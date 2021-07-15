Now Hiring in EG: Food Industry Opportunities Plentiful

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
Featured Listings:
THRIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH JOB FAIR (Thursday, July 15, 2- 6 PM)!
General Manager Needed at Tavern on Main
Become a Firefighter for the State of Rhode Island
New EG Restaurant (Water St Kitchen and Bar) is Hiring!
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- East Greenwich Schools: Fiscal Analyst, Paraprofessional (Frenchtown ES), 1:1 Paraprofessional (Cole MS),
- Felicia’s Coffee: Baker
- My Assembly Solutions: Picker and Packer
- Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist, Athletic Trainer
- Texas Roadhouse: Baker, Server Assistant/Busser, Server, Dishwasher, Local Store Marketer
- Greenwich Podiatry Group: Front Desk Receptionist/Assistant
- The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Activities Assistant
- Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant/Floater, Infant Teacher,
- Greenwich Bay Chiropractic LLC: Front Desk Receptionist
- Quality Transitions: Commercial Placement Specialist
- Hill and Harbour Vet Center: Vet Tech Assistant
- Life Storage: Part Time Associate Manager
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: P/T Housekeeper (nights/weekends), Veterinary Client Service Representative/Receptionist, Anesthesia Tech
- Potowomut Golf Club: Busser
- WAG Nation: Pet Groomer
- Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider, Membership Sales Representative
- Berkshire Hathaway Home Services: Real Estate Agent
- Richard’s Pub: Kitchen Staff
- WORLDPAC: Store Driver
- Village MD: Patient Receptionist Specialist
- NorEast Marine Systems: Marine Technicians
- Alex and Ani: Photographer, Benefits Specialist, E-Commerce Manager, HR Coordinator
- America’s Vein & Cosmetic Surgery Center: Ultrasonographer
- Christ Church Evangelical Covenant: Director of Children’s Ministry
- AP Derm: Medical Receptionist
- Main Street Convenience Store: Retail Supervisor
- Greenwich Medical Associates: Medical Assistant
- EGP, Inc.: Office Manager
- Star Group: Tank Installer
- Brock & Co./Private Day School: Chef Manager II
- Le’s Isles Rose: Floral Designer/Processor
- Dave’s Marketplace: Seafood Clerk, Baker
- Raw Bob’s Juice Bar: Team Member
- Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Dishwashers, Line and Prep Cooks
- T’s Restaurant: Line Cooks,
Beyond EG:
- Brookdale Senior Living: Housekeeper
- North Kingstown School Department: Elementary School Clerk
- Ocean State Job Lot: Store Maintenance Specialist/Property Development, Store Support Associate
- Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Wait Staff
- Sargent Rehabilitation Center: Teacher Assistant, Job Coach, Special Educator
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teaching Assistant, Preschool Assistant Director
- Compass Group/MetLife: Barista
- ALDI: F/T Store Associate
- The J Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: Direct Care Worker
- Worthington Industries: Manufacturing Associate/Operator
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Toddler Teaching Assistant
- Perspectives Corporation: Direct Support Professional (Children Residential DSP)
- Sunshine Child Development Center: Toddler Teacher
- Something’s Brewing: Crew Member
- Home Depot: Merchandising, Cashier
- Lowe’s: Receiver/Stocker (Day), F/T Plumbing Sales Associate
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Server
- Roberts Health Centre: Housekeeper, Dietary Aide/Dishwasher
- Banfield Pet Hospital: Pet Care Assistant, Vet Assistant
- Bellani Maternity: P/T Sales Associate
- Ripples Swim Academy: Swim Instructors, Pool Supervisor/Instructor Lead
- The TJX Companies: Merchandise Associate
- BJ’s Wholesale: P/T Meat Clerk
- Care Hospice: Receptionist
- YMCA of Greater Providence: Swim Instructor
- Gregg’s Restaurant and Tavern: Server, Supervisor
- LA Fitness: Operations Manager
- Worthington Industries: Robotic Paint Tech Apprentice
- Senior Helpers of Rhode Island: Recruiting Coordinator
- Dr. Day Care: Assistant Administrator
- Town of Coventry: P/T Direct Support Professional
- Blakeley Interior Design: Expeditor/Administrative Assistant
- People’s Home Loans: Mortgage Processor
- Providence Wood Coal Fired Pizza: Front and Back of House
