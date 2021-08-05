Now Hiring in EG: Health Care Workers in High Demand

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
Assistant Director at Hospital Cancer Center Needed
University Family Health Now Hiring Medical Assistant
Ocean State Veterinary Specialists Seeks Several New Hires.
In EG:
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- Finn’s Harborside: Parking Lot Attendant
- Rasa: Busser/Server/Bar back/Bartender
- Connekted, Inc.: Administrative Coordinator
- Elite Physical Therapy: Clinical Office Assistant
- East Greenwich Schools: Teacher/Mathematics Interventionist, EGHS Long Term Substitute Science Teacher, Grade 1 Teacher at Meadowbrook, School Receptionist at Meadowbrook
- Aramark/East Greenwich Schools: Food Prep Worker
- Blazing Editions: Art Delivery & Installer, Fine Art Sales/Account Manager
- Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant
- Ocean State Vet Specialists: Certified Vet Tech for Specialty Departments, Experienced Vet Receptionist, Housekeeping
- Panera Bread: Retail Team Member
- Frenchtown Liquors: Cashier/Customer Service
- Company Withheld: Medical Secretary
- KNEAD Doughnuts: Customer Service Associate
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
- Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
- Paper Crown Preschool: P/T Assistant Preschool Teacher
- Christopher M. Pedorella, DMD: Dental Assistant
- Pieznoi’s: Pizza Delivery Driver
- Stretchlab EG: FItness Studio Sales Manager
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Store Associate
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker/Server
- University Family Health: Medical Assistant
- London Bridge Learning Center: Teaching Assistant Preschool and Toddler
- Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coodinator, Dental Assistant
- Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist
- Uptime Esports: Head Esports Coach
- Atria Harborhill: P/T Caregiver
- Recrue Media: Digital Advertising Campaign Manager
- Besos Kitchen & Cocktail: Server
- Brock & Company: Utility Prep Kitchen Associate
- Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Servers
- Potowomut Golf Club: Servers/Cocktail Servers, Banquet Server
- The Waysider Grill: Server
- Saint Elizabeth Home: P/T Culinary Aide
- Citizens: P/T Teller
- Jersey Mike’s: Assistant Manager
- Navigate Behaviors: Director of Operations
- European Wax Center: Assistant Manager
- Company Withheld: Admissions Coordinator
- J.P. Morgan Chase: Lead Associate Operations Trainee
- South County Dermatology: Medical Receptionist/Patient Call Center
- Elevate: Registered Dietician
- Watson Materials: Inside Sales
Outside EG:
- Camp Bow Wow: Doggy Day Care Attendant, Assistant Manager
- Home Depot: Front of Store Attendant
- Ocean State Job Lot: Planning & Allocation Administrator
- Dunkin’: Barista
- North Kingstown School Department: Teacher Assistant (6.5 hrs), Middle School Clerk, School Nutrition Professional Coordinator, P/T Elementary School Clerk, Long-Term Reading Specialist Teacher
- Fr. John V. Doyle School: P/T Music Teacher
- Specialized Orthopedic Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
- Conneaut Industries, Inc.: Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
- Kent County YMCA: Before & After School Counselor
- Sport & Spine PT Inc.: Physical Therapy Aide
- Wickford Veterinary Clinic: Vet Tech
- Cracker Barrel: Server
- Dr. Day Care: Teacher Assistant
- First National Title & Escrow: Real Estate Title & Escrow Funding Specialist
- The Grossman Companies, Inc.: Leasing Consultant/Office Assistant
- Hong’s Worldclass Taekwondo Center: Child Care Assistant
- The Seyboth Team: Real Estate Administrative Assistant
- Quidnessett Country Club: Bartender, A La Carte Server, Houseman/Maintenance
- Healthtrax: Front Desk
- Cedar Crest Nursing Centre: Dietary Aide
- Spaulding Hospital Cape Cod: Office Coordinator/Outpatient
- Barnes & Noble: P/T Bookseller
- Marshalls: Merchandise Associate
- Sherwin Williams: Sales Associate
- Fresco & DiVine Italian Bistro: Dishwashers/Prep Cooks
- Sargent Rehabilitation Center: School Psychologist, Social Worker
- Brookdale Senior Living: Medication Technician
- ENT and Allergy, Inc.: Medical Scribe/Medical Assistant
- Agilent: Supply Chain Analyst
- Olive Garden: Server
- Chick-Fil-A: Restaurant Service Professionals
- The Academy for Little Children: Toddler Teaching Assistant
- Carraba’s Italian Grill: Host
- Adult Medical Care Practice: Medical Assistant
- Dominion Diagnostics: Specimen Processor/Accessioner
- Conneaut Industries: Machine Operator
- Natco Home Products: Executive Sales Administrative Assistant
- Bailey Motor Sales: Office Assistant
- College Nannies & Sitters Inc: F/T and P/T Babysitters
- Cargill: General Production
- Plum Dental Group: Billing Coordinator
- Education Development Center: Administrative Assistant
- Clinical Management Consultants: Assistant Clinical Director of Hospital Cancer Center
- Aloha Pizza & Bar: Waitress and Cashier
- Massage Envy: Assistant Spa Manager
