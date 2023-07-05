Obituary: Amanda Rubin, 42

Founder of She + Me Collective

It is with great sadness that the family of Amanda Rubin announces her passing on Friday, June 23, at the age of 42. Amanda passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Amanda is survived by her mother & stepfather, Rona and Bob Dudas, her father, Glenn Rubin, her brother Jordan Rubin, his fiancé Marisa Lewiecki, and her partner in life, Lee Marcello. She is also survived by Lee’s parents, Paula & Matt Marcello, along with his sister and brother-in-law, Kerci & Scott Stroud and their children, Cella and Briggs Stroud. In addition to her family, Amanda will be greatly missed by her numerous friends that became a part of her extended family.



Amanda grew up in Longmeadow, where she was an active member of her community. She graduated from Longmeadow High School then went on to study fashion and marketing at Newbury College. After graduating with a degree in business, she began her journey as an entrepreneur. After several business ventures, she founded She + Me Collective in East Greenwich in 2020; a collective of women designers, artists and makers that empower the co-creative process between the designer, boutique and consumer. She has supported and lifted up countless businesses and women to help fulfill their full potential. She was a leader, a creative and a visionary.



Funeral services were held on June 29 at the Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 44 Sumner Ave., Springfield, Mass., with burial in Beth El Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe account set up to help pay for funeral expenses and her celebration of life. GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-amanda-rubin-fight-breast-cancer.

