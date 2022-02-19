Now Hiring in EG: Livestock Manager to Long Term School Subs

by | Feb 18, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured:

Pat’s Pastured has three positions available!

Local Listings: 

  1. Starbucks: Barista, Shift Supervisor
  2. Pat’s Pastured: Livestock Manager, Farm Hand, Meat Processing Assistant
  3. Tavern on the Square EG: Host/Hostess, Bartender, Prep/Line Cook
  4. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Barback/Bartender/Hostess/Server
  5. Blazing Editions: Assistant to Sales Team, Fine Art Sales/Account Manager
  6. Conneckted, Inc.: Administrative Assistant
  7. Chipotle: Restaurant Crew Member
  8. Renegade FItness: Front Desk Associate
  9. East Greenwich School District: P/T Custodian, Long Term Substitute Elementary Teacher, HS Boys’ Volleyball Coach, Per Diem Substitute Teachers, Administrative Clerk, 1:1 Paraprofessional, Long Term Substitute Reading Specialist, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional, Substitute School Nurse, Long Term Special Education Substitute 
  10. 5707 Hospitality/Providence Oyster Bar EG: Front of House/Restaurant, Staff
  11. StretchLab EG: Yoga Instructor, Stretch Therapist, Physical Therapist Assistant
  12. Planted: Juice Barista
  13. HappyNest: Customer Service Representative
  14. Waterford Laundromat: Laundry Attendant
  15. Sherwin Williams: Sales Associate
  16. Coastal Medical: Medical Secretary
  17. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Technician Assistant, Surgery Clinic Technician
  18. Massage Envy: Shift Supervisor
  19. O2 Global Chauffeured Services: HR & Accounting Specialist
  20. Aramark: Food Prep Worker (East Greenwich Schools)
  21. Flood Ford: Automotive Service Advisor
  22. Providence Behavioral Health Associates: Medical Receptionist and Intake Specialist
  23. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server, Kitchen Prep/Dishwasher
  24. Town of East Greenwich: Assistant Town Planner
  25. Brown Medicine: Medical Secretary, Internal Medicine
  26. East Greenwich Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
  27. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher, Teacher Assistant
  28. Hill and Harbour Veterinary Specialists: Vet Technician
  29. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
  30. East Greenwich Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
  31. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist
  32. Method Fitness: Personal Trainer/Fitness Instructor
  33. CVS: LPN/RN
  34. T’s Restaurant Group: Bus Staff, Restaurant General Manager
  35. Ivy Rehab: Receptionist
  36. Soliant: F/T School Based Speech Therapist
  37. H&R Block: Receptionist
  38. Shimmer Salon & Spa: Stylists & Salon Associates
  39. Name Withheld: Executive Chef
  40. Name Withheld: Chefs/Cooks/Back of House
  41. Dave’s Marketplace: Receiver

