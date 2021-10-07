Now Hiring in EG: Paralegals, Pediatric Nurses, Farm Hands & Fitness Instructors

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
Featured Listings:
- Paralegals: McCarthy Law and Law Offices of Joshua A. Sroka
- Pediatric Triage Nurse: EGP
- Farm Hands: Pat’s Pastured
- Fitness Instructors: Yoga Instuctor
In EG:
- Fresco: Host/Hostess (Take-Out)
- East Greenwich School Department: Per Diem Substitute Paraprofessionals, Drama Club Advisor/Cole Middle School, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional/Frenchtown Elementary, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional/Cole Middle School, Varsity Baseball Coach/EGHS, Per Diem Substitute Registered Nurse, Long Term Substitute Math Teacher/Cole Middle School, Boys Track and Field Coach/EGHS, School Custodian
- Town of East Greenwich: P/T Program Assistant
- East Greenwich School District: Aramark/Food Service Worker, Aramark/Admin Clerk, Aramark/Food Service Lead Worker
- Local Private School: Deli/Salad/Prep Attendant, Utility Prep Associate
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Substitute Teacher
- Starbucks: Barista
- NEIT/Chartwells: Barista, Dishwasher
- Felicia’s CoffeeL: Coffee Barista, Baker
- Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Member, Retail Team Member
- Tavern on Main: Food Server
- T’s Restaurant Group: Host, Waitstaff, Dishwasher, Busser
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Server/Bar back/Bartender
- The Martucci Group/Besos: Hostess/Food Runner/Busser, Server, Bartender; The Trap: Barbacks, Bussers, Expos
- EG Restaurant Group/Finn’s: Server, Bartender
- The Patio on Main: Utility Guy/Bar Back/Food Runner
- Piezoni’s: Server, Delivery Driver
- Pizza Heaven: Counter Help/Wait staff
- La Masseria: Server
- The Waysider Grille: Dishwasher
- Regency Cigar Emporium: Bartender and Server
- The University Club: Waitstaff & Barstaff
- Potowomut Golf Club: Servers/Cocktail Servers
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- Texas Roadhouse: Server, Busser, Host, Baker
- Dunkin’: Crew Member, Barista, Store Manager
- Planted: Juice Barista
- Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member
- Wendy’s: Crew Member
- Frenchtown Liquors: Cashier/Customer Service
- The Savory Grape: Stock Position
- Fit 2 the Core/Nutrition Works: Client Happiness Specialist/Admin Assistant
- Orangetheory: Sales Associate
- Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk
- StretchLab: Yoga Instructor
- Xponential Fitness: Sales Representative
- Atria Harborhill: Server/Waitstaff, Dishwasher, Director of Memory Care, Housekeeper, F/T Med Tech
- Community Living of RI: Program Managers, Shared Living Provider
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant, Receptionist, Culinary Assistant, A/R Bookkeeper, Culinary Aide
- The Seasons Assisted Living Home/Unidine: Waiter/Waitress
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server, Med Aide
- Peace of Mind Nannies: Fun Nanny for 2 Boys
- Ocean State Nanny: P/T Nanny
- The Early Learning Centers of RI: Lead Teachers
- Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
- Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant, Child Care Teacher, Infant/Toddler Teacher, Preschool Teacher
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Medical Records, Vet Tech Assistant for Specialty Departments, Vet Tech Assistant, Receptionist, Overnight Vet Tech, Vet Surgery Liaison
- Spaulding Hospital CC: Outpatient, Office Coordinator
- East Greenwich Pediatrics: P/T Bookkeeper, Medical Assistant, Pediatric Triage Nurse
- Breiding Chiropractic: Office Assistant/Receptionist
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
- Genesis Rehab Services: Physical Therapy Assistant, Respiratory Specialist
- Ivy Rehab: Patient Representative/Receptionist
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
- Navigate Behaviors: Behavior Specialist
- Rhode Island Medical Imaging: P/T Medical Secretary
- East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
- Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Medispa Guest Relations/Medical Assistant
- Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider
- Evolve Salon Systems: Salon Sales Consultant
- Psychotherapy & Mental Wellness: (remote) Content Creator & Editor for Mental Health Website
- PMC Media Group: Social Media Strategist
- Law Office of Joshua A. Sroka: Paralegal/Legal Assistant
- McCarthy Law: Paralegal
- Waterford Laundromat: Laundromat Assistant
- Main Street Convenience Store: Retail Cashier
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Store Associate
- UPS Store: F/T Center Associate
- CVS: Retail Store Associate, Pharmacy Technician
- Bath Splash: Showroom Position
- Blazing Editions Art Fulfillment Specialist, Art Framing & Finishing
- Meridian Printing: Bindery Operator, Hand Worker, Press Feeder
- Dr. Colors Painting: Office/Project Manager
- Pat’s Pastured: Farm Hand
