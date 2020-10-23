Obituary: Alfred C. ‘Fred’ Sauerbrey, 83

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Alfred C. “Fred” Sauerbrey, died of cancer Oct. 20, at the age of 83. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Anne (Watkins) Sauerbrey. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Emil A. and Babette Sauerbrey.

Mr. Sauerbrey had been corporate secretary and director of taxes and insurance for Brown & Sharpe for many years, prior to becoming a tax and financial consultant in East Greenwich. He was a former president of the New England Chapter of Tax Executives Institute in Boston. He held an accounting degree from Lehigh University and an MBA from American University. He was an enrolled agent with authority to practice before the IRS.

Fred was an avid motorcyclist and mountain hiker. He had a passion for antique cars, motorcycles, and steam locomotives. He was a member and small group Bible study leader at Christ Church in East Greenwich. Fred had a winsome faith, and loved sharing the message of Christ with others. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children: Suzanne B. Dudt and husband Timothy of Houston, Penn., David W. Sauerbrey and wife Julie of Marion, Mass., Karl F. Sauerbrey and wife Angielique of West Greenwich, and Jonathan M. Sauerbrey and wife Heather of Coventry. Fred was the grandfather of nine: Heather, Heidi, Kristina, Stephen, Brynn, Aubrie, Daniel, Genevieve and Gage. He was the brother of Wilmer J. E. Sauerbrey of Baldwin, Maryland.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Christ Church, 1025 Main St., East Greenwich, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.(find information here: Cccov.online.church). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Church.

