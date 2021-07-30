Now Hiring in EG: Local Restaurants Serve Up Many Opportunities

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
In EG:
- Siena Restaurant: Servers, Host and Bussers
- Meritage Restaurant: Server
- Water St. Kitchen and Bar: Bartender and Server
- Company Name Withheld: Landscape Foreman
- T’s Restaurant: Line Cooks
- EG Private School: Prep Cooks, Cook
- Flood Auto Group: Body Repair Shop Technician
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- Texas Roadhouse: Baker
- Sweet Peas Village: Assistant Teacher
- Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
- Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist, Athletic Trainer
- Healthtrax Health & Wellness: Front Desk, Fitness Equipment Maintenance & Repair Tech
- Texas Roadhouse: Server, Dishwasher, Host, Local Store Marketer, Busser
- Hong’s Worldclass Taekwando Center: Childcare Assistant
- Atria Harborhill: Dishwasher
- Felicia’s Coffee: Baker
- Dunkin’: Barista
- Practice Name Withheld: Medical Secretary
- McDonald’s: Crew Member, Maintenance, General Manager
- The Martucci Group: Server/Busser
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- The Seasons Assisted Living: Waiter/Waitress, Medication Tech
- Uptime ESports: Head ESports Coach
- Oceanside Physician Services: Medical Receptionist
- The Chalet: Restaurant Server
- Orangetheory: Sales Associate
- Alex and Ani: Merchandise Planning Analyst
- RI Children’s Dentistry: Dental Assistant
- K Family Solutions: Direct Support Professional
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate, Food Service Leader
- Christ Church Evangelical Covenant: Director of Youth Ministry
- Women’s Internal Medicine: Medical Assistant
- University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Assistant/Oral Surgery
- Ocean State Vet Specialists: Specialty Departments Surgical Vet Tech
- Worldpac: Assistant Manager
- Watson Materials: Inside Sales
- Christopher A. Pedorella, DMD: Dental Assistant
- Stretchlab Fitness: Fitness Studio Sales Manger
- Recrue Media LLC: Digital Advertising Campaign Manager
Outside EG:
- General Dynamic Electric Boat: Cashier, Retail Sales Worker
- PetCo: Vetco Veterinary Assistant, Clinic Advisor, Clinic Advisor (non-driver), Merchandise Operations Specialist, Clinic Lead, Dog Trainer
- Worthington Industries: Robotic Paint Tech Apprentice
- Bailey Motor Sales: Automotive Office Assistant
- Cargill: Shipping and Receiving Associate
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: P/T Membership Sales
- Roberts Health Centre: Dishwasher/Dietary Aide
- Agilent: Process Development Chemist, Lab Process Technician
- Best Buy/Geek Squad: Home Theater Tech
- Bean Barn: Cashier/Barista
- Kent County YMCA: Camp Counselor
- Ocean State Job Lot: Planning & Allocation Administrator
- Cardi’s: Furniture & Design Sales Professional
- Quidnessett Country Club: Golf Cart Attendant, Banquet Server, Host/Hostess, A La Carte Server, Sales Manager, Dining Room Manager
- Lowe’s: Millwork Sales Specialist
- Washington Trust (NK): Retail Banker Trainee
- Bilodeau, Capalbo, & Associates: Real Estate Paralegal
- Eurofins Central Labratory: P/T Laboratory Technician
- CORE Higher Education Group: Sales and Marketing Coordinator
- American Renal Associates: Patient Care Tech
- Fr. John V. Doyle School: P/T Music Teacher
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Bartender
- First National Title & Escrow: Real Estate Title, Escrow & Post-Closing Specialist
- Ben and Sons Carpet Cleaning: House Keepers
- Wickford Vet Clinic: Vet Tech
- Camp Bow Wow: Assistant Manager
- The Seyboth Team: Real Estate Administrative Assistant
- North Kingstown Animal Hospital: Associate Veterinarian
- Tremco Inc.: Machine Operator
- Salk’s Hardware & Marine: Marine Department Manager
- Me & My Friends Childcare: Childcare Provider
- Blakely Interior Design: Expeditor/Admin Assistant
