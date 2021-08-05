Now Hiring in EG: Health Care Workers in High Demand

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

 

Featured Listings:

Assistant Director at Hospital Cancer Center Needed

University Family Health Now Hiring Medical Assistant

Ocean State Veterinary Specialists Seeks Several New Hires.

In EG:

  1. Chipotle: Crew Member
  2. Finn’s Harborside: Parking Lot Attendant
  3. Rasa: Busser/Server/Bar back/Bartender
  4. Connekted, Inc.: Administrative Coordinator
  5. Elite Physical Therapy: Clinical Office Assistant
  6. East Greenwich Schools: Teacher/Mathematics Interventionist, EGHS Long Term Substitute Science Teacher, Grade 1 Teacher at Meadowbrook, School Receptionist at Meadowbrook
  7. Aramark/East Greenwich Schools: Food Prep Worker
  8. Blazing Editions: Art Delivery & Installer, Fine Art Sales/Account Manager
  9. Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant
  10. Ocean State Vet Specialists: Certified Vet Tech for Specialty Departments, Experienced Vet Receptionist, Housekeeping
  11. Panera Bread: Retail Team Member
  12. Frenchtown Liquors: Cashier/Customer Service
  13. Company Withheld: Medical Secretary
  14. KNEAD Doughnuts: Customer Service Associate
  15. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
  16. Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
  17. Paper Crown Preschool: P/T Assistant Preschool Teacher
  18. Christopher M. Pedorella, DMD: Dental Assistant
  19. Pieznoi’s: Pizza Delivery Driver
  20. Stretchlab EG: FItness Studio Sales Manager
  21. Cumberland Farms: Retail Store Associate
  22. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker/Server
  23. University Family Health: Medical Assistant 
  24. London Bridge Learning Center: Teaching Assistant Preschool and Toddler
  25. Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coodinator, Dental Assistant
  26. Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist
  27. Uptime Esports: Head Esports Coach
  28. Atria Harborhill: P/T Caregiver
  29. Recrue Media: Digital Advertising Campaign Manager
  30. Besos Kitchen & Cocktail: Server
  31. Brock & Company: Utility Prep Kitchen Associate
  32. Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Servers
  33. Potowomut Golf Club: Servers/Cocktail Servers, Banquet Server
  34. The Waysider Grill: Server
  35. Saint Elizabeth Home: P/T Culinary Aide
  36. Citizens: P/T Teller
  37. Jersey Mike’s: Assistant Manager
  38. Navigate Behaviors: Director of Operations
  39. European Wax Center: Assistant Manager
  40. Company Withheld: Admissions Coordinator
  41. J.P. Morgan Chase: Lead Associate Operations Trainee
  42. South County Dermatology: Medical Receptionist/Patient Call Center
  43. Elevate: Registered Dietician
  44. Watson Materials: Inside Sales

 

Outside EG:

  1. Camp Bow Wow: Doggy Day Care Attendant, Assistant Manager
  2. Home Depot: Front of Store Attendant
  3. Ocean State Job Lot: Planning & Allocation Administrator
  4. Dunkin’: Barista
  5. North Kingstown School Department: Teacher Assistant (6.5 hrs), Middle School Clerk, School Nutrition Professional Coordinator, P/T Elementary School Clerk, Long-Term Reading Specialist Teacher
  6. Fr. John V. Doyle School: P/T Music Teacher
  7. Specialized Orthopedic Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
  8. Conneaut Industries, Inc.: Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
  9. Kent County YMCA: Before & After School Counselor
  10. Sport & Spine PT Inc.: Physical Therapy Aide
  11. Wickford Veterinary Clinic: Vet Tech
  12. Cracker Barrel: Server
  13. Dr. Day Care: Teacher Assistant
  14. First National Title & Escrow: Real Estate Title & Escrow Funding Specialist
  15. The Grossman Companies, Inc.: Leasing Consultant/Office Assistant
  16. Hong’s Worldclass Taekwondo Center: Child Care Assistant
  17. The Seyboth Team: Real Estate Administrative Assistant
  18. Quidnessett Country Club: Bartender, A La Carte Server, Houseman/Maintenance
  19. Healthtrax: Front Desk
  20. Cedar Crest Nursing Centre: Dietary Aide
  21. Spaulding Hospital Cape Cod: Office Coordinator/Outpatient
  22. Barnes & Noble: P/T Bookseller
  23. Marshalls: Merchandise Associate
  24. Sherwin Williams: Sales Associate
  25. Fresco & DiVine Italian Bistro: Dishwashers/Prep Cooks
  26. Sargent Rehabilitation Center: School Psychologist, Social Worker
  27. Brookdale Senior Living: Medication Technician
  28. ENT and Allergy, Inc.: Medical Scribe/Medical Assistant
  29. Agilent: Supply Chain Analyst
  30. Olive Garden: Server
  31. Chick-Fil-A: Restaurant Service Professionals
  32. The Academy for Little Children: Toddler Teaching Assistant
  33. Carraba’s Italian Grill: Host
  34. Adult Medical Care Practice: Medical Assistant
  35. Dominion Diagnostics: Specimen Processor/Accessioner
  36. Conneaut Industries: Machine Operator
  37. Natco Home Products: Executive Sales Administrative Assistant
  38. Bailey Motor Sales: Office Assistant
  39. College Nannies & Sitters Inc: F/T and P/T Babysitters
  40. Cargill: General Production
  41. Plum Dental Group: Billing Coordinator
  42. Education Development Center: Administrative Assistant
  43. Clinical Management Consultants: Assistant Clinical Director of Hospital Cancer Center 
  44. Aloha Pizza & Bar: Waitress and Cashier
  45. Massage Envy: Assistant Spa Manager

