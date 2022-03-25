Now Hiring: Intern for Rep. Langevin, and more

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

Featured Listings:

  1. Congressman Langevin Seeks Summer Internship Applicants!
  2. Thursday After-school Instructor: SPARK Business Academy (Fashion)
  3. EG Parks & Rec Needs Summer Camp Counselors
  4. EG Chamber of Commerce: Marketing Coordinator

Local Listings: 

  1. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Bar back, Server, Hostess, Bartender
  2. Eldredge Elementary School: Long Term Substitute Teacher
  3. EG School District: Long Term Substitute Teachers, 1:1 Paraprofessional Substitute, Aramark/Food Service Workers; Admin Clerk
  4. EG High School: P/T Custodian
  5. Our Lady of Mercy School: Long Term Substitute: Art
  6. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Administrative Assistant, Director of Enrollment Management, Business Manager, Communications & Social Media Manager
  7. Early Learning Center of New England: Teacher Aides/Assistants
  8. Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher
  9. Storks Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants
  10. Oasis Marina: Dockhand
  11. Fresco: Experienced Server
  12. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Oyster Shucker
  13. Providence Oyster Bar, EG: Back of House, Front of House Staff
  14. Finn’s Harborside: Wait Staff/Servers
  15. The Nook Coffeehouse: Barista/Cashier
  16. T’s Restaurant Group: Server
  17. Martucci Group/The Trap & Safehouse: Bussers, Hosts
  18. La Masseria: Server
  19. Tavern on Main EG: Servers, Host/Hostess, Bartender
  20. Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Busser/Bar back/Food runner, Waitstaff & Bartender
  21. Starbucks: Barista
  22. Dunkin’: Barista
  23. Dig In Dining Group: Server/Bartender, Floor Supervisor
  24. Chipotle: Crew Member
  25. Texas Roadhouse: Host
  26. Natalie’s Italian Deli & Marketplace: Deli/Cashier
  27. EG Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
  28. The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Waiter/Waitress
  29. Seasons EG: Activities Assistant
  30. Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Front Desk Receptionist
  31. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Many Careers Available
  32. Roosters: Stylists
  33. Alex and Ani: Social Media Manager
  34. Taste Buds Kitchen: Kitchen Assistant (Events)
  35. CVS Health: Pharmacy Technician
  36. Wildwood Nursery: Garden Design & Customer Service Specialist
  37. StretchLab EG: Yoga Instructor
  38. Healthtrax Fitness: Front Desk, Opening Shift, Les Mills Group Fitness Instructor
  39. University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist
  40. Ocean State Nanny Agency: Full Time Nanny
  41. Potowomut Golf Club: Shoe Cleaning/Locker Room Attendant, Servers, Banquet Server
  42. Club Pilates: Membership Sales Specialist
  43. Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
  44. Pappas OPT Physical & Hand Therapy: Physical Therapy Tech
  45. Ivy Rehab: Physical Therapy Assistant
  46. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Exercise Specialist
  47. Confluent Health: Physical Therapy Tech
  48. Blazing Editions: Art Framing & Finishing
  49. Creative A: Production Assistant
  50. Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate

