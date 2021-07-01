Now Hiring in EG: Nearly 100 Job Opportunities

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
Greenwich Odeum is looking for a Showtime Bartender!
Educators and Help Needed in East Greenwich Schools!
Aim High seeks a Recreational Gymnastics Coach!
- Small EG Trucking Company: Diesel Mechanic
- (401) 398-2880: CDL A Truck Driver
- Panera Bread: Food Service Associate, Overnight Baker
- EG School Department: ESY Middle School Paraprofessionals, Mathematics Teacher, Cole Middle School, Orton-Gillingham Certified Tutor at Meadowbrook, Head Custodian, Elementary Paraprofessionals, Long Term Paraprofessional, ESY Kindergarten Teacher, ESY Preschool Teacher, Summer School Math Teachers, High School Math Teacher, Food Prep Worker, ESY Special Education Teacher Grades 1 through 3
- Saint Elizabeth Home: Activities Assistant, F/T Social Worker
- Atria Harborhill Senior Living: Engage Life Program Instructor, Driver, P/T Caregiver
- Aim High Gymnastics: Recreational Gymnastics Coach
- Elegance Living/Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Activities Instructor, Activities Instructor, Bus Driver
- Texas Roadhouse: Server/Busser, Baker,
- Natural Foods Company: Production Assistant/Granola Factory, Case Packer
- Hickey Drive Dunkin’ Donuts: Crew Member
- Water Street Kitchen and Bar: Bartender and Server
- Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
- Blazing Editions: Executive Assistant, Production Assistant
- Safehouse/The Martucci Group: Servers, Bartender
- My Assembly Solutions: Picker/Packer
- T’s Restaurant Group: Bus Staff
- University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Assistant/Oral Surgery
- Chipotle: Restaurant Team Member
- The J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: Direct Care Worker
- Tavern on Main: Food Server
- Cedar Crest Nursing Centre: Nursing Aide
- Starbucks: Barista
- Petro Home Services: Propane Coordinator
- Eagle Pilcher Technologies: Process Associate 4
- Hong’s World Class Taekwondo Center: Supervised Staff
- Natalie’s Italian Marketplace & Deli: Food Prep/Deli Associate
- Ocean State Vet Specialists: Housekeeper
- University Gastroenterology LLC: Front Desk Medical Receptionist
- Creative A: Custom Picture Framer
- Greenwich Odeum: Showtime Bartender
Outside EG:
- North Kingstown Schools: 1.0 FTE ELA Teacher – Clinical Day Program, Teacher Assistant (3.5 Hrs), Behavior Management Assistant (6.5 hrs), Behavior Specialist Assistant (7 hrs), Summer 2021 Teaching Assistants, 1.0 FTE Math Teacher – Clinical Day Program, Substitute – Summer School Nutrition Professional, Elementary Art Teacher, ESY 2021 Middle School Life Skills Teacher, .6 FTE Social Studies Teacher – Clinical Day Program, ESY Summer 2021 Speech Pathologist Position,
- RI Swarm: Basketball Coach
- Fr. John V. Doyle School: ELA/Literature Teacher
- Compass Group/Beckton Dickinson: Cashier/Food Service Worker
- Worthington Industries: Manufacturing Associate/Operator
- Warwick Public Schools: Tech Ed Teacher
- Coventry Public Schools: Tech Ed Teacher
- Springhill Suites by Marriott: Laundry Attendant
- Sylvan Learning Center: Math Tutor
- RI Institute for Labor Studies & Research: Digital Literacy Instructor
- Kent County YMCA: Race 4 Chase Summer Camp Counselor, Camp Counselor, Childcare & Camp Counselor
- Paul Cuffee School: Summer School Teachers
- Warwick Public Schools: Substitute Teachers
- YMCA of Greater Providence: EP Summer Enrichment/Camp Counselor, Family Engagement Counselor
- EWG Schools: Social Studies/History Teacher (1 year only), Science Teacher (1 year only)
- ISRI: Elementary and Middle School Teachers
- Tender Hearts Child Care & Learning Center: Preschool/4 year old Teacher
- The Wolf School: P/T Art Teacher
- Totally Kids: Assistant Teacher/Camp Counselor
- Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program: Summer School ELA Teacher
- Barnes & Noble: P/T Bookseller
- First Student: School Bus Driver
- All American Assisted Living: Activities Assistant
- American Mussel Harvesters: Shellfish Processing
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Toddler Teaching Assistant
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott: Breakfast Attendant
- Shaking It Up Nutrition: Shake Maker
- T-Bonz Grill: Food Service Worker
- The Academy for Little Children: Teaching Assistant
- Ultralon Foam Inc: Warehouse Assistant
