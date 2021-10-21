Now Hiring in EG: Paraprofessionals, Press Feeders, and Physical Therapy Aides

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including some local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

 

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

Featured Listings: 

  1. EG School Department has an urgent need for Paraprofessionals – Per Diem, Substitute, and Long Term, among other vacant positions
  2. Meridian Printing seeks new hires, including for a Press Feeder
  3. University Orthopedics is looking for a new Physical Therapy Aide, and more

 

In EG: 

  1. Blueprint 5 Mens Apparel: Retail Associate
  2. Starbucks: Barista, Barista/Cashier 
  3. Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess, Server
  4. Jigger’s Diner: P/T Daytime Host/Busser/Front of House Staff, Breakfast Grill Cook
  5. Mertage Restaurant: Saute Cook
  6. Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista
  7. La Masseria: Server
  8. Chipotle: Crew Member
  9. The Waysider Grille: Host/Hostess
  10. Tavern on Main: Food Server
  11. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Server/Bar back/Bartender/Hostess
  12. Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
  13. T’s Restaurant: Waitstaff, Host, Server
  14. Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Member
  15. Texas Roadhouse: Servers, Host
  16. Potowomut Golf Club: Servers
  17. The Savory Grape: Stock Position
  18. McDonald’s: Weekend Team Crew Members (15 year olds accepted)
  19. East Greenwich School District: Per Diem Substitute Teacher, Drama Club Advisor (Cole Middle School), Per Diem Substitute Paraprofessionals, Boys & Girls Indoor Track and Distance Field Coach (EGHS), Long Term Substitute Paraprofessionals, Per Diem Substitute Registered Nurses, Long Term Substitute English Teacher (EGHS), Long Term Substitute 1:1 Paraprofessional (Hanaford Elementary), P/T School Custodians, Head Coach Boys Lacrosse (EGHS)
  20. Aramark/EGSD: Administrative Clerk, Food Service Worker
  21. Brock & Co.: Salad/Deli Prep Associate
  22. Cadence Education: Preschool Teaching Assistant
  23. Ocean State Job Lots: Organizational Effectiveness & Learning Coordinator, Associate Experience and Engagement Advisor
  24. Aim High Gymnastics: Front Desk Clerk
  25. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
  26. Community Living of RI: Program Managers, Shared Living Providers
  27. Atria Harborhill: Resident Care Coordinator, Server/Waitstaff
  28. RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
  29. EG Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
  30. Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk
  31. EGP, Inc.: P/T Bookkeeper
  32. Pappas Physical Therapy: Front Desk Medical Receptionist
  33. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
  34. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist, Physical Therapy Aide
  35. Company Withheld: Class 8 Diesel Mechanic
  36. Company Withheld: Land Acquisition Manager
  37. True Footage: Real Estate Appraiser
  38. First National TItle & Escrow: Real Estate Attorney
  39. Peace of Mind Nannies: Fun Nanny for 2 Boys
  40. Ocean State Nanny Agency: P/T Nanny
  41. Playground Prep LLC: Teacher Assistant
  42. London Bridge Learning Center: P/T Infant Teacher Assistant
  43. The Early Learning Centers of RI: Lead Teachers
  44. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Vet Records Specialist, Vet Tech Assistant, Housekeeper/Stocker
  45. Sweet Peas Village: Childcare Provider
  46. Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Medical Assistant/Medispa Guest Relations
  47. StretchLab EG: Yoga Instructor
  48. Meridian Printing: Bindery Operator, Press Feeder, Hand Worker
  49. Blazing Editions: Executive Assistant/Sales Assistant
  50. Law Office of Joshua A. Sroka: Paralegal/Legal Assistant

