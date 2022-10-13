Obituary: Alice W. Pelley, 101

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Alice (Whitehead) Pelley, 101, passed away on October 11. She was the wife of the late Ralph H. Pelley. Born in East Greenwich on August 6, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Harry R. and Georgiana (Moone) Whitehead.

She was an administrative assistant at Quonset Point for over 20 years and was an avid bowler, gardener and artist.

She is survived by her nephew David A. Daniels, and his fiancé, Daphne D. Sherman. She was the sister of the late Harry and George Whitehead.

Her funeral and burial will be private.

An online condolence may be left with the Hill Funeral Home HERE.