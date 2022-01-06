Now Hiring in EG: Urgent Hires in Many Fields

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
Local Listings:
- Dock Hand: East Greenwich Marina
- Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital: Kennel Attendant/Vet Assistant
- East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
- Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista, Baker
- Facial Aesthetics Center of Rhode Island: Patient Representative
- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery: Front Desk, Medical Assistant
- La Masseria: Server
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Server/Hostess/Bartender/Bar Back
- Green Line Apothecary: Ice Cream Maker, Pharmacy Technician
- Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
- East Greenwich Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
- Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty: Office Administrator & Marketing Assistant
- The Seasons EG: Waiter/Waitress (Assisted Living Residence), Building Maintenance
- East Greenwich Schools Department: Substitute Teachers, Substitute Math Teachers, Superintendent of Schools, 1:1 Paraprofessional (Frenchtown Elementary), Substitute Paraprofessionals, EGHS Boys & Girls Outdoor Track and Field Distance Coach, Long Term Sub (Meadowbrook, Grade 2)
- Aramark/EG School District: Administrative Clerk, Food Service Worker
- Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk
- Riverzedge Arts: Communications and Development Assistant
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist, Director of Development and Alumni Relations
- Re: Ecommerce & Social Media Specialist
- Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
- New England Institute of Technology: Student Advisor
- University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
- Greenwich Bay Chiropractic LLC: Front Desk Receptionist
- Blazing Editions: Executive Assistant, Art Framing & Finishing
- Texas Roadhouse: Server, Baker, Host
- Petro Home Services: Propane Coordinator
- Star Group: Propane Coordinator
- APDerm: Medical Assistant
- Dig In Dining Group/Hucks Filling Station: Back of House, General Manager
- Starbucks: Barista/Cashier, Barista
- Drip LLC: Head Baker
- JP Morgan Chase Bank: P/T Associate Banker
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Client Service Representative, Veterinary Surgery Liaison, Experienced Vet Anesthesia & Surgery Tech
- Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center: Veterinary Technician
- United Veterinary Care: Client Service Representative Manager
- McDonald’s: Executive Assistant
- Uptime Esports: Esports Head Coach
- Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: Assistant Coffee Shop Manager
- T’s Restaurant Group: Server (Hospitality Specialist)
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide (Long Term Care), Activities Assistants, Healthcare Admissions Coordinator
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Med Aide/Med Tech
- Community Living of RI: Scheduling Coordinator, Program Managers
- Life Maid Simple: Cleaners
- The Early Learning Centers of RI: Teacher Aides/Assistants
- Playground Prep LLC: Teacher Assistant
- Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Preschool Teacher’s Assistant
- Sweet Peas Village: Childcare Provider, Preschool Teacher
- Morning Star Home Care: Clerical/Secretarial Personnel
- Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Member
- EGP, Inc.: P/T Bookkeeper
- Happynest: Sales Development Representative
- Peace of Mind Nannies: Nanny for Two Boys Needed
- Aim High Academy: Front Desk Clerk
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Store Manager
- MDVIP LLC: Temporary Healthcare Sales Representative
- Lifespan: Behavioral Health Specialist I
- Navigant Credit Union: Assistant Head Teller/MSRI, F/T Teller
- Arlington RV Supercenter: Service Advisor, RV Sales Representative
- Balise Wholesale Parts Driver
- Meridian Printing, Inc.: Hand Worker, Press Worker
- Creative A: Production Assistant- Picture Framing, Signage, Vinyl
- Cumberland Farms: Manager in Training
- Chipotle: General Manager
- Shimmer Salon and Day Spa: Stylists and Salon Assistant
