Now Hiring in EG: From Mom and Pops to Big Box Stores, New Hires Needed

by | Aug 26, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

 

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

Featured Listings:

RI Society for Human Resource Managers is hosting a Virtual Job Fair!

Urgent Camp Counselor for Hire, Final Week of Summer Camp in NK

 

 

 

In EG: 

  1. Basler Chiropractic: Chiropractic Assistant
  2. Meridian Printing: Press Feeder, Hand Worker, Bindery Operator, Prepress Specialist
  3. Blazing Editions: Art Delivery & Fulfillment, Fine Art Sales
  4. RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
  5. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Receptionist, Veterinary Technician Assistant, Veterinary Specialty Technician Assistant, Veterinary Technician Assistant
  6. Medical Secretary, Certified Veterinary Technician
  7. Atria Harborhill: F/T Caregiver, Dishwasher, F/T Med Tech
  8. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Activities Assistant
  9. Dunkin’: Barista, Crew Member
  10. Creative A: Custom Picture Framer
  11. European Wax Center: Sales Associate
  12. Regency Cigar Emporium: Retail Cigar Sales/Assistant Bar Manager, Bartender/Server
  13. Navigate Behaviors: Behavior Specialist
  14. The Early Learning Center: F/T Toddler Assistant Teacher
  15. The Reef: Restaurant Server/Host/Busser/Bartender
  16. UPS Store #3346: P/T Center Associate
  17. Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista
  18. The Waysider Grille: Food Server
  19. Seasons Corner Market: Cashier
  20. Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider
  21. Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist, Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
  22. Colbea EastSide Enterprise: Cashier
  23. Sherwin Williams: Management & Sales Training Program
  24. Fresco: Host/Hostess Take-Out
  25. Company Name Withheld: Landscape Maintenance (Hombre trabajador de jardinería)
  26. Dave’s Marketplace: Seafood Clerk
  27. RN Needed for F/T or P/T Homecare Patient
  28. Siena Restaurant: Servers, Host, and Bus Staff
  29. Texas Roadhouse: Dishwasher, Line Cook, Broil/Grill Line Cook
  30. Meritage Restaurant: Dishwasher, Hostess
  31. Kenneth Cote Salon: Experienced Stylists
  32. Hong’s World Class Taekwondo Center: Child Care Assistant
  33. Paper Crown Preschool: P/T Assistant Preschool Teacher
  34. Boston Baby Nurse and Nanny: Nanny Needed for 2 10-mo Twins
  35. Panera Bread: Retail Team Member
  36. JP Morgan Chase: Lead Associate Operations Trainee (Market Expansion)
  37. Town of East Greenwich: Operator II, Community Services Coordinator, Probate Clerk, Operator I (Parks & Rec)
  38. East Greenwich Schools: Director of Finance, Administration & Operations, Office Secretary (Meadowbrook Elementary), First Grade Teacher (Frenchtown Elementary)
  39. Potowomut Golf Club: Line Chef
  40. KNEAD Doughnuts: Customer Service Associate

 

Beyond EG: 

  1. Rhode Island SHRM: Many Opportunities Available
  2. Brookdale Senior Living: Receptionist, Medication Technician
  3. The Home Depot: Merchandising
  4. Allie’s Feed, Farm & Pet: Customer Service Associate
  5. General Dynamic Electric Boat: Food Service Worker, Lead Cashier
  6. Law Office of Steven J. Hart: Receptionist/Assistant
  7. Adecco: Ultrasound Scan Model Needed
  8. The Early Learning Center: F/T Toddler Assistant Teacher
  9. Tropical Smoothie Cafe: Crew Member
  10. Burger King: Crew Member
  11. Bradford Soap Works: Packer
  12. FUJIFILM: Lab Technician
  13. ENT and Allergy, Inc.: Medical Assistant/Secretary
  14. USPS: City Carrier Assistant
  15. Holiday Inn Express: Night Auditor
  16. Quidnessett Country Club: Golf Cart Attendant 
  17. Springhill Suites: Guest Service Representative
  18. Banneker Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.: Customer Service Associate
  19. Kingstown Mobil: Multiple Shifts, Cashier
  20. Lowe’s: F/T Stocker/Receiver
  21. ESS Education: Long Term Reading Specialist Teacher
  22. Chick Fil-A: Kitchen Team Member
  23. Starbucks: Barista
  24. Gregg’s Restaurants & Taverns: Bartender
  25. Camp Bow Wow: Assistant Camp Manager
  26. Bow Chicka Wow Town: Doggie Day Care Attendant
  27. Cargill: General Production, Shipping and Receiving Associate
  28. David’s Bridal: Alterations Specialist, Dress Sales, Alterations Customer Service Rep, Special Assignment Ops Supervisor
  29. Citizens: Teller
  30. North American Family Institute of RI: Program Clinician
  31. Frank Pepe’s of Warwick: Counter Server
  32. Mercedes Benz of Warwick: Porter
  33. Virginia Transportation Corp: Accounts Receivable Assistant
  34. Centrex Distributors: Warehouse Worker
  35. Elderwood at Scallop Shell at Wakefield: Director of Activities, P/T Evening Med Tech, F/T Evening Med Tech, Director of Activities
  36. Smart Tan Salons: Tanning Salon Customer Service
  37. PetCo: Aquatic Specialist
  38. Raymour & Flanigan: F/T Stock Associate
  39. Landings Real Estate Group: F/T Admin Assistant
  40. Coventry Lumber: Accounts Payable
  41. Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini: Caring Partner
  42. Honey Dew Donuts: Crew Member
  43. Tri-State Group, Inc: Gift Basket Maker
  44. Apollo Professional Solutions: F/T Administrative Assistant
  45. PPA, LLP: Junior Auditor
  46. Toyota Tarbox and Hyundai: Cashier and Customer Service
  47. Dept of Public Works, West Warwick: Director

