Obituary: Ann Theresa Bartnick, 87

Longtime CVS & Thorpe’s Pharmacy Employee

Ann Theresa Bartnick, born on May 29, 1935, in New York City went to be with her husband Bruno Henry Bartnick and her Lord on April 4, 2023.

She survived by her beloved brother, John Gillespie of New York; five grateful children Michael Patrick Bartnick of Florida, Cherylann Christine Wilkinson of North Kingstown, RI, Sharon Marie Uber of North Kingstown, RI, Linda Arlene Messier of Cranston, RI and Daniel Bruno Bartnick of Madison, NH; fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind countless friends as she was the kindest, most caring and giving woman.

She touched many lives with her contagious smile and laughter as a lifelong employee of Thorpe’s and CVS in East Greenwich.

Ann loved to laugh and smile. She loved flowers, yard sales, Dunkin Donuts coffee, the beach and shopping on 5th Avenue.

Ann lived a full life and was surrounded by her family when she passed peacefully. Ann will be deeply missed by all, yet we rejoice as she is in Heaven with her Heavenly Father.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday April 15th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Ann’s name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, as these were Mom’s favorite charities.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

