Obituary: Alan I. Halsband, 86

From the Shalom Memorial Chapel website

Alan I. Halsband, 86, died Saturday, Feb. 24, at Saint Elizabeth Home. He was the beloved husband of Harriet (Kriss) Halsband for eight years and the late Marcia (Aptel) Halsband for 47 years. Born in Providence, a son of the late George and Anna (Goldstein) Halsband, he had lived in East Greenwich since 2016, previously a longtime resident of Warwick. He was a test engineer for Electric Boat in Groton, Conn., for 34 years and Tower Manufacturing in Providence for eight years, retiring in 1996. Alan was an Army veteran, serving from 1958-61 in Korea. He graduated from Roger Williams College, Class of ’89. Alan was a member of Temple Emanu-El, Touro Fraternal Association, and the Masons – Overseas Lodge.

Devoted father of Jeffrey Halsband and his wife, Lori, of Daisy, Ga., and Scott Halsband and his wife, Donna, of Warwick. Loving brother of Sidney Halsband and his wife, Marta Redniss Maresco, of Southbury, Conn., and Joan Dellicarpini and her husband, Pat, of Fairfax, Va. Adored grandfather of Alma, Tara, Jacob, Justin and the late Samantha. Cherished great grandfather of Kelsie, Derek, Mason, Bryson and Brooklynn. He also leaves step-daughters Ronni Guttin of Foster and Marci Karp and her husband, Ronald, of Warwick.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Shalom Memorial Chapel, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave., Providence, RI 02906, or Jewish Collaborative Services, 1165 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Shiva will be observed at his late residence, Tuesday 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

To attend services via Zoom, please click HERE.

Meeting ID: 840 1527 1837

Passcode: 122418

Posted 2/25/24

Photo by Mike Labrum / Unsplash