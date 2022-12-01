Obituary: Alan B. Webber, 70

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Alan B. Webber, 70, died Wednesday, November 23, surrounded by his family at home. He was the beloved husband of Lori (Swanholm) Webber for 31 years.

Born in Providence, a son of the late Marshall and Betty (Cantoff) Webber, he lived in Warwick, but previously called East Greenwich and Cranston home. He was president and owner of both the former Marshall Trading and Pauley Companies. Alan was a history buff and passionate about teaching and sharing knowledge with his students at both Toll Gate and Warwick Veterans High Schools, retiring in 2021. Alan was a past president of the Potowomut Golf Club, a former softball coach, and an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Alan was the devoted father of Danielle Webber and her husband, Joseph Fleury, of Boston, Mass. He was the dear brother of Paul Webber and his wife, Kate, of Newport, and Steven Webber and James Webber along with his surviving wife, Emily, of Cranston. He was the loving uncle of several nieces and nephews, as well as the cherished life-long friend of Richard Bedrosian of Dix Hills, NY.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in Shalom Memorial Chapel in Cranston. Family and friends are invited to observe Shiva directly following services at 439 Ives Road in Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886).

