Now Hiring in EG: Medical and Vet Techs in High Demand

Last updated Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting here during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
- Custodian Needed for East Greenwich School District
- PMC Media Group is now hiring a Video Production Specialist
- D’Ellena Law Office is looking to add a Real Estate Paralegal
- Confidential Location: Preschool Teaching Assistant
- East Greenwich Endoscopy Center: RN
- Coutu Auto Services: F/T Automotive Technician
- Meritage Restaurant: Line Cook
- Maloney Properties: Administrative Assistant, Maintenance Technician
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Seafood Clerk
- Dave’s Le’s Isles Rose: Floral Designers/Floral Processors
- Shimmer Salon and Day Spa: Stylists and Salon Assistant
- International Motor Group: Automotive Technician Apprentice/Intern
- Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital: Kennel Assistant/Veterinary Assistant Trainee
- University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Assistant, Dental Assistant, Oral Surgery
- PMC Media Group: Producer, Cinematographer, Editor,
- The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Wellness Director
- Atria Harbor Hill Senior Living: Engage Life Program Instructor
- CVS: Operations Manager
- Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center: Client Service Representative
- University Otolaryngology: Patient Care Coordinator/Receptionist
- Compass Group/The Seasons: Waiter/Waitress (F/T)
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Medical Records Scanner
- Seasons Market: Cashier
- Colbea East Side Enterprises: Cashier
- EG Endoscopy Center: Registered Nurse
- London Bridge Learning Center: P/T Toddler Teaching Assistant
- Healthtrax: Front Desk
- Katmai: General Clerk III
- Creative A: Art Consultant, Commercial
- Saint Elizabeth Home: F/T Social Worker
- Cedar Crest Nursing Centre: P/T Dietary Aide
- Texas Roadhouse: Server, Busser, Host, Dishwasher, Local Store Marketer, Baker
- New Directions Staffing: Business Enablement Interns, Talent Acquisition Manager, Talent Acquisition Intern
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- The Martucci Group: Assistant GM/Human Resources Manager
- HarborOne Bank: AVP Branch Officer
- EaglePicher Technology: Supply Chain Manager
- East Greenwich School District: Custodian
- Tavern on the Green: Host, Front of House Manager
- Natural Foods Company: Production Assistant (Deliciousness Creator), Case Packer,
- Citizens Bank: Teller
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Housekeeper
- Elegance Living, LLC: Housekeeper
- D’Ellena Law Firm: Paralegal
- Cedar Home Health: P/T or F/T RN
- Healthcare Services Group: Floor Tech (Temp), Housekeeper (Temp)
- University Orthopedics: Admin Assistant/Surgical Coordinator
- Diversified Services RI: Heavy Equipment Operator for Landscape Material Yard
Outside EG:
- North Kingstown Animal Hospital: Veterinary Technician
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace, Warwick: Bakery, Deli, Pizza Staff
- A Cut Above Lawn Care: Landscaping Foreman
- Home Depot, Coventry: Merchandising
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- Chick-Fil-, Warwick: Lunch Team Member
- Safe Harbors Marina: Yard Hand, Retail/Office Assistant
- Mae’s Place, North Kingstown: Weekend Host/Takeout/Busser
- Dollar Tree, North Kingstown: Operations Assistant Manager, Sales Floor Associate, Merchandise Assistant Manager
- Penske: Automotive Service Manager
- Petco: Aquatics Specialist, Guest Experience Specialist, Dog Trainer, Grooming Salon Leader
- Lowes, Warwick: F/T Sales Specialist, Flooring (Day)
- Tri-County Community Action Agency: Weatherization Energy Auditor
- XPO Logistics: Box Truck Contract Carrier
- Quidnessett Country Club: Food and Beverage Manager
- Amgen: Director Process Development
- Hope Health: Registered Nurse
- Narragansett Indian Health Center: Registered/Community Health Nurse
- Barkan: Assistant Property Manager
- Reliable Collision Repair: Autobody Technician Assistant/Parts Assistant
- Centerville Bank: AVP, Business Control Officer
- Plum Dental Group: Financial Accountant/Accounts Payable
- Canon, West Greenwich: Materials Handler
- Intellectual Medicine 120: Office Assistant
- LL Flooring: Warehouse Sales Associate, Warwick
- BJ’s Warehouse: F/T Butcher
- Mercedes-Benz, Warwick: Porter
- Carraba’s Italian Grill: Host
- AAA Northeast: Travel Advisor
- Ocean State Oil: Oil Delivery Driver
- NORAD: Accessory Parts Warehouse
- Orthopedics Rhode Island: Medical Assistant, Podiatry
- Allied Universal: Security Officer, Manufacturing Site
- Rumford Pet Center: Retail Sales Associate, Cashier
- The Shanty: Host
- YMCA Kent County: Summer Day Camp Counselor
- Brookdale Senior Living, Coventry: Housekeeper, CMT/Med Tech
- All American Assisted Living, Warwick: Activities Assistant
- Marquis Health Services: RN or LPN
- Cargill: Shipping and Receiving Associate
- J .Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: Supervising Behavior Analyst
- Roberts Health Care Centre: New Grads Welcome – F/T RN, MDS Coordinator (Temp)
- Lancesoft: Manufacturing Technician
- North Kingstown School Department, ESY 2021: Teaching Assistants, Middle School Life Skills Teacher, Speech Pathologist
- Genesis Rehab Services: Speech Language Pathologist
- Chief of Staff, LLC: Stadium Food Service Worker/Cashier
- AMN Healthcare: Onsite Account Coordinator
0 Comments