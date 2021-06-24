Now Hiring in EG: Help Wanted in Many Local Industries

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

Featured Listings:

Be the Next Summer Camp Instructor at Taste Buds Kitchen!

Cole Middle School needs a Math Teacher! EGHS does too!

Become a Bank Teller with Washington Trust

 

 

  1. Siena Restaurant: Front of House Positions (Bartenders, Servers, Host)
  2. Dave’s Marketplace: Deli, Seafood, Kitchen, Bakery, Pizza Departments
  3. The Martucci Group/Besos Kitchen & Cocktails: Pizza Maker (Outdoor Pizza Ovens)
  4. 5776 Post Road, EG: Landscape Worker
  5. Atria Harborhill: F/T Med Tech, P/T Caregiver, Receptionist
  6. Therapy Travelers: Short Term School Speech Language Pathologist
  7. AnchorBay at Greenwich: Server, Activities Assistant/ Driver
  8. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  9. East Greenwich School Department, Cole Middle School: Mathematics Teacher
  10. East Greenwich School Department, EG High School: Mathematics Teacher
  11. Healthcare Services Group: Laundry Worker, Housekeeper
  12. Crestar: Picture Frame Fitter
  13. Property Advisory Group: Assistant Property Managers
  14. Taste Buds Kitchen: Summer Camp Instructor
  15. Blackboard: Inbound/Outbound Enrollment Specialist (Remote)
  16. Natural Foods Company: Production Assistant (Granola Factory)
  17. Spurwink: Direct Support Professional
  18. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Vet Tech
  19.  Elevate K-12: Virtual Middle School Math Teacher
  20. American Surgery Center: Medical Assistant
  21. Aim High Gymnastics: Recreational Gymnastics Coaches
  22. University Gastroenterology: Medical Secretary
  23. Washington Trust: Retail Flex Banker Trainee
  24. Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
  25. East Greenwich School Department: Orton-Gillingham Certified Tutor
  26. Blazing Editions: Art Fulfillment Specialist

 

Outside EG: 

  1. Swarm Basketball: Basketball Coach
  2. Father John V. Doyle School: Part Time ELA/Literature Teacher
  3. Cargill: Shipping and Receiving Associate
  4. North Kingstown School District: Summer School, Middle School Teachers
  5. AAA Northeast, Warwick: Driving School Instructor
  6. Reliant Rehabilitation: F/T Speech Language Pathologist
  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club: P/T Cashier, Membership Sales Ambassador (P/T), Meat Clerk (P/T)
  8. Dunkin’: Barista
  9. Amgen: Manufacturing Process Technician
  10. Plum Dental Group: Management Trainee Program
  11. PS-Connections: Administrative Assistant
  12. Buffalo Lodging Associates: Breakfast Attendant
  13. Safe Harbor Marina: Retail Office Assistant
  14. Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Assistant Baker
  15. TownePlace Suites by Marriott: Breakfast Attendant
  16. Riverhead Building Supply: General Consideration Pool
  17. Scalabrini Villa Healthcare: Clinical Liaison
  18. Shaking It Up Nutrition: Shake Maker
  19. Kent County YMCA: Summer Camp Counselor, Race 4 Chase Summer Counselor
  20. NORAD: Accessory Parts Warehouse
  21. Applebees: Carside
  22. Hallmark: Retail Merchandiser
  23. All-American Assisted Living, Warwick: Concierge/Receptionist
  24. KOHLS: P/T Stockroom Operations Associate
  25. Eric George & Associates: Dental Sterilization Technician
  26. Home Depot: Overnight Stocker
  27. North Kingstown School Department: 1.0 FTE ELA Teacher Clinical Day Program, Teacher Assistant (3.5 hours), Behavior Specialist Assistant, Teacher Assistant (6.5 hours), .6 FTE Social Studies Teacher
  28. Paul Bailey’s Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM: Experienced Automotive Office Manager
  29. Bento Sushi: Food Production Worker
  30. Piezoni’s: Delivery Driver
  31. NetSource: A911- Manufacturing Technician
  32. The Plant Group: Garden Center Merchandiser
  33. The Grossman Companies: Leasing Consultant 
  34. Brookdale Senior Living: Maintenance Technician, CMT/Med Tech
  35. Kaleidoscope Family Solutions: Direct Care Worker, Direct Support Professional
  36. City Personnel: AP/Billing Clerk
  37. USPS, North Kingstown: City Carrier Assistant
  38. Natural Foods Company: Granola Plater/Spreader
  39. Bartender: Gregg’s Restaurant & Tavern
  40. RXInsider: Marketing/Operations Coordinator

