Obituary: Alexandra Noble Swift, 82

East Greenwich Resident

Alexandra Noble Swift, 82, of East Greenwich, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 22, at Kent Hospital in Warwick. Born on April 7, 1940, in Scranton, Pa., Alix was the daughter of the late John A. Noble and Jean Steinbach Noble. She was a graduate of the Dobbs School and Bennett College. Later, as a mother of three, she earned her nursing degree from CCRI and was a psychiatric nurse at Rhode Island Hospital for 29 years.

Alix is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Swift; son John and his wife Lauren Mascola of West Hartford, Conn.; daughter Brett of Portland, Ore., and son Thomas and his wife Fabiola of Providence; seven grandchildren: Ginina, Robert John, Michael, Andrea, Cooper, Bauer, and Easton; two great-grandchildren Amera and Cayden; nieces Leslie, Elena, Alex, Louise, Tina, Deanne, Julie, and Amy; and her two beloved dogs. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Noble Colombo and life-long friend Jean LaSorsa.

Alix was an uncommonly kind and generous soul, and her patience and selfless generosity brightened the lives of her family, her friends, and her patients. She was full of positive energy and loved walking her dogs at Goddard Park, watching her grandsons play hockey, fishing on Martha’s Vineyard, and sharing life every day with her husband and best friend. Her gentle nature and soft voice belied her strength and determination, particularly when taking care of the people she loved. As we mourn her loss and learn to live in the world without her, we honor her life by showing each other the same loving kindness and patience Alix always showed us.

Her funeral burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Companions Animal Rescue at www.ourcompanions.org.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.