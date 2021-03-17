Obituary: Anne Arvidson, 59

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Anne J. Arvidson, 59, a lifelong East Greenwich resident, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 15. Born in Peacedale, she is the daughter of the late Earl Arvidson and Monica (Monahan) Arvidson.

Anne was a Tollgate High School graduate and an alumna of Brown University where she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees of Education. She started her teaching career at Rocky Hill County Day School and then went on to spend the better part of 30 years as an English Teacher at Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School before she retired.

To say Anne was a lover of books would be an understatement. She worked closely with Reading Across Rhode Island to promote literacy and the value of reading within the state. In addition, she had her own free little library outside her home that she joyfully filled for her neighborhood. Anne had a caring heart and was willing to go the extra mile for those in her life. She always had a smile on her face, her door was always open, and there was always Diet Coke in the fridge, and chocolate ice cream in the freezer.

Anne was predeceased by both of her parents and her two Shelties, Teddy and Elijah. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Adams (Frank); her niece, Erin; nephew, Ryan, and great-niece, Avery. She also leaves behind many close friends and will be truly missed by all. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a future date.

