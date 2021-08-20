Now Hiring in EG: Over 125 Local Positions Available

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
EG Restaurants Are Hiring: Kai Bar, The Martucci Group, Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar, Natalie’s, The Waysider Grill, Meritage, PB Bistro, Water Street, Rasa, and more!
Open up a new career as a Book Binder!
Local family needs a teach-at-home instructor.
In EG:
- Kai Bar: Bar Team Member
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Technician Assistant, Veterinary Receptionist, Veterinary Medical Records, Housekeeping
- Aramark/EG School District: Food Prep Worker, Office Worker,
- Atria Harborhill: F/T Caregiver
- The Martucci Group: Hostesses, Expo/Busser,
- Starbucks: Barista
- Circe Restaurant: Host/Hostess, P/T Assistant Manager
- Texas Roadhouse: Busser/Server Assistant, Host, Server, Dishwasher, Local Store Marketer, Baker
- Frenchtown Elementary School: Paraprofessional, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional
- Chipotle: Restaurant Team Member, Crew Member
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Shucker/Busser
- Dunkin’: Barista, Crew Members
- Blazing Editions: Sales Assistant, Art Delivery & Fulfillment
- European Wax Center: Sales Associate
- East Greenwich High School: Teacher – Library/Media, Learning Specialist, 1 Year Only
- Meridian Printing: Bindery Operator, Hand Worker, Prepress Specialist, Press Feeder
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- Natalie’s Italian Marketplace & Deli: Deli Associate/Food Prep
- Absolute Fitness: Front Desk Receptionist
- Life Maid Simple: House Cleaner, Office Cleaner (evening hours)
- The Waysider Grill: Food Server
- Panera Bread: Retail Team Member
- Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist
- Rasa: Server/Bartender/Barback//Hostess
- State of RI: Administrative Officer, Principal Employment and Training Interviewer
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
- Banfield Vet Hospital: Veterinary Assistant
- Regency Cigar Emporium: Retail Cigar Sales/Assistant Bar Manager
- Healthcare Services Group: Laundry Worker
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Director, Long Term Care
- East Greenwich School Department: Applied Unified Arts Department Chair
- Formex Inc: CNC Operator
- Oil Change Tech
- Meritage Restaurant: Servers
- P/T Home School Teacher Wanted
- Landscape Construction Crew Member
- Dave’s Marketplace: Deli, Bakery, Pizza Staff, Seafood Clerks
- PB Bistro & Bar: Kitchen Help in Plant Based Restaurant
- Driver/Assistant Carpenter
- Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Line & Prep Cooks, Dishwashers
- Pat’s Pastured: Farm Office Manager, Livestock Farm Crew, Meat Processing Assistant
- Electronic Assembly
Beyond EG:
- HomeGoods: Merchandise Associate, Big Ticket Coordinator
- Coventry Machine and Tool: Administrative Assistant
- Lowe’s: F/T Head Cashier, P/T Receiver/Stocker (Day)
- North Kingstown School Department: Teacher Assistant
- Home Depot: Merchandising, Retail Merchandiser
- General Dynamic Electric Boat: General Utility Worker, Food Service Worker, General Utility Worker (Offshore), Retail Sales Worker, Lead Cashier
- North Kingstown School Department: High School Interventionist, Behavior Management Assistant, Social Worker
- Ripples Swim SChool: Front Desk Receptionist
- Law Office of Steven J. Hart: Receptionist/Assistant
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Older Kids Teaching Assistant, Toddler Teacher Assistant, Floater/Assistant Teacher, Older Infant Teaching Assistant, Waddler Teaching Assistant
- Kent County YMCA: YMCA Before & After Care, EG Childcare Site Coordinator
- Bradford Soap Works: Packer
- Cracker Barrel: Dishwasher, Server
- Enos Chiropractic Center: Chiropractic Assistant
- Starbucks: P/T Barista
- Applebee’s: Server
- TJ Maxx: Retail Associate P/T
- Quidnessett Country Club: Wait Staff/Servers, DIshwasher, Banquet Server
- Gregg’s Restaurant & Taverns: Host, DIshwasher
- Cargill: Shipping & Receiving Associate
- Eurest: Barista, F/T Dishwasher
- Burger King: Team Member
- Walmart Coventry Super Center: Ecommerce Shopper
- BJ’s Wholesale: Utility Clerk, Cashier, Stock Clerk Overnight
- Chick-Fil-A: Kitchen Team Member, Lunch Team Member
- Newport Creamery: Carryout Server
- Kohl’s: Seasonal Stockroom Operations Associate, Seasonal Fulfillment Associate (Overnight/Early Morning Hours)
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Host
- People’s Liquor Warehouse: Cashier/Customer Service
- Famous Footwear: P/T Assistant Manager
- Dollar Tree: Sales Floor Associate
- Once Upon A Child: Retail Sales Associate
- AdCare: Kitchen Assistant, Medical Assistant
- Beautiful Cleaning Cleaning Company: House Cleaning (Summer Positions)
- USPS, NK: City Carrier Associate, Rural Carrier Assoc.
- Planet Fitness: Member Services Representative
- Men’s Warehouse: Alterations Customer Service Representative
- Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini: Laundry Worker, Medical Records
- Mae’s Place: Weekend Dishwasher
- I For an Eye, LLC: Optometry Office Staff
- Bank RI: Teller
- BSM Pump Corporation: Customer Service Associate
- Global Excellence Travel: Spanish Interpreter
- CItizens Bank: Banker
- Cycle Gear: Sales Associate
