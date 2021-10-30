Now Hiring in EG: Over 65 Jobs Immediately Available

by | Oct 29, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview.

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

In EG & other local opportunities within a 5-mile radius:

  1. RI Student Loan Authority: Loan Coordinator
  2. Company Withheld: Service Cashier
  3. 1835 S. County Trail: Automotive Technician
  4. Westminster Unitarian Church: P/T Sexton
  5. UPS: Package Handler, Picking and Packing
  6. Progressive: Commercial Claims Adjuster Trainee
  7. New England Claims Service Inc.: Property Claims Adjuster
  8. Aflac: Insurance Agent (will train)
  9. BJ’s Wholesale Club: P/T Cashier, Optometric Technician
  10. WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care: Medical Receptionist/Patient Care Coordinator
  11. Santander Holdings USA: Specialist, Claims and Fraud Operations
  12. CorTech: Pharmacist
  13. First National Title & Escrow: Real Estate Title & Escrow Funding, Post-Closing and Recording Specialist
  14. Weichert: Real Estate Agent
  15. Administrative Assistant: Inskip Collision Center
  16. Agilent: Packager
  17. Home Loan Investment Bank, F.S.B: Entry Level Mortgage Loan Processor
  18. RI Medical Imaging: Medical Secretary, Medical Records Clerk
  19. ABM Industries: Dispatcher
  20. FIt & Fresh: Fulfillment Coordinator
  21. Bendett & McHugh PC: P/T 2L Law Clerk
  22. McCarthy Law: Paralegal
  23. Resnett & McCarthy: Real Estate Paralegal
  24. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
  25. Care New England Medical Group; Receptionist
  26. Navigent Credit Union: P/T Teller
  27. Washington Trust: Retail Flex Banker Trainee
  28. Rasa: Bartender/Host/Server/Busser
  29. Felicia’s Coffee: Baker, Barista
  30. Kon Asian Bistro: Server
  31. Texas Roadhouse: Server
  32. T’s Restaurant Group: Host, Server
  33. La Masseria: Server
  34. Finn’s Harborside: Host, Bartender
  35. Ivy Rehab: Patient Representative
  36. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
  37. Pappas OPT Physical and Hand Therapy: Front Desk Receptionist
  38. CVS: Pharmacy Technician
  39. America’s Vein & Surgery Centers: Medical Receptionist, Ultrasonographer
  40. Advanced Surgery & Cosmetic Surgery: Front Desk
  41. AP Derm: Medical Receptionist
  42. North Smithfield Urgent Care: Front Desk
  43. East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
  44. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Veterinary Receptionist, Customer Service Representative
  45. Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria: Counter Server
  46. Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: F/T Dental Assistant
  47. American Labor Services: P/T Administrative Assistant
  48. Blazing Editions: Sales Assistant/Executive Assistant, Fine Art Sales/Account Manager
  49. Meridian Printing: Prepress Specialist, Bindery Operator, Hand Worker
  50. Creative A: Picture Framer
  51. East Greenwich School Department: Per Diem Substitute School Nurses, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessionals, Per Diem Substitute Teacher, Per Diem School Custodian
  52. Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant, Admissions Coordinator
  53. Brown Surgical Associates: Central Registration Specialist
  54. South County Dermatology: Medical Receptionist
  55. Aramark: Food Service Worker
  56. Potowomut Golf Club: Bartender
  57. Fogarty Center: Registered Nurses
  58. Rockstar Limo: Insider Sales
  59. Aspire Dermatology: Medical Office Representative
  60. Rhode Island SPCA: Veterinary Technician
  61. The Early Learning Centers of RI: LEAD Teachers
  62. Alex and Ani: Picker/Packer
  63. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Social Media Specialist
  64. Aim High Academy: Front Desk Clerk
  65. AuPairCare: Area Director

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 