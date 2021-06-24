Now Hiring in EG: Help Wanted in Many Local Industries

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
Be the Next Summer Camp Instructor at Taste Buds Kitchen!
Cole Middle School needs a Math Teacher! EGHS does too!
Become a Bank Teller with Washington Trust
- Siena Restaurant: Front of House Positions (Bartenders, Servers, Host)
- Dave’s Marketplace: Deli, Seafood, Kitchen, Bakery, Pizza Departments
- The Martucci Group/Besos Kitchen & Cocktails: Pizza Maker (Outdoor Pizza Ovens)
- 5776 Post Road, EG: Landscape Worker
- Atria Harborhill: F/T Med Tech, P/T Caregiver, Receptionist
- Therapy Travelers: Short Term School Speech Language Pathologist
- AnchorBay at Greenwich: Server, Activities Assistant/ Driver
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- East Greenwich School Department, Cole Middle School: Mathematics Teacher
- East Greenwich School Department, EG High School: Mathematics Teacher
- Healthcare Services Group: Laundry Worker, Housekeeper
- Crestar: Picture Frame Fitter
- Property Advisory Group: Assistant Property Managers
- Taste Buds Kitchen: Summer Camp Instructor
- Blackboard: Inbound/Outbound Enrollment Specialist (Remote)
- Natural Foods Company: Production Assistant (Granola Factory)
- Spurwink: Direct Support Professional
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Vet Tech
- Elevate K-12: Virtual Middle School Math Teacher
- American Surgery Center: Medical Assistant
- Aim High Gymnastics: Recreational Gymnastics Coaches
- University Gastroenterology: Medical Secretary
- Washington Trust: Retail Flex Banker Trainee
- Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
- East Greenwich School Department: Orton-Gillingham Certified Tutor
- Blazing Editions: Art Fulfillment Specialist
Outside EG:
- Swarm Basketball: Basketball Coach
- Father John V. Doyle School: Part Time ELA/Literature Teacher
- Cargill: Shipping and Receiving Associate
- North Kingstown School District: Summer School, Middle School Teachers
- AAA Northeast, Warwick: Driving School Instructor
- Reliant Rehabilitation: F/T Speech Language Pathologist
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: P/T Cashier, Membership Sales Ambassador (P/T), Meat Clerk (P/T)
- Dunkin’: Barista
- Amgen: Manufacturing Process Technician
- Plum Dental Group: Management Trainee Program
- PS-Connections: Administrative Assistant
- Buffalo Lodging Associates: Breakfast Attendant
- Safe Harbor Marina: Retail Office Assistant
- Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Assistant Baker
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott: Breakfast Attendant
- Riverhead Building Supply: General Consideration Pool
- Scalabrini Villa Healthcare: Clinical Liaison
- Shaking It Up Nutrition: Shake Maker
- Kent County YMCA: Summer Camp Counselor, Race 4 Chase Summer Counselor
- NORAD: Accessory Parts Warehouse
- Applebees: Carside
- Hallmark: Retail Merchandiser
- All-American Assisted Living, Warwick: Concierge/Receptionist
- KOHLS: P/T Stockroom Operations Associate
- Eric George & Associates: Dental Sterilization Technician
- Home Depot: Overnight Stocker
- North Kingstown School Department: 1.0 FTE ELA Teacher Clinical Day Program, Teacher Assistant (3.5 hours), Behavior Specialist Assistant, Teacher Assistant (6.5 hours), .6 FTE Social Studies Teacher
- Paul Bailey’s Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM: Experienced Automotive Office Manager
- Bento Sushi: Food Production Worker
- Piezoni’s: Delivery Driver
- NetSource: A911- Manufacturing Technician
- The Plant Group: Garden Center Merchandiser
- The Grossman Companies: Leasing Consultant
- Brookdale Senior Living: Maintenance Technician, CMT/Med Tech
- Kaleidoscope Family Solutions: Direct Care Worker, Direct Support Professional
- City Personnel: AP/Billing Clerk
- USPS, North Kingstown: City Carrier Assistant
- Natural Foods Company: Granola Plater/Spreader
- Bartender: Gregg’s Restaurant & Tavern
- RXInsider: Marketing/Operations Coordinator
