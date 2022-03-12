Now Hiring: Over 75 Open Positions

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last few days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured:
Local Listings:
- EG Parks & Rec: Summer Camp Supervisor, Summer Counselor-in-Training Supervisor
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Barbacks, Bartender, Host, Server
- 5707 Hospitality (Providence Oyster Bar II): Front of House Staff, Back of House
- Tavern in the Square East Greenwich: Dishwashers, Culinary Crew, Se Habla Espanol, Linecooks, Prep Cooks & Dishwashers, Host/Hostess, Servers
- Union & Main: Back of House Staff
- Fresco: Servers
- East Greenwich Restaurant Group (Finn’s Harborside): Restaurant Supervisor
- Dave’s Marketplace: Creative Pizza Professionals, Deli & Kitchen Staff
- Bench Jeweler
- T’s Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
- Circe Restaurant & Bar: Line Cook
- Hairstylist, Chair For Rent
- Starbucks: Barista/Cashier
- StretchLab EG: Yoga Instructor
- London Bridge Learning Center: Preschool Assistant
- The Martucci Group (Safehouse/The Trap): AM/PM Hosts, Busser
- Blazing Editions: Embellisher/Fine Art Prints, Art Framing/Finishing
- Creative A: Production Assistant
- Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital: Vet Assistant/Kennel Attendant
- Dunkin’: Crew Member/Barista
- Waterford Laundromat: Laundromat Attendant
- La Masseria Restaurant: Server
- Dig In Dining Restaurant Group (Hucks Filling Station): Server/Bartender, Back of House, Floor Supervisor
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Multiple Positions Available
- University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Receptionist
- Toscana Lounge/Main Street Coffee: Barista/Cashier
- Tavern on Main: Server
- CVS Health: Pharmacy Technician, Beauty Sales Consultant
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Busser/Host, Oyster Shucker
- Texas Roadhouse: Server, Host
- The Early Learning Centers of RI: Aides/Teacher Assistants
- Eldredge Elementary: Long Term Substitute Teachers
- Cole Middle: Paraprofessional, Custodian
- EG High School: Boys Volleyball Coach
- East Greenwich Restaurant Group: Dishwasher/Food Prep
- Providence Behavioral Health Associates: Medical Receptionist & Intake Specialist
- The Seasons EG Assisted Living: Waiter/Waitress
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
- Potowomut Golf Club: Course Crewman (P/T), Bartender, Busser/Cleaner, Shoe Cleaner/Locker Room Attendant
- Flood Auto Group: Automotive Valets, Service Advisor
- Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
- Club Pilates: Membership Sales Representative
- EG School District/Aramark: Administrative Clerk
- Dockhand/Marina Services Attendant: Oasis Marinas
- Orangetheory: Fitness Coach
- Tastebuds Kitchen EG: Event Assistant
- Wildwood Nursery Center: Nursery Center Assistant, Garden Designer & Customer Sales
- Sherwin Williams: Sales Associate
- Panera Bread: Retail Sales
- The Martucci Group (Besos Bistro): Bartender/Server
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist, Director of Enrollment Management
- Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher
- Healthtrax: Opening Shift/Front Desk, Les Mills Fitness Instructor
- East Greenwich Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
- University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist
- Coastal Medical: Medical Secretary
- Performance Physical Therapy: Athletic Trainer
- AP Derm: Medical Assistant
- RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
- Brock & Co.: Deli Associate, Utility/Dishwasher
- Butterfly Effects: Child Interventionist
- Ivy Rehab: Physical Therapy Assistant
- McDonald’s: Maintenance
- Fred Astaire Dance Studio: Professional Dancer
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
- Janitech: Custodian
- Greenwich Medical Associates: Medical Assistant
- Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker
0 Comments