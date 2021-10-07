Now Hiring in EG: Paralegals, Pediatric Nurses, Farm Hands & Fitness Instructors

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

  1. Fresco: Host/Hostess (Take-Out)
  2. East Greenwich School Department: Per Diem Substitute Paraprofessionals, Drama Club Advisor/Cole Middle School, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional/Frenchtown Elementary, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional/Cole Middle School, Varsity Baseball Coach/EGHS, Per Diem Substitute Registered Nurse, Long Term Substitute Math Teacher/Cole Middle School, Boys Track and Field Coach/EGHS, School Custodian
  3. Town of East Greenwich: P/T Program Assistant
  4. East Greenwich School District: Aramark/Food Service Worker, Aramark/Admin Clerk, Aramark/Food Service Lead Worker
  5. Local Private School: Deli/Salad/Prep Attendant, Utility Prep Associate
  6. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Substitute Teacher
  7. Starbucks: Barista
  8. NEIT/Chartwells: Barista, Dishwasher
  9. Felicia’s CoffeeL: Coffee Barista, Baker
  10. Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Member, Retail Team Member
  11. Tavern on Main: Food Server
  12. T’s Restaurant Group: Host, Waitstaff, Dishwasher, Busser
  13. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Server/Bar back/Bartender
  14. The Martucci Group/Besos: Hostess/Food Runner/Busser, Server, Bartender; The Trap: Barbacks, Bussers, Expos
  15. EG Restaurant Group/Finn’s: Server, Bartender
  16. The Patio on Main: Utility Guy/Bar Back/Food Runner 
  17. Piezoni’s: Server, Delivery Driver
  18. Pizza Heaven: Counter Help/Wait staff
  19. La Masseria: Server
  20. The Waysider Grille: Dishwasher
  21. Regency Cigar Emporium: Bartender and Server
  22. The University Club: Waitstaff & Barstaff
  23. Potowomut Golf Club: Servers/Cocktail Servers
  24. Chipotle: Crew Member
  25. Texas Roadhouse: Server, Busser, Host, Baker
  26. Dunkin’: Crew Member, Barista, Store Manager
  27. Planted: Juice Barista
  28. Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member
  29. Wendy’s: Crew Member
  30. Frenchtown Liquors: Cashier/Customer Service
  31. The Savory Grape: Stock Position
  32. Fit 2 the Core/Nutrition Works: Client Happiness Specialist/Admin Assistant
  33. Orangetheory: Sales Associate
  34. Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk 
  35. StretchLab: Yoga Instructor
  36. Xponential Fitness: Sales Representative
  37. Atria Harborhill: Server/Waitstaff, Dishwasher, Director of Memory Care, Housekeeper, F/T Med Tech
  38. Community Living of RI: Program Managers, Shared Living Provider
  39. Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant, Receptionist, Culinary Assistant, A/R Bookkeeper, Culinary Aide
  40. The Seasons Assisted Living Home/Unidine: Waiter/Waitress
  41. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server, Med Aide
  42. Peace of Mind Nannies: Fun Nanny for 2 Boys
  43. Ocean State Nanny: P/T Nanny
  44. The Early Learning Centers of RI: Lead Teachers
  45. Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
  46. Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant, Child Care Teacher, Infant/Toddler Teacher, Preschool Teacher
  47. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  48. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Medical Records, Vet Tech Assistant for Specialty Departments, Vet Tech Assistant, Receptionist, Overnight Vet Tech, Vet Surgery Liaison
  49. Spaulding Hospital CC: Outpatient, Office Coordinator
  50. East Greenwich Pediatrics: P/T Bookkeeper, Medical Assistant, Pediatric Triage Nurse
  51. Breiding Chiropractic: Office Assistant/Receptionist
  52. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
  53. Genesis Rehab Services: Physical Therapy Assistant, Respiratory Specialist
  54. Ivy Rehab: Patient Representative/Receptionist
  55. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
  56. Navigate Behaviors: Behavior Specialist
  57. Rhode Island Medical Imaging: P/T Medical Secretary
  58. East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
  59. Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Medispa Guest Relations/Medical Assistant
  60. Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider
  61. Evolve Salon Systems: Salon Sales Consultant
  62. Psychotherapy & Mental Wellness: (remote) Content Creator & Editor for Mental Health Website
  63. PMC Media Group: Social Media Strategist
  64. Law Office of Joshua A. Sroka: Paralegal/Legal Assistant
  65. McCarthy Law: Paralegal
  66. Waterford Laundromat: Laundromat Assistant
  67. Main Street Convenience Store: Retail Cashier
  68. Cumberland Farms: Retail Store Associate
  69. UPS Store: F/T Center Associate
  70. CVS: Retail Store Associate, Pharmacy Technician
  71. Bath Splash: Showroom Position
  72. Blazing Editions Art Fulfillment Specialist, Art Framing & Finishing
  73. Meridian Printing: Bindery Operator, Hand Worker, Press Feeder
  74. Dr. Colors Painting: Office/Project Manager
  75. Pat’s Pastured: Farm Hand

