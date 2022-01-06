Now Hiring in EG: Urgent Hires in Many Fields

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to admin@eastgreenwichnews.com – we especially love to feature local listings!

Local Listings:

  1. Dock Hand: East Greenwich Marina
  2. Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital: Kennel Attendant/Vet Assistant
  3. East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
  4. Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista, Baker
  5. Facial Aesthetics Center of Rhode Island: Patient Representative
  6. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery: Front Desk, Medical Assistant
  7. La Masseria: Server
  8. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Server/Hostess/Bartender/Bar Back
  9. Green Line Apothecary: Ice Cream Maker, Pharmacy Technician
  10. Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
  11. East Greenwich Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
  12. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty: Office Administrator & Marketing Assistant
  13. The Seasons EG: Waiter/Waitress (Assisted Living Residence), Building Maintenance
  14. East Greenwich Schools Department: Substitute Teachers, Substitute Math Teachers, Superintendent of Schools, 1:1 Paraprofessional (Frenchtown Elementary), Substitute Paraprofessionals, EGHS Boys & Girls Outdoor Track and Field Distance Coach, Long Term Sub (Meadowbrook, Grade 2)
  15. Aramark/EG School District: Administrative Clerk, Food Service Worker
  16. Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk
  17. Riverzedge Arts: Communications and Development Assistant
  18. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist, Director of Development and Alumni Relations
  19. Re: Ecommerce & Social Media Specialist
  20. Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider
  21. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
  22. New England Institute of Technology: Student Advisor
  23. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
  24. Greenwich Bay Chiropractic LLC: Front Desk Receptionist
  25. Blazing Editions: Executive Assistant, Art Framing & Finishing
  26. Texas Roadhouse: Server, Baker, Host
  27. Petro Home Services: Propane Coordinator
  28. Star Group: Propane Coordinator
  29. APDerm: Medical Assistant
  30. Dig In Dining Group/Hucks Filling Station: Back of House, General Manager
  31. Starbucks: Barista/Cashier, Barista
  32. Drip LLC: Head Baker
  33. JP Morgan Chase Bank: P/T Associate Banker
  34. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Client Service Representative, Veterinary Surgery Liaison, Experienced Vet Anesthesia & Surgery Tech
  35. Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center: Veterinary Technician
  36. United Veterinary Care: Client Service Representative Manager
  37. McDonald’s: Executive Assistant
  38. Uptime Esports: Esports Head Coach
  39. Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: Assistant Coffee Shop Manager
  40. T’s Restaurant Group: Server (Hospitality Specialist)
  41. Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide (Long Term Care), Activities Assistants, Healthcare Admissions Coordinator
  42. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Med Aide/Med Tech
  43. Community Living of RI: Scheduling Coordinator, Program Managers
  44. Life Maid Simple: Cleaners
  45. The Early Learning Centers of RI: Teacher Aides/Assistants
  46. Playground Prep LLC: Teacher Assistant
  47. Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Preschool Teacher’s Assistant
  48. Sweet Peas Village: Childcare Provider, Preschool Teacher
  49. Morning Star Home Care: Clerical/Secretarial Personnel
  50. Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Member
  51. EGP, Inc.: P/T Bookkeeper
  52. Happynest: Sales Development Representative
  53. Peace of Mind Nannies: Nanny for Two Boys Needed
  54. Aim High Academy: Front Desk Clerk
  55. Dunkin’ Donuts: Store Manager
  56. MDVIP LLC: Temporary Healthcare Sales Representative
  57. Lifespan: Behavioral Health Specialist I
  58. Navigant Credit Union: Assistant Head Teller/MSRI, F/T Teller
  59. Arlington RV Supercenter: Service Advisor, RV Sales Representative
  60. Balise Wholesale Parts Driver
  61. Meridian Printing, Inc.: Hand Worker, Press Worker
  62. Creative A: Production Assistant- Picture Framing, Signage, Vinyl
  63. Cumberland Farms: Manager in Training
  64. Chipotle: General Manager
  65. Shimmer Salon and Day Spa: Stylists and Salon Assistant

