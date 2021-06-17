Now Hiring in EG: Medical and Vet Techs in High Demand

by | Jun 17, 2021

Last updated Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting here during your interview!

Featured Listings:

  1. Confidential Location: Preschool Teaching Assistant
  2. East Greenwich Endoscopy Center: RN
  3. Coutu Auto Services: F/T Automotive Technician
  4. Meritage Restaurant: Line Cook
  5. Maloney Properties: Administrative Assistant, Maintenance Technician
  6. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Seafood Clerk
  7. Dave’s Le’s Isles Rose: Floral Designers/Floral Processors
  8. Shimmer Salon and Day Spa: Stylists and Salon Assistant
  9. International Motor Group: Automotive Technician Apprentice/Intern
  10. Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital: Kennel Assistant/Veterinary Assistant Trainee
  11. University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Assistant, Dental Assistant, Oral Surgery
  12. PMC Media Group: Producer, Cinematographer, Editor
  13. The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Wellness Director
  14. Atria Harbor Hill Senior Living: Engage Life Program Instructor
  15. CVS: Operations Manager
  16. Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center: Client Service Representative
  17. University Otolaryngology: Patient Care Coordinator/Receptionist
  18. Compass Group/The Seasons: Waiter/Waitress (F/T)
  19. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Medical Records Scanner
  20. Seasons Market: Cashier
  21. Colbea East Side Enterprises: Cashier
  22. EG Endoscopy Center: Registered Nurse
  23. London Bridge Learning Center: P/T Toddler Teaching Assistant
  24. Healthtrax: Front Desk
  25. Katmai: General Clerk III
  26. Creative A: Art Consultant, Commercial
  27. Saint Elizabeth Home: F/T Social Worker
  28. Cedar Crest Nursing Centre: P/T Dietary Aide
  29. Texas Roadhouse: Server, Busser, Host, Dishwasher, Local Store Marketer, Baker
  30. New Directions Staffing: Business Enablement Interns, Talent Acquisition Manager, Talent Acquisition Intern
  31. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  32. The Martucci Group: Assistant GM/Human Resources Manager
  33. HarborOne Bank: AVP Branch Officer
  34. EaglePicher Technology: Supply Chain Manager
  35. East Greenwich School District: Custodian
  36. Tavern on the Green: Host, Front of House Manager
  37. Natural Foods Company: Production Assistant (Deliciousness Creator), Case Packer
  38. Citizens Bank: Teller
  39. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Housekeeper
  40. Elegance Living, LLC: Housekeeper
  41. D’Ellena Law Firm: Paralegal
  42. Cedar Home Health: P/T or F/T RN
  43. Healthcare Services Group: Floor Tech (Temp), Housekeeper (Temp)
  44. University Orthopedics: Admin Assistant/Surgical Coordinator
  45. Diversified Services RI: Heavy Equipment Operator for Landscape Material Yard

 

Outside EG:

  1. North Kingstown Animal Hospital: Veterinary Technician
  2. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace, Warwick: Bakery, Deli, Pizza Staff
  3. A Cut Above Lawn Care: Landscaping Foreman
  4. Home Depot, Coventry: Merchandising
  5. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  6. Chick-Fil-, Warwick: Lunch Team Member
  7. Safe Harbors Marina: Yard Hand, Retail/Office Assistant
  8. Mae’s Place, North Kingstown: Weekend Host/Takeout/Busser
  9. Dollar Tree, North Kingstown: Operations Assistant Manager, Sales Floor Associate, Merchandise Assistant Manager
  10. Penske: Automotive Service Manager
  11. Petco: Aquatics Specialist, Guest Experience Specialist, Dog Trainer, Grooming Salon Leader
  12. Lowes, Warwick: F/T Sales Specialist, Flooring (Day)
  13. Tri-County Community Action Agency: Weatherization Energy Auditor
  14. XPO Logistics: Box Truck Contract Carrier
  15. Quidnessett Country Club: Food and Beverage Manager
  16. Amgen: Director Process Development
  17. Hope Health: Registered Nurse
  18. Narragansett Indian Health Center: Registered/Community Health Nurse
  19. Barkan: Assistant Property Manager
  20. Reliable Collision Repair: Autobody Technician Assistant/Parts Assistant
  21. Centerville Bank: AVP, Business Control Officer
  22. Plum Dental Group: Financial Accountant/Accounts Payable
  23. Canon, West Greenwich: Materials Handler
  24. Intellectual Medicine 120: Office Assistant
  25. LL Flooring: Warehouse Sales Associate, Warwick
  26. BJ’s Warehouse: F/T Butcher
  27. Mercedes-Benz, Warwick: Porter
  28. Carraba’s Italian Grill: Host
  29. AAA Northeast: Travel Advisor
  30. Ocean State Oil: Oil Delivery Driver
  31. NORAD: Accessory Parts Warehouse
  32. Orthopedics Rhode Island: Medical Assistant, Podiatry 
  33. Allied Universal: Security Officer, Manufacturing Site
  34. Rumford Pet Center: Retail Sales Associate, Cashier
  35. The Shanty: Host
  36. YMCA Kent County: Summer Day Camp Counselor
  37. Brookdale Senior Living, Coventry: Housekeeper, CMT/Med Tech
  38. All American Assisted Living, Warwick: Activities Assistant
  39. Marquis Health Services: RN or LPN
  40. Cargill: Shipping and Receiving Associate
  41. J .Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: Supervising Behavior Analyst
  42. Roberts Health Care Centre: New Grads Welcome – F/T RN, MDS Coordinator (Temp)
  43. Lancesoft: Manufacturing Technician
  44. North Kingstown School Department, ESY 2021: Teaching Assistants, Middle School Life Skills Teacher, Speech Pathologist
  45. Genesis Rehab Services: Speech Language Pathologist
  46. Chief of Staff, LLC: Stadium Food Service Worker/Cashier
  47. AMN Healthcare: Onsite Account Coordinator

