Now Hiring in EG: From Mom and Pops to Big Box Stores, New Hires Needed

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
RI Society for Human Resource Managers is hosting a Virtual Job Fair!
Urgent Camp Counselor for Hire, Final Week of Summer Camp in NK
In EG:
- Basler Chiropractic: Chiropractic Assistant
- Meridian Printing: Press Feeder, Hand Worker, Bindery Operator, Prepress Specialist
- Blazing Editions: Art Delivery & Fulfillment, Fine Art Sales
- RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Receptionist, Veterinary Technician Assistant, Veterinary Specialty Technician Assistant, Veterinary Technician Assistant
- Medical Secretary, Certified Veterinary Technician
- Atria Harborhill: F/T Caregiver, Dishwasher, F/T Med Tech
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Activities Assistant
- Dunkin’: Barista, Crew Member
- Creative A: Custom Picture Framer
- European Wax Center: Sales Associate
- Regency Cigar Emporium: Retail Cigar Sales/Assistant Bar Manager, Bartender/Server
- Navigate Behaviors: Behavior Specialist
- The Early Learning Center: F/T Toddler Assistant Teacher
- The Reef: Restaurant Server/Host/Busser/Bartender
- UPS Store #3346: P/T Center Associate
- Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista
- The Waysider Grille: Food Server
- Seasons Corner Market: Cashier
- Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider
- Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist, Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise: Cashier
- Sherwin Williams: Management & Sales Training Program
- Fresco: Host/Hostess Take-Out
- Company Name Withheld: Landscape Maintenance (Hombre trabajador de jardinería)
- Dave’s Marketplace: Seafood Clerk
- RN Needed for F/T or P/T Homecare Patient
- Siena Restaurant: Servers, Host, and Bus Staff
- Texas Roadhouse: Dishwasher, Line Cook, Broil/Grill Line Cook
- Meritage Restaurant: Dishwasher, Hostess
- Kenneth Cote Salon: Experienced Stylists
- Hong’s World Class Taekwondo Center: Child Care Assistant
- Paper Crown Preschool: P/T Assistant Preschool Teacher
- Boston Baby Nurse and Nanny: Nanny Needed for 2 10-mo Twins
- Panera Bread: Retail Team Member
- JP Morgan Chase: Lead Associate Operations Trainee (Market Expansion)
- Town of East Greenwich: Operator II, Community Services Coordinator, Probate Clerk, Operator I (Parks & Rec)
- East Greenwich Schools: Director of Finance, Administration & Operations, Office Secretary (Meadowbrook Elementary), First Grade Teacher (Frenchtown Elementary)
- Potowomut Golf Club: Line Chef
- KNEAD Doughnuts: Customer Service Associate
Beyond EG:
- Rhode Island SHRM: Many Opportunities Available
- Brookdale Senior Living: Receptionist, Medication Technician
- The Home Depot: Merchandising
- Allie’s Feed, Farm & Pet: Customer Service Associate
- General Dynamic Electric Boat: Food Service Worker, Lead Cashier
- Law Office of Steven J. Hart: Receptionist/Assistant
- Adecco: Ultrasound Scan Model Needed
- The Early Learning Center: F/T Toddler Assistant Teacher
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe: Crew Member
- Burger King: Crew Member
- Bradford Soap Works: Packer
- FUJIFILM: Lab Technician
- ENT and Allergy, Inc.: Medical Assistant/Secretary
- USPS: City Carrier Assistant
- Holiday Inn Express: Night Auditor
- Quidnessett Country Club: Golf Cart Attendant
- Springhill Suites: Guest Service Representative
- Banneker Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.: Customer Service Associate
- Kingstown Mobil: Multiple Shifts, Cashier
- Lowe’s: F/T Stocker/Receiver
- ESS Education: Long Term Reading Specialist Teacher
- Chick Fil-A: Kitchen Team Member
- Starbucks: Barista
- Gregg’s Restaurants & Taverns: Bartender
- Camp Bow Wow: Assistant Camp Manager
- Bow Chicka Wow Town: Doggie Day Care Attendant
- Cargill: General Production, Shipping and Receiving Associate
- David’s Bridal: Alterations Specialist, Dress Sales, Alterations Customer Service Rep, Special Assignment Ops Supervisor
- Citizens: Teller
- North American Family Institute of RI: Program Clinician
- Frank Pepe’s of Warwick: Counter Server
- Mercedes Benz of Warwick: Porter
- Virginia Transportation Corp: Accounts Receivable Assistant
- Centrex Distributors: Warehouse Worker
- Elderwood at Scallop Shell at Wakefield: Director of Activities, P/T Evening Med Tech, F/T Evening Med Tech, Director of Activities
- Smart Tan Salons: Tanning Salon Customer Service
- PetCo: Aquatic Specialist
- Raymour & Flanigan: F/T Stock Associate
- Landings Real Estate Group: F/T Admin Assistant
- Coventry Lumber: Accounts Payable
- Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini: Caring Partner
- Honey Dew Donuts: Crew Member
- Tri-State Group, Inc: Gift Basket Maker
- Apollo Professional Solutions: F/T Administrative Assistant
- PPA, LLP: Junior Auditor
- Toyota Tarbox and Hyundai: Cashier and Customer Service
- Dept of Public Works, West Warwick: Director
