Now Hiring: Intern for Rep. Langevin, and more

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
- Congressman Langevin Seeks Summer Internship Applicants!
- Thursday After-school Instructor: SPARK Business Academy (Fashion)
- EG Parks & Rec Needs Summer Camp Counselors
- EG Chamber of Commerce: Marketing Coordinator
Local Listings:
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Bar back, Server, Hostess, Bartender
- Eldredge Elementary School: Long Term Substitute Teacher
- EG School District: Long Term Substitute Teachers, 1:1 Paraprofessional Substitute, Aramark/Food Service Workers; Admin Clerk
- EG High School: P/T Custodian
- Our Lady of Mercy School: Long Term Substitute: Art
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Administrative Assistant, Director of Enrollment Management, Business Manager, Communications & Social Media Manager
- Early Learning Center of New England: Teacher Aides/Assistants
- Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher
- Storks Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants
- Oasis Marina: Dockhand
- Fresco: Experienced Server
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Oyster Shucker
- Providence Oyster Bar, EG: Back of House, Front of House Staff
- Finn’s Harborside: Wait Staff/Servers
- The Nook Coffeehouse: Barista/Cashier
- T’s Restaurant Group: Server
- Martucci Group/The Trap & Safehouse: Bussers, Hosts,
- La Masseria: Server
- Tavern on Main EG: Servers, Host/Hostess, Bartender
- Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Busser/Bar back/Food runner, Waitstaff & Bartender
- Starbucks: Barista
- Dunkin’: Barista
- Dig In Dining Group: Server/Bartender, Floor Supervisor
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- Texas Roadhouse: Host
- Natalie’s Italian Deli & Marketplace: Deli/Cashier
- EG Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
- The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Waiter/Waitress
- Seasons EG: Activities Assistant
- Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Front Desk Receptionist
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Many Careers Available
- Roosters: Stylists
- Alex and Ani: Social Media Manager
- Taste Buds Kitchen: Kitchen Assistant (Events)
- CVS Health: Pharmacy Technician
- Wildwood Nursery: Garden Design & Customer Service Specialist
- StretchLab EG: Yoga Instructor
- Healthtrax Fitness: Front Desk, Opening Shift, Les Mills Group Fitness Instructor
- University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist
- Ocean State Nanny Agency: Full Time Nanny
- Potowomut Golf Club: Shoe Cleaning/Locker Room Attendant, Servers, Banquet Server
- Club Pilates: Membership Sales Specialist
- Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
- Pappas OPT Physical & Hand Therapy: Physical Therapy Tech
- Ivy Rehab: Physical Therapy Assistant
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Exercise Specialist
- Confluent Health: Physical Therapy Tech
- Blazing Editions: Art Framing & Finishing
- Creative A: Production Assistant
- Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate
