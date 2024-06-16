Obituary: Ann S. Berard, 81

Her warmth, kindness, and gentle nature will be remembered

Ann S. Berard, 81, of East Greenwich, passed away suddenly Friday, June 14. Born in Providence, Ann was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Celona) Bonaminio of Pawtucket. Ann had worked as an office administrator across several industries before retiring several years ago.

She is survived by her adoring twin daughters, Deborah Machowski and husband Gary of East Greenwich, and Susan Lambi and husband Arthur of Cumberland. She was the cherished grandma to Jessica (Lambi) Silinonte and husband Michael, and Nicole Lambi and fiancé Mac Crispino.

Ann’s warmth, kindness, and gentle nature will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston.

Visiting hours will be held prior to the Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.

