Obituary: Adrienne O’Neill, 79

Adrienne (Cornibert) O’Neill, 79, of Laurel, MS; Hilton Head, SC; and East Greenwich, RI, passed away Tuesday, June 22, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Larry O’Neill and mother of the late Michael O’Neill. She also leaves behind her stepdaughter, Laura, with her husband, Ray Palmer; her late stepdaughter, Beth Cleaver; two granddaughters: Katherine and Allison; a brother, Marcel Cornibert, and his wife, Dianne; and her beloved poodle, Beau.

Adrienne was a very remarkable woman. She was a kind, patient, empathetic advocate, and a strong leader in her faith community. Her education included a Master of Divinity from Andover Newton Theological School. Her career spanned roles as church pastor, hospice and hospital chaplain, and extensive work in pastoral care and bereavement ministry.

Her roles included Pastor at East Greenwich United Methodist Church in RI and Chapel Without Walls in Hilton Head, SC; Hospice Chaplain at VNA Care New England, The THA Group in Savannah, GA, and Director of Chaplain Service at Island Hospice in Hilton Head, SC. She was founder and Director of The Coalition of Beaufort County Parkinson’s Disease Support Groups in SC, as well as State Director of Parkinson’s Action Network in SC.

She loved tennis, skiing, and traveling. Adrienne had a warm sense of humor and a great laugh.

Funeral and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

