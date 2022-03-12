Now Hiring: Over 75 Open Positions

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last few days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

Featured:

Full/Part-Time Caregiver

Local Listings: 

  1. EG Parks & Rec: Summer Camp Supervisor, Summer Counselor-in-Training Supervisor
  2. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Barbacks, Bartender, Host, Server
  3. 5707 Hospitality (Providence Oyster Bar II): Front of House Staff, Back of House
  4. Tavern in the Square East Greenwich: Dishwashers, Culinary Crew, Se Habla Espanol, Linecooks, Prep Cooks & Dishwashers, Host/Hostess, Servers
  5. Union & Main: Back of House Staff
  6. Fresco: Servers
  7. East Greenwich Restaurant Group (Finn’s Harborside): Restaurant Supervisor
  8. Dave’s Marketplace: Creative Pizza Professionals, Deli & Kitchen Staff
  9. Bench Jeweler
  10. T’s Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
  11. Circe Restaurant & Bar: Line Cook
  12. Hairstylist, Chair For Rent
  13. Starbucks: Barista/Cashier
  14. StretchLab EG: Yoga Instructor
  15. London Bridge Learning Center: Preschool Assistant
  16. The Martucci Group (Safehouse/The Trap): AM/PM Hosts, Busser
  17. Blazing Editions: Embellisher/Fine Art Prints, Art Framing/Finishing
  18. Creative A: Production Assistant
  19. Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital: Vet Assistant/Kennel Attendant
  20. Dunkin’: Crew Member/Barista
  21. Waterford Laundromat: Laundromat Attendant
  22. La Masseria Restaurant: Server
  23. Dig In Dining Restaurant Group (Hucks Filling Station): Server/Bartender, Back of House, Floor Supervisor
  24. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Multiple Positions Available
  25. University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Receptionist
  26. Toscana Lounge/Main Street Coffee: Barista/Cashier
  27. Tavern on Main: Server
  28. CVS Health: Pharmacy Technician, Beauty Sales Consultant
  29. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Busser/Host, Oyster Shucker
  30. Texas Roadhouse: Server, Host
  31. The Early Learning Centers of RI: Aides/Teacher Assistants
  32. Eldredge Elementary: Long Term Substitute Teachers
  33. Cole Middle: Paraprofessional, Custodian
  34. EG High School: Boys Volleyball Coach
  35. East Greenwich Restaurant Group: Dishwasher/Food Prep
  36. Providence Behavioral Health Associates: Medical Receptionist & Intake Specialist
  37. The Seasons EG Assisted Living: Waiter/Waitress
  38. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
  39. Potowomut Golf Club: Course Crewman (P/T), Bartender, Busser/Cleaner, Shoe Cleaner/Locker Room Attendant
  40. Flood Auto Group: Automotive Valets, Service Advisor
  41. Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
  42. Club Pilates: Membership Sales Representative
  43. EG School District/Aramark: Administrative Clerk
  44. Dockhand/Marina Services Attendant: Oasis Marinas
  45. Orangetheory: Fitness Coach
  46. Tastebuds Kitchen EG: Event Assistant
  47. Wildwood Nursery Center: Nursery Center Assistant, Garden Designer & Customer Sales
  48. Sherwin Williams: Sales Associate
  49. Panera Bread: Retail Sales
  50. The Martucci Group (Besos Bistro): Bartender/Server
  51. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist, Director of Enrollment Management
  52. Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher
  53. Healthtrax: Opening Shift/Front Desk, Les Mills Fitness Instructor
  54. East Greenwich Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
  55. University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist
  56. Coastal Medical: Medical Secretary
  57. Performance Physical Therapy: Athletic Trainer
  58. AP Derm: Medical Assistant
  59. RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
  60. Brock & Co.: Deli Associate, Utility/Dishwasher
  61. Butterfly Effects: Child Interventionist
  62. Ivy Rehab: Physical Therapy Assistant
  63. McDonald’s: Maintenance
  64. Fred Astaire Dance Studio: Professional Dancer
  65. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
  66. Janitech: Custodian
  67. Greenwich Medical Associates: Medical Assistant
  68. Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker

