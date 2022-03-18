Now Hiring in EG: Over 75 Positions

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
- East Greenwich Housing Authority: Property Manager
- Providence Oyster Bar EG: Job Fair, Saturday March 19 12-3:00 PM (5707 Post Road)
Local Listings:
- Finn’s Harborside: Server
- The Greenwich Odeum: Showtime Server
- 5776 Post Road: Landscape Help
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Server/Bar back/Bartender/Host
- Tastebuds Kitchen: Event Assistant
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Creative Pizza Professionals, Deli, Kitchen & Pizza Staff
- Scrumptions Bakery: Cake Decorator/Baker
- StretchLab: Yoga Instructor
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant, Registered Nurse
- Watson Materials: Yard Help
- Landscape Help: Spanish Speaking Landscape Help Needed
- Local Carpenters
- CVS Health: Retail Store Manager
- TruGreen: Outside Sales Representative
- Citizens: Scum Master I
- Patio on Main: Bartender
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
- Alex and Ani: Procurement Coordinator, Social Media Manager
- The Trap & Safehouse/Martucci Group: Busser, Hosts
- Fresco: Servers
- Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
- Aramark: Food Prep Worker
- Our Lady of Mercy School: Long Term Sub (Art)
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Administrative Assistant, Director of Enrollment Management, Business Manager, Coordinator of Communications & Social Media
- Oasis Marina: Dockhand
- Blazing Editions: Embellisher for Fine Art Prints, Art Framing & Finishing
- The Seasons EG: Waiter/Waitress
- Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Front Desk Receptionist
- Tavern on Main Restaurant: Food Server
- Dig In Dining/Hucks Filling Station: Bartender, Floor Supervisor
- Starbucks: Barista/Cashier
- London Bridge Learning Center: Infant Teacher Assistant
- The Early Learning Center of RI: Teacher Aides/Assistants
- Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Server, Busser
- Safe Harbor Marina: Dockhand
- Tavern in the Square EG: Host/Hostess, Bartender
- EG Restaurant Group: Dishwasher/Food Prep
- East Side Enterprise: Cashier
- Quidnessett Country Club: A La Carte Server, Golf Course Manager, Banquet Servers, Food and Beverage Manager
- Wildwood Garden Center: Garden Designer & Customer Sales Specialist
- Ocean State Nanny Agency: Full Time Nanny
- Cole Middle School: 1:1 Paraprofessional, Custodian
- Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital: Kennel/Vet Assistant
- Potowomut Golf Club: P/T Golf Attendant, Locker Room Assistant
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Vet Tech Assistant
- Texas Roadhouse: Host, Server
- Creative A: Production Assistant
- Chipotle: Restaurant Crew
- East Greenwich Schools: SPARK After-School Instructor (Fashion); Per Diem Substitute Teachers
- Ivy Rehab: Physical Therapy Assistant
- University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist
- Club Pilates: Membership Sales Specialist
- Peace of Mind Nannies: Nanny
- Butterfly Effects: Child Interventionist
- Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk Opening Shift
- Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher
- Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate
- Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants
0 Comments