Now Hiring in EG: Over 75 Positions

by | Mar 18, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings:

  1. East Greenwich Housing Authority: Property Manager
  2. Providence Oyster Bar EG: Job Fair, Saturday March 19 12-3:00 PM (5707 Post Road)

Local Listings: 

  1. Finn’s Harborside: Server
  2. The Greenwich Odeum: Showtime Server
  3. 5776 Post Road: Landscape Help
  4. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Server/Bar back/Bartender/Host
  5. Tastebuds Kitchen: Event Assistant
  6. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Creative Pizza Professionals, Deli, Kitchen & Pizza Staff
  7. Scrumptions Bakery: Cake Decorator/Baker
  8. StretchLab: Yoga Instructor
  9. Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant, Registered Nurse
  10. Watson Materials: Yard Help
  11. Landscape Help: Spanish Speaking Landscape Help Needed
  12. Local Carpenters
  13. CVS Health: Retail Store Manager
  14. TruGreen: Outside Sales Representative
  15. Citizens: Scum Master I
  16. Patio on Main: Bartender
  17. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
  18. Alex and Ani: Procurement Coordinator, Social Media Manager
  19. The Trap & Safehouse/Martucci Group: Busser, Hosts
  20. Fresco: Servers
  21. Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
  22. Aramark: Food Prep Worker
  23. Our Lady of Mercy School: Long Term Sub (Art)
  24. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Administrative Assistant, Director of Enrollment Management, Business Manager, Coordinator of Communications & Social Media
  25. Oasis Marina: Dockhand
  26. Blazing Editions: Embellisher for Fine Art Prints, Art Framing & Finishing
  27. The Seasons EG: Waiter/Waitress
  28. Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Front Desk Receptionist
  29. Tavern on Main Restaurant: Food Server
  30. Dig In Dining/Hucks Filling Station: Bartender, Floor Supervisor
  31. Starbucks: Barista/Cashier
  32. London Bridge Learning Center: Infant Teacher Assistant
  33. The Early Learning Center of RI: Teacher Aides/Assistants
  34. Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Server, Busser
  35. Safe Harbor Marina: Dockhand
  36. Tavern in the Square EG: Host/Hostess, Bartender
  37. EG Restaurant Group: Dishwasher/Food Prep
  38. East Side Enterprise: Cashier
  39. Quidnessett Country Club: A La Carte Server, Golf Course Manager, Banquet Servers, Food and Beverage Manager
  40. Wildwood Garden Center: Garden Designer & Customer Sales Specialist
  41. Ocean State Nanny Agency: Full Time Nanny
  42. Cole Middle School: 1:1 Paraprofessional, Custodian
  43. Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital: Kennel/Vet Assistant
  44. Potowomut Golf Club: P/T Golf Attendant, Locker Room Assistant
  45. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Vet Tech Assistant
  46. Texas Roadhouse: Host, Server
  47. Creative A: Production Assistant
  48. Chipotle: Restaurant Crew
  49. East Greenwich Schools: SPARK After-School Instructor (Fashion); Per Diem Substitute Teachers
  50. Ivy Rehab: Physical Therapy Assistant
  51. University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist
  52. Club Pilates: Membership Sales Specialist
  53. Peace of Mind Nannies: Nanny
  54. Butterfly Effects: Child Interventionist
  55. Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk Opening Shift
  56. Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher
  57. Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate
  58. Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants

