Obituary: Annamarie Kilguss, 95

Annamarie Kilguss, 95, passed away Jan. 18. She was the wife of the late Paul F. Kilguss, Sr. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Marie (Krieghoff) Gebhardt.



Mrs. Kilguss was a sales clerk at the former Silverman’s and Thorpe’s Gift Shop both of which were on Main Street in East Greenwich. She loved taking care of her family and was a great cook. She loved her assisted living family as well, and all they did to enrich her life.



She is survived by six children; Linda Ohsberg, Gail Lilligreen, Janet Kilguss, Paul Kilguss, Jr., Joyce Kilguss and Steve Kilguss, seven grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Harry Gebhardt.

Her funeral and burial will be private. Donations in Annamarie’s memory may be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118 Division St., East Greenwich, RI 02818.



