Now Hiring in EG: Food Industry Opportunities Plentiful

by | Jul 14, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

 

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

Featured Listings:

THRIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH JOB FAIR (Thursday, July 15, 2- 6 PM)!

 

RN Needed!

General Manager Needed at Tavern on Main

Become a Firefighter for the State of Rhode Island

New EG Restaurant (Water St Kitchen and Bar) is Hiring!

 

  1. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  2. East Greenwich Schools: Fiscal Analyst, Paraprofessional (Frenchtown ES), 1:1 Paraprofessional (Cole MS)
  3. Felicia’s Coffee: Baker
  4. My Assembly Solutions: Picker and Packer
  5. Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist, Athletic Trainer
  6. Texas Roadhouse: Baker, Server Assistant/Busser, Server, Dishwasher, Local Store Marketer
  7. Greenwich Podiatry Group: Front Desk Receptionist/Assistant
  8. The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Activities Assistant
  9. Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant/Floater, Infant Teacher
  10. Greenwich Bay Chiropractic LLC: Front Desk Receptionist
  11. Quality Transitions: Commercial Placement Specialist
  12. Hill and Harbour Vet Center: Vet Tech Assistant
  13. Life Storage: Part Time Associate Manager
  14. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: P/T Housekeeper (nights/weekends), Veterinary Client Service Representative/Receptionist, Anesthesia Tech 
  15. Potowomut Golf Club: Busser
  16. WAG Nation: Pet Groomer
  17. Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider, Membership Sales Representative
  18. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services: Real Estate Agent
  19. Richard’s Pub: Kitchen Staff
  20. WORLDPAC: Store Driver
  21. Village MD: Patient Receptionist Specialist
  22. NorEast Marine Systems: Marine Technicians
  23. Alex and Ani: Photographer, Benefits Specialist, E-Commerce Manager, HR Coordinator
  24. America’s Vein & Cosmetic Surgery Center: Ultrasonographer
  25. Christ Church Evangelical Covenant: Director of Children’s Ministry
  26. AP Derm: Medical Receptionist
  27. Main Street Convenience Store: Retail Supervisor
  28. Greenwich Medical Associates: Medical Assistant
  29. EGP, Inc.: Office Manager
  30. Star Group: Tank Installer
  31. Brock & Co./Private Day School: Chef Manager II
  32. Le’s Isles Rose: Floral Designer/Processor
  33. Dave’s Marketplace: Seafood Clerk, Baker
  34. Raw Bob’s Juice Bar: Team Member
  35. Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Dishwashers, Line and Prep Cooks
  36. T’s Restaurant: Line Cooks

 

Beyond EG:

  1. Brookdale Senior Living: Housekeeper
  2. North Kingstown School Department: Elementary School Clerk
  3. Ocean State Job Lot: Store Maintenance Specialist/Property Development, Store Support Associate
  4. Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Wait Staff
  5. Sargent Rehabilitation Center: Teacher Assistant, Job Coach, Special Educator
  6. Cadence Education: Preschool Teaching Assistant, Preschool Assistant Director
  7. Compass Group/MetLife: Barista
  8. ALDI: F/T Store Associate
  9. The J Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: Direct Care Worker
  10. Worthington Industries: Manufacturing Associate/Operator
  11. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Toddler Teaching Assistant
  12. Perspectives Corporation: Direct Support Professional (Children Residential DSP)
  13. Sunshine Child Development Center: Toddler Teacher
  14. Something’s Brewing: Crew Member
  15. Home Depot: Merchandising, Cashier
  16. Lowe’s: Receiver/Stocker (Day), F/T Plumbing Sales Associate 
  17. Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Server
  18. Roberts Health Centre: Housekeeper, Dietary Aide/Dishwasher
  19. Banfield Pet Hospital: Pet Care Assistant, Vet Assistant
  20. Bellani Maternity: P/T Sales Associate
  21. Ripples Swim Academy: Swim Instructors, Pool Supervisor/Instructor Lead
  22. The TJX Companies: Merchandise Associate
  23. BJ’s Wholesale: P/T Meat Clerk
  24. Care Hospice: Receptionist
  25. YMCA of Greater Providence: Swim Instructor
  26. Gregg’s Restaurant and Tavern: Server, Supervisor
  27. LA Fitness: Operations Manager
  28. Worthington Industries: Robotic Paint Tech Apprentice
  29. Senior Helpers of Rhode Island: Recruiting Coordinator
  30. Dr. Day Care: Assistant Administrator
  31. Town of Coventry: P/T Direct Support Professional
  32. Blakeley Interior Design: Expeditor/Administrative Assistant
  33. People’s Home Loans: Mortgage Processor
  34. Providence Wood Coal Fired Pizza: Front and Back of House

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS