Now Hiring in EG: Nearly 100 Job Opportunities

by | Jul 1, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

Featured Listings:

Greenwich Odeum is looking for a Showtime Bartender!

Educators and Help Needed in East Greenwich Schools!

Aim High seeks a Recreational Gymnastics Coach!

  1. Small EG Trucking Company: Diesel Mechanic
  2. (401) 398-2880: CDL A Truck Driver
  3. Panera Bread: Food Service Associate, Overnight Baker
  4. EG School Department: ESY Middle School Paraprofessionals, Mathematics Teacher, Cole Middle School, Orton-Gillingham Certified Tutor at Meadowbrook, Head Custodian, Elementary Paraprofessionals, Long Term Paraprofessional, ESY Kindergarten Teacher, ESY Preschool Teacher, Summer School Math Teachers, High School Math Teacher, Food Prep Worker, ESY Special Education Teacher Grades 1 through 3
  5. Saint Elizabeth Home: Activities Assistant, F/T Social Worker
  6. Atria Harborhill Senior Living: Engage Life Program Instructor, Driver, P/T Caregiver
  7. Aim High Gymnastics: Recreational Gymnastics Coach
  8. Elegance Living/Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Activities Instructor, Activities Instructor, Bus Driver
  9. Texas Roadhouse: Server/Busser, Baker
  10. Natural Foods Company: Production Assistant/Granola Factory, Case Packer
  11. Hickey Drive Dunkin’ Donuts: Crew Member
  12. Water Street Kitchen and Bar: Bartender and Server
  13. Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
  14. Blazing Editions: Executive Assistant, Production Assistant
  15. Safehouse/The Martucci Group: Servers, Bartender
  16. My Assembly Solutions: Picker/Packer
  17. T’s Restaurant Group: Bus Staff
  18. University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Assistant/Oral Surgery
  19. Chipotle: Restaurant Team Member
  20. The J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: Direct Care Worker
  21. Tavern on Main: Food Server
  22. Cedar Crest Nursing Centre: Nursing Aide
  23. Starbucks: Barista
  24. Petro Home Services: Propane Coordinator
  25. Eagle Pilcher Technologies: Process Associate 4
  26. Hong’s World Class Taekwondo Center: Supervised Staff
  27. Natalie’s Italian Marketplace & Deli: Food Prep/Deli Associate
  28. Ocean State Vet Specialists: Housekeeper
  29. University Gastroenterology LLC: Front Desk Medical Receptionist
  30. Creative A: Custom Picture Framer
  31. Greenwich Odeum: Showtime Bartender

Outside EG:

  1. North Kingstown Schools: 1.0 FTE ELA Teacher – Clinical Day Program, Teacher Assistant (3.5 Hrs), Behavior Management Assistant (6.5 hrs), Behavior Specialist Assistant (7 hrs), Summer 2021 Teaching Assistants, 1.0 FTE Math Teacher – Clinical Day Program, Substitute – Summer School Nutrition Professional, Elementary Art Teacher, ESY 2021 Middle School Life Skills Teacher, .6 FTE Social Studies Teacher – Clinical Day Program, ESY Summer 2021 Speech Pathologist Position
  2. RI Swarm: Basketball Coach
  3. Fr. John V. Doyle School: ELA/Literature Teacher
  4. Compass Group/Beckton Dickinson: Cashier/Food Service Worker
  5. Worthington Industries: Manufacturing Associate/Operator
  6. Warwick Public Schools: Tech Ed Teacher
  7. Coventry Public Schools: Tech Ed Teacher
  8. Springhill Suites by Marriott: Laundry Attendant
  9. Sylvan Learning Center: Math Tutor
  10. RI Institute for Labor Studies & Research: Digital Literacy Instructor
  11. Kent County YMCA: Race 4 Chase Summer Camp Counselor, Camp Counselor, Childcare & Camp Counselor
  12. Paul Cuffee School: Summer School Teachers
  13. Warwick Public Schools: Substitute Teachers
  14. YMCA of Greater Providence: EP Summer Enrichment/Camp Counselor, Family Engagement Counselor
  15. EWG Schools: Social Studies/History Teacher (1 year only), Science Teacher (1 year only)
  16. ISRI: Elementary and Middle School Teachers
  17. Tender Hearts Child Care & Learning Center: Preschool/4 year old Teacher
  18. The Wolf School: P/T Art Teacher
  19. Totally Kids: Assistant Teacher/Camp Counselor
  20. Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program: Summer School ELA Teacher
  21. Barnes & Noble: P/T Bookseller
  22. First Student: School Bus Driver
  23. All American Assisted Living: Activities Assistant
  24. American Mussel Harvesters: Shellfish Processing
  25. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Toddler Teaching Assistant
  26. TownePlace Suites by Marriott: Breakfast Attendant
  27. Shaking It Up Nutrition: Shake Maker
  28. T-Bonz Grill: Food Service Worker
  29. The Academy for Little Children: Teaching Assistant
  30. Ultralon Foam Inc: Warehouse Assistant

