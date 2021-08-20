Now Hiring in EG: Over 125 Local Positions Available

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

 

Featured Listings:

EG Restaurants Are Hiring: Kai Bar, The Martucci Group, Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar, Natalie’s, The Waysider Grill,  Meritage, PB Bistro, Water Street, Rasa, and more!

Open up a new career as a Book Binder!

Local family needs a teach-at-home instructor.

 

 

 

In EG:

  1. Kai Bar: Bar Team Member
  2. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Technician Assistant, Veterinary Receptionist, Veterinary Medical Records, Housekeeping
  3. Aramark/EG School District: Food Prep Worker, Office Worker
  4. Atria Harborhill: F/T Caregiver
  5. The Martucci Group: Hostesses, Expo/Busser
  6. Starbucks: Barista
  7. Circe Restaurant: Host/Hostess, P/T Assistant Manager
  8. Texas Roadhouse: Busser/Server Assistant, Host, Server, Dishwasher, Local Store Marketer, Baker
  9. Frenchtown Elementary School: Paraprofessional, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional
  10. Chipotle: Restaurant Team Member, Crew Member
  11. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Shucker/Busser
  12. Dunkin’: Barista, Crew Members
  13. Blazing Editions: Sales Assistant, Art Delivery & Fulfillment
  14. European Wax Center: Sales Associate
  15. East Greenwich High School: Teacher – Library/Media, Learning Specialist, 1 Year Only
  16. Meridian Printing: Bindery Operator, Hand Worker, Prepress Specialist, Press Feeder
  17. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  18. Natalie’s Italian Marketplace & Deli: Deli Associate/Food Prep
  19. Absolute Fitness: Front Desk Receptionist
  20. Life Maid Simple: House Cleaner, Office Cleaner (evening hours)
  21. The Waysider Grill: Food Server
  22. Panera Bread: Retail Team Member
  23. Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist
  24. Rasa: Server/Bartender/Barback//Hostess
  25. State of RI: Administrative Officer, Principal Employment and Training Interviewer
  26. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
  27. Banfield Vet Hospital: Veterinary Assistant
  28. Regency Cigar Emporium: Retail Cigar Sales/Assistant Bar Manager
  29. Healthcare Services Group: Laundry Worker
  30. Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Director, Long Term Care 
  31. East Greenwich School Department: Applied Unified Arts Department Chair
  32. Formex Inc: CNC Operator
  33. Oil Change Tech
  34. Meritage Restaurant: Servers
  35. P/T Home School Teacher Wanted
  36. Landscape Construction Crew Member
  37. Dave’s Marketplace: Deli, Bakery, Pizza Staff, Seafood Clerks
  38. PB Bistro & Bar: Kitchen Help in Plant Based Restaurant
  39. Driver/Assistant Carpenter
  40. Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Line & Prep Cooks, Dishwashers
  41. Pat’s Pastured: Farm Office Manager, Livestock Farm Crew, Meat Processing Assistant
  42. Electronic Assembly

 

Beyond EG:

  1. HomeGoods: Merchandise Associate, Big Ticket Coordinator
  2. Coventry Machine and Tool: Administrative Assistant
  3. Lowe’s: F/T Head Cashier, P/T Receiver/Stocker (Day)
  4. North Kingstown School Department: Teacher Assistant
  5. Home Depot: Merchandising, Retail Merchandiser
  6. General Dynamic Electric Boat: General Utility Worker, Food Service Worker, General Utility Worker (Offshore), Retail Sales Worker, Lead Cashier
  7. North Kingstown School Department: High School Interventionist, Behavior Management Assistant, Social Worker
  8. Ripples Swim SChool: Front Desk Receptionist
  9. Law Office of Steven J. Hart: Receptionist/Assistant
  10. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Older Kids Teaching Assistant, Toddler Teacher Assistant, Floater/Assistant Teacher, Older Infant Teaching Assistant, Waddler Teaching Assistant
  11. Kent County YMCA: YMCA Before & After Care, EG Childcare Site Coordinator
  12. Bradford Soap Works: Packer
  13. Cracker Barrel: Dishwasher, Server
  14. Enos Chiropractic Center: Chiropractic Assistant
  15. Starbucks: P/T Barista
  16. Applebee’s: Server
  17. TJ Maxx: Retail Associate P/T
  18. Quidnessett Country Club: Wait Staff/Servers, DIshwasher, Banquet Server
  19. Gregg’s Restaurant & Taverns: Host, DIshwasher
  20. Cargill: Shipping & Receiving Associate
  21. Eurest: Barista, F/T Dishwasher
  22. Burger King: Team Member
  23. Walmart Coventry Super Center: Ecommerce Shopper
  24. BJ’s Wholesale: Utility Clerk, Cashier, Stock Clerk Overnight
  25. Chick-Fil-A: Kitchen Team Member, Lunch Team Member
  26. Newport Creamery: Carryout Server
  27. Kohl’s: Seasonal Stockroom Operations Associate, Seasonal Fulfillment Associate (Overnight/Early Morning Hours)
  28. Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Host
  29. People’s Liquor Warehouse: Cashier/Customer Service
  30. Famous Footwear: P/T Assistant Manager
  31. Dollar Tree: Sales Floor Associate
  32. Once Upon A Child: Retail Sales Associate
  33. AdCare: Kitchen Assistant, Medical Assistant
  34. Beautiful Cleaning Cleaning Company: House Cleaning (Summer Positions)
  35. USPS, NK: City Carrier Associate, Rural Carrier Assoc.
  36. Planet Fitness: Member Services Representative
  37. Men’s Warehouse: Alterations Customer Service Representative
  38. Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini: Laundry Worker, Medical Records
  39. Mae’s Place: Weekend Dishwasher
  40. I For an Eye, LLC: Optometry Office Staff
  41. Bank RI: Teller
  42. BSM Pump Corporation: Customer Service Associate
  43. Global Excellence Travel: Spanish Interpreter
  44. CItizens Bank: Banker
  45. Cycle Gear: Sales Associate

