Nursing Home for their outstanding dedication and care and the “Talking Books” program for the blind through the Library of Congress.

Calling hours for Anne will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick on Saturday, June 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at East Greenwich United Methodist Church in East Greenwich on Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Burial will be private.

Should friends desire, donations can be made in her name to Insight (43 Jefferson Blvd # 1, Warwick, RI 02888), Knights Templar Eye Foundation Inc. (186 Tremont St. 02111-1014), to or a charity of your choosing.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.