Now Hiring in EG: Livestock Manager to Long Term School Subs

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured:
Pat’s Pastured has three positions available!
Local Listings:
- Starbucks: Barista, Shift Supervisor
- Pat’s Pastured: Livestock Manager, Farm Hand, Meat Processing Assistant
- Tavern on the Square EG: Host/Hostess, Bartender, Prep/Line Cook
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Barback/Bartender/Hostess/Server
- Blazing Editions: Assistant to Sales Team, Fine Art Sales/Account Manager
- Conneckted, Inc.: Administrative Assistant
- Chipotle: Restaurant Crew Member
- Renegade FItness: Front Desk Associate
- East Greenwich School District: P/T Custodian, Long Term Substitute Elementary Teacher, HS Boys’ Volleyball Coach, Per Diem Substitute Teachers, Administrative Clerk, 1:1 Paraprofessional, Long Term Substitute Reading Specialist, Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional, Substitute School Nurse, Long Term Special Education Substitute
- 5707 Hospitality/Providence Oyster Bar EG: Front of House/Restaurant, Staff
- StretchLab EG: Yoga Instructor, Stretch Therapist, Physical Therapist Assistant
- Planted: Juice Barista
- HappyNest: Customer Service Representative
- Waterford Laundromat: Laundry Attendant
- Sherwin Williams: Sales Associate
- Coastal Medical: Medical Secretary
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Technician Assistant, Surgery Clinic Technician
- Massage Envy: Shift Supervisor
- O2 Global Chauffeured Services: HR & Accounting Specialist
- Aramark: Food Prep Worker (East Greenwich Schools)
- Flood Ford: Automotive Service Advisor
- Providence Behavioral Health Associates: Medical Receptionist and Intake Specialist
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server, Kitchen Prep/Dishwasher
- Town of East Greenwich: Assistant Town Planner
- Brown Medicine: Medical Secretary, Internal Medicine
- East Greenwich Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher, Teacher Assistant
- Hill and Harbour Veterinary Specialists: Vet Technician
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
- East Greenwich Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist
- Method Fitness: Personal Trainer/Fitness Instructor
- CVS: LPN/RN
- T’s Restaurant Group: Bus Staff, Restaurant General Manager
- Ivy Rehab: Receptionist
- Soliant: F/T School Based Speech Therapist
- H&R Block: Receptionist
- Shimmer Salon & Spa: Stylists & Salon Associates
- Name Withheld: Executive Chef
- Name Withheld: Chefs/Cooks/Back of House
- Dave’s Marketplace: Receiver
