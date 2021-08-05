Obituary: Ann Rogers, 86

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Ann S. Rogers, 86, beloved mother, grandmother & great-grandmother of Bel Air, MD, formerly of East Greenwich , RI and Ocean Grove, NJ, passed away with family at her side on July 29.

Born in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William and Emily (Swain) Seaman of Union. Ann graduated Union High School and attended The Edgewood Park School, NY, before marrying the late Raymond DeVinney. They had four children together in Sciuate, MA, then later parted, remaining friends.

With her second husband, the late Jack T. Rogers, Ann made a blended family home in East Greenwich. She loved decorating, sewing, and knitting, and loved gardening, cooking, music, sailing, and the beach. Ann and Jack owned The Village Pump, before retiring and living aboard their sailboat for a time. After Jack passed, Ann moved to Ocean Grove, and enjoyed winters in Florida. She will be dearly missed.

Ann is survived by her children, Scott DeVinney of North Kingstown, RI, Todd (Charlene) DeVinney of Groton, MA, and Geoffrey (Janet) DeVinney of Bel Air, MD; stepchildren, Cynthia (Walter) Rae of Townshend, VT, Patrick (Diane) Rogers of Richmond, VA, and Penelope (Robert) Steen of East Greenwich; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Constance Seaman. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Lizbeth DeVinney; stepson, James Rogers; brother, William Seaman Jr.; and dear friends.

A service will take place Friday, August 13, at 11 AM at Townley Presbyterian Church in Union, NJ, followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, in Hillside. Contributions may be made In Memory of Ann S. Rogers for Support of Beach/Lifeguard Operations at https://ogbeachfoundation.org.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.