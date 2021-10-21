Now Hiring in EG: Paraprofessionals, Press Feeders, and Physical Therapy Aides

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including some local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
- EG School Department has an urgent need for Paraprofessionals – Per Diem, Substitute, and Long Term, among other vacant positions
- Meridian Printing seeks new hires, including for a Press Feeder
- University Orthopedics is looking for a new Physical Therapy Aide, and more
In EG:
- Blueprint 5 Mens Apparel: Retail Associate
- Starbucks: Barista, Barista/Cashier
- Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess, Server
- Jigger’s Diner: P/T Daytime Host/Busser/Front of House Staff, Breakfast Grill Cook
- Mertage Restaurant: Saute Cook
- Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista,
- La Masseria: Server
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- The Waysider Grille: Host/Hostess
- Tavern on Main: Food Server
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Server/Bar back/Bartender/Hostess
- Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
- T’s Restaurant: Waitstaff, Host, Server
- Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Member
- Texas Roadhouse: Servers, Host
- Potowomut Golf Club: Servers
- The Savory Grape: Stock Position
- McDonald’s: Weekend Team Crew Members (15 year olds accepted)
- East Greenwich School District: Per Diem Substitute Teacher, Drama Club Advisor (Cole Middle School), Per Diem Substitute Paraprofessionals, Boys & Girls Indoor Track and Distance Field Coach (EGHS), Long Term Substitute Paraprofessionals, Per Diem Substitute Registered Nurses, Long Term Substitute English Teacher (EGHS), Long Term Substitute 1:1 Paraprofessional (Hanaford Elementary), P/T School Custodians, Head Coach Boys Lacrosse (EGHS)
- Aramark/EGSD: Administrative Clerk, Food Service Worker
- Brock & Co.: Salad/Deli Prep Associate
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teaching Assistant
- Ocean State Job Lots: Organizational Effectiveness & Learning Coordinator, Associate Experience and Engagement Advisor
- Aim High Gymnastics: Front Desk Clerk
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
- Community Living of RI: Program Managers, Shared Living Providers
- Atria Harborhill: Resident Care Coordinator, Server/Waitstaff
- RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
- EG Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
- Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk
- EGP, Inc.: P/T Bookkeeper
- Pappas Physical Therapy: Front Desk Medical Receptionist
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
- University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist, Physical Therapy Aide
- Company Withheld: Class 8 Diesel Mechanic
- Company Withheld: Land Acquisition Manager
- True Footage: Real Estate Appraiser
- First National TItle & Escrow: Real Estate Attorney
- Peace of Mind Nannies: Fun Nanny for 2 Boys
- Ocean State Nanny Agency: P/T Nanny
- Playground Prep LLC: Teacher Assistant
- London Bridge Learning Center: P/T Infant Teacher Assistant
- The Early Learning Centers of RI: Lead Teachers
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Vet Records Specialist, Vet Tech Assistant, Housekeeper/Stocker
- Sweet Peas Village: Childcare Provider
- Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Medical Assistant/Medispa Guest Relations
- StretchLab EG: Yoga Instructor
- Meridian Printing: Bindery Operator, Press Feeder, Hand Worker
- Blazing Editions: Executive Assistant/Sales Assistant
- Law Office of Joshua A. Sroka: Paralegal/Legal Assistant
0 Comments