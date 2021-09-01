Now Hiring in EG: Entry Level Opportunities Shine

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
Help Needed to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines
Learn About the Fine Art Industry an Art Fulfillment Specialist
EG’s Newest Nightlife Needs a Bartender
In EG:
- Meritage Restaurant: Dishwasher, Servers,Host/Hostess
- Remodeling Contractor: Draftsman
- Fogarty Center, One-on-One Program: Direct Support In-Home Caregiver/PCA
- ServPro: Restoration Technician, Admin Assistant
- End Zone Pub & Grill: Bartenders, Dishwashers
- Brock & Co.: Deli/Salad Bar Prep
- Experienced Automotive Mechanic Technician
- Pizza Delivery Driver Needed
- Fresco: Host/Hostess/Take Out
- Regency Cigar Emporium: Bartender/Server
- Basler Chiropractic: Chiropractic Assistant
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Receptionist, Veterinary Medical Records, Veterinary Specialty Technician Assistant
- RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
- Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Front Desk Receptionist
- Chipotle: Restaurant Team Crew Member
- Dunkin’: Crew Member/Barista
- Starbucks: Barista
- European Wax Center: Sales Associate
- Panera Bread: Team Member
- Blazing Editions: Art Fulfillment Specialist
- La Masseria Restaurant: Server
- Food Runner: Finn’s Harborside
- Texas Roadhouse: Host
- Felicia’s Coffee: Baker, Coffee Barista
- Tavern on Main: Food Server, Host
- Besos/The Martucci Group: Hostess, Food Runner, Busser
- Trap & Safehouse/The Martucci Group: AM Host, Expos and Bussers
- East Greenwich School District: Food Prep Worker
- Paper Crown Preschool: F/T or P/T Preschool Assistant Teacher
- College Sitters + Nannies: Babysitter (F/T and P/T positions available)
- East Greenwich Podiatry Group: Front Desk Receptionist
- Circe Restaurant: Host/Hostess
- Potowomut Golf Club: Banquet Server
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker
- Waterford Laudromat: Laundromat Attendant
- Finn’s Harborside: Restaurant Server, Bartender
- UPS Store: P/T Store Associate
- Rasa: Server/Hostess/Barback/Busser
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
- Texas Roadhouse: Dishwasher, Baker
- Absolute Fitness: Front Desk Receptionist
- Hong’s World Class Taekwondo Center: Child Care Assistant
- LowKey: Bartender
- The Early Learning Center: F/T Toddler Teacher Assistant
- East Greenwich School Department: Preschool Child Outreach Assistant
- Atria Harborhill: Server/Waitstaff
- T’s Restaurant: Waitstaff
- Frenchtown Liquors: Cashier/Customer Service
- StretchLab: Fitness Studio Sales Manager
Outside EG:
- Worthington Industries: Manufacturing Associate
- Wickford Vet Clinic: Medical Receptionist
- Aflac: Insurance Agent (will train)
- Health Ex Medical Courier: Medical Courier
- Aldi: P/T Stocker
- Neon Marketplace: Store Associate
- Quidnessett Country Club: Golf Cart Attendant, Banquet Server, A La Carte Server, Banquet Bartender
- Party City: P/T Member
- Trader Joe’s: Crew
- Emery Catering: Banquet Server
- Enos Chiropractic Center: Chiropractic Assistant
- Iron Works: Host
- Ripples Swim School: Front Desk Receptionist
- Barnes & Noble: P/T Barista
- Chick Fil A: Lunch Team Member
- Home Goods: Merchandise Associate
- Aldi: P/T Store Associate
- Marshalls: Merchandise Associate
- GTS Medical Staffing to Administer COVID Vaccines: Licensed Medical Professionals (Nurses, Pharmacists, Med Techs, EMTs, and Data Input Specialists and Support Staff
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- Victoria’s Secret/PINK: Seasonal Associate
- Old Navy: Sales Associate
- The Waysider Grille: Cashier and Hostess
- North Kingstown Laundry, Inc.: Laundry Attendant
- Shaking It Up! Nutrition: Shake Makers
- Arooga’s Sports Bar: Runner, Dishwasher
- Coast Guard House: Restaurant Hostess
- Sunshine Child Development Center: Assistant Pre-K Teacher, Child Care Worker
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Toddler Teacher Assistant
- Little Learners Preschool: Preschool Teacher/Teacher Assistant
- Cafe Tempo: Sandwich Maker
- Halcyon at West Bay: Dining Server
- Pinkberry: Team Member
- Trek Bicycle: P/T Team Member
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Host, Dishwasher, Server
- Smokey Bones: Greeter
- Keystone Montessori: Toddler Teacher
- Warwick Dance And Gymnastics Academy: Gymnastics Instructor
- Kent County YMCA: Before and After School Counselor
- Community College of RI: Proctor
- Tesla: Tesla Advisor
- Camp Bow Wow: Doggie Day Care Attendant (plus hiring bonus
