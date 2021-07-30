Now Hiring in EG: Local Restaurants Serve Up Many Opportunities

by | Jul 29, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

Featured Listings:

Felicia’s Coffee Is Hiring A Baker

New Restaurant Is Hiring, Readying for Opening

Siena Restaurant Has Many Openings…

…And Meritage Does Too!

In EG:

  1. Siena Restaurant: Servers, Host and Bussers
  2. Meritage Restaurant: Server
  3. Water St. Kitchen and Bar: Bartender and Server
  4. Company Name Withheld: Landscape Foreman
  5. T’s Restaurant: Line Cooks
  6. EG Private School: Prep Cooks, Cook
  7. Flood Auto Group: Body Repair Shop Technician
  8. Chipotle: Crew Member
  9. Texas Roadhouse: Baker
  10. Sweet Peas Village: Assistant Teacher
  11. Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
  12. Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist, Athletic Trainer
  13. Healthtrax Health & Wellness: Front Desk, Fitness Equipment Maintenance & Repair Tech
  14. Texas Roadhouse: Server, Dishwasher, Host, Local Store Marketer, Busser
  15. Hong’s Worldclass Taekwando Center: Childcare Assistant
  16. Atria Harborhill: Dishwasher
  17. Felicia’s Coffee: Baker
  18. Dunkin’: Barista
  19. Practice Name Withheld: Medical Secretary
  20. McDonald’s: Crew Member, Maintenance, General Manager
  21. The Martucci Group: Server/Busser
  22. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  23. The Seasons Assisted Living: Waiter/Waitress, Medication Tech 
  24. Uptime ESports: Head ESports Coach
  25. Oceanside Physician Services: Medical Receptionist
  26. The Chalet: Restaurant Server
  27. Orangetheory: Sales Associate
  28. Alex and Ani: Merchandise Planning Analyst
  29. RI Children’s Dentistry: Dental Assistant
  30. K Family Solutions: Direct Support Professional
  31. Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate, Food Service Leader
  32. Christ Church Evangelical Covenant: Director of Youth Ministry
  33. Women’s Internal Medicine: Medical Assistant
  34. University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Assistant/Oral Surgery
  35. Ocean State Vet Specialists: Specialty Departments Surgical Vet Tech
  36. Worldpac: Assistant Manager
  37. Watson Materials: Inside Sales
  38. Christopher A. Pedorella, DMD: Dental Assistant
  39. Stretchlab Fitness: Fitness Studio Sales Manger
  40. Recrue Media LLC: Digital Advertising Campaign Manager

Outside EG:

  1. General Dynamic Electric Boat: Cashier, Retail Sales Worker
  2. PetCo: Vetco Veterinary Assistant, Clinic Advisor, Clinic Advisor (non-driver), Merchandise Operations Specialist, Clinic Lead, Dog Trainer
  3. Worthington Industries: Robotic Paint Tech Apprentice
  4. Bailey Motor Sales: Automotive Office Assistant
  5. Cargill: Shipping and Receiving Associate
  6. BJ’s Wholesale Club: P/T Membership Sales
  7. Roberts Health Centre: Dishwasher/Dietary Aide
  8. Agilent: Process Development Chemist, Lab Process Technician
  9. Best Buy/Geek Squad: Home Theater Tech
  10. Bean Barn: Cashier/Barista 
  11. Kent County YMCA: Camp Counselor
  12. Ocean State Job Lot: Planning & Allocation Administrator
  13. Cardi’s: Furniture & Design Sales Professional
  14. Quidnessett Country Club: Golf Cart Attendant, Banquet Server, Host/Hostess, A La Carte Server, Sales Manager, Dining Room Manager
  15. Lowe’s: Millwork Sales Specialist
  16. Washington Trust (NK): Retail Banker Trainee
  17. Bilodeau, Capalbo, & Associates: Real Estate Paralegal
  18. Eurofins Central Labratory: P/T Laboratory Technician
  19. CORE Higher Education Group: Sales and Marketing Coordinator
  20. American Renal Associates: Patient Care Tech 
  21. Fr. John V. Doyle School: P/T Music Teacher
  22. Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Bartender
  23. First National Title & Escrow: Real Estate Title, Escrow & Post-Closing Specialist
  24. Ben and Sons Carpet Cleaning: House Keepers
  25. Wickford Vet Clinic: Vet Tech
  26. Camp Bow Wow: Assistant Manager
  27. The Seyboth Team: Real Estate Administrative Assistant
  28. North Kingstown Animal Hospital: Associate Veterinarian
  29. Tremco Inc.: Machine Operator
  30. Salk’s Hardware & Marine: Marine Department Manager
  31. Me & My Friends Childcare: Childcare Provider
  32. Blakely Interior Design: Expeditor/Admin Assistant

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS