Obituary: Alfred J. Petteruti, 88

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Alfred J. Petteruti, 88, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, at home in East Greenwich, surrounded by his family. Born in Providence, he was son of the late Anthony and Anna (Cappella) Petteruti, and the brother of the late Richard Petteruti. He lived in East Greenwich for 48 years. Al earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Brown University in 1954, attended graduate school at Yale, and received a master’s degree from Northeastern University. He maintained a lifelong commitment to Brown in philanthropy and other roles, but hosting entertainers who performed at the annual Brown Pops Concert was one of his favorites.

Al joined the U.S. Army in 1956 as a security officer stationed in Japan. Afterward, he worked at Raytheon for 11 years before founding Ocean Data Equipment Corp. Subsequently, he acquired Digitronics which became Comtec Information Systems in Cumberland, where he served as CEO until 2000. Along with the company, Al was granted numerous U.S. patents for a wide range of innovative products. He was always forward thinking and loved to keep up with the latest technology.

Above all, he valued spending time with family and friends, and he enjoyed nothing more than sharing a meal while surrounded by his children and grandchildren. His upbeat nature, warmth, and youthful outlook on all aspects of life extended to his relationships and enriched everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary (Almonte) Petteruti, his children Robert Petteruti and his wife Gordana; Steven Petteruti and his wife Patricia; Ann Marie Barone and her husband Michael; Lenore Petteruti Kopko and her husband Edward; and his beloved grandchildren: Alina, Marissa, Steven, Robert, Sara, Anessa, Patrick, Michael, and Carson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third Street, East Greenwich on Monday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. Those who wish may also participate in the Mass through livestream at www.olmparish.org. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Burial will be private. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Rhode Island: https://www.alz.org/ri.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.