Now Hiring in EG: Over 65 Jobs Immediately Available

Whether you're looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we've rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days.
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
In EG & other local opportunities within a 5-mile radius:
- RI Student Loan Authority: Loan Coordinator
- Company Withheld: Service Cashier
- 1835 S. County Trail: Automotive Technician
- Westminster Unitarian Church: P/T Sexton
- UPS: Package Handler, Picking and Packing,
- Progressive: Commercial Claims Adjuster Trainee
- New England Claims Service Inc.: Property Claims Adjuster
- Aflac: Insurance Agent (will train)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: P/T Cashier, Optometric Technician
- WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care: Medical Receptionist/Patient Care Coordinator
- Santander Holdings USA: Specialist, Claims and Fraud Operations
- CorTech: Pharmacist
- First National Title & Escrow: Real Estate Title & Escrow Funding, Post-Closing and Recording Specialist
- Weichert: Real Estate Agent
- Administrative Assistant: Inskip Collision Center
- Agilent: Packager
- Home Loan Investment Bank, F.S.B: Entry Level Mortgage Loan Processor
- RI Medical Imaging: Medical Secretary, Medical Records Clerk
- ABM Industries: Dispatcher
- FIt & Fresh: Fulfillment Coordinator
- Bendett & McHugh PC: P/T 2L Law Clerk
- McCarthy Law: Paralegal
- Resnett & McCarthy: Real Estate Paralegal
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
- Care New England Medical Group; Receptionist
- Navigent Credit Union: P/T Teller
- Washington Trust: Retail Flex Banker Trainee
- Rasa: Bartender/Host/Server/Busser
- Felicia’s Coffee: Baker, Barista
- Kon Asian Bistro: Server
- Texas Roadhouse: Server
- T’s Restaurant Group: Host, Server
- La Masseria: Server
- Finn’s Harborside: Host, Bartender
- Ivy Rehab: Patient Representative
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
- Pappas OPT Physical and Hand Therapy: Front Desk Receptionist
- CVS: Pharmacy Technician
- America’s Vein & Surgery Centers: Medical Receptionist, Ultrasonographer
- Advanced Surgery & Cosmetic Surgery: Front Desk
- AP Derm: Medical Receptionist
- North Smithfield Urgent Care: Front Desk
- East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Veterinary Receptionist, Customer Service Representative
- Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria: Counter Server
- Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: F/T Dental Assistant
- American Labor Services: P/T Administrative Assistant
- Blazing Editions: Sales Assistant/Executive Assistant, Fine Art Sales/Account Manager
- Meridian Printing: Prepress Specialist, Bindery Operator, Hand Worker
- Creative A: Picture Framer
- East Greenwich School Department: Per Diem Substitute School Nurses, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessionals, Per Diem Substitute Teacher, Per Diem School Custodian
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant, Admissions Coordinator
- Brown Surgical Associates: Central Registration Specialist
- South County Dermatology: Medical Receptionist
- Aramark: Food Service Worker
- Potowomut Golf Club: Bartender
- Fogarty Center: Registered Nurses
- Rockstar Limo: Insider Sales
- Aspire Dermatology: Medical Office Representative
- Rhode Island SPCA: Veterinary Technician
- The Early Learning Centers of RI: LEAD Teachers
- Alex and Ani: Picker/Packer
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Social Media Specialist
- Aim High Academy: Front Desk Clerk
- AuPairCare: Area Director
