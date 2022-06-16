Obituary: Alice Wagner, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Alice Wagner, 95 years young, passed away to be with Our Savior on Wednesday, June 8, at Kent County Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Michael Brum and Mary Mederios Furtado. Her father was born in San Miguel, The Azores and her mother hailed from Sao Paolo, Brazil. Alice and her siblings were first generation Americans, all born in Rhode Island.

Alice was a hard working lady, staying employed until her 90th birthday. Many children, and now adults, who attended Potowomut and Cedar Hill Schools will remember her lovingly as “Grandma Alice.” She loved those kids, and her wonderful friends and co-workers, Marcella Romano and Lisa Arruda.

But mostly, our mother was fiercely independent, living on her own and alone the last 40 years. She kept the home fires burning and kept us safe and well-loved. Military wives are so underrated as we were witnesses to the struggles she endured. You knew where you stood with our mother, she never minced words but was loyal to a fault and loving beyond words.

Even well into her 80s, Alice was always willing and able to babysit her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Mortenson, Courtney Wagner Restrepo, and Nolan Wagner. She would enjoy baking with Kaitlyn or playing softball with all three. Alice recently welcomed her first great-grandchild, Jaxon, who she saw only 4 times but was thrilled to see pictures that his mother, Courtney, posted on Facebook as well as FaceTime even though she was not tech savvy.

Alice is survived by her loving children, Deborah Steele and Reginald Wagner and daughter-in -aw Lori Hopkins Wagner and her aforementioned grandchildren and friends. Alice is also survived by her sister, Pauline Little and brother-in-law James Little of Alexandria Bay, NY, and several nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Alice also leaves her wonderful neighbors, Greg Dantas, and Adam and Rana Kennett, who looked out for her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings Mary Hird, Adelaide Furtado, SSD, Anthony Furtado, Manuel Brum and Peter Furtado and her nephew, Paul Hird.

She will be missed mother more than words can express. She was truly one of a kind.

Per Alice’s wishes, there are no calling hours. She will be interred next to her brother, Peter, at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston.

