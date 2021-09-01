Now Hiring in EG: Entry Level Opportunities Shine

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

 

Featured Listings:

Help Needed to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

Learn About the Fine Art Industry an Art Fulfillment Specialist

EG’s Newest Nightlife Needs a Bartender

 

 

 

In EG:

  1. Meritage Restaurant: Dishwasher, Servers,Host/Hostess 
  2. Remodeling Contractor: Draftsman
  3. Fogarty Center, One-on-One Program: Direct Support In-Home Caregiver/PCA
  4. ServPro: Restoration Technician, Admin Assistant
  5. End Zone Pub & Grill: Bartenders, Dishwashers
  6. Brock & Co.: Deli/Salad Bar Prep
  7. Experienced Automotive Mechanic Technician
  8. Pizza Delivery Driver Needed
  9. Fresco: Host/Hostess/Take Out
  10. Regency Cigar Emporium: Bartender/Server
  11. Basler Chiropractic: Chiropractic Assistant
  12. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Receptionist, Veterinary Medical Records, Veterinary Specialty Technician Assistant
  13. RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
  14. Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Front Desk Receptionist
  15. Chipotle: Restaurant Team Crew Member
  16. Dunkin’: Crew Member/Barista
  17. Starbucks: Barista
  18. European Wax Center: Sales Associate
  19. Panera Bread: Team Member
  20. Blazing Editions: Art Fulfillment Specialist 
  21. La Masseria Restaurant: Server
  22. Food Runner: Finn’s Harborside
  23. Texas Roadhouse: Host
  24. Felicia’s Coffee: Baker, Coffee Barista
  25. Tavern on Main: Food Server, Host
  26. Besos/The Martucci Group: Hostess, Food Runner, Busser
  27. Trap & Safehouse/The Martucci Group: AM Host, Expos and Bussers
  28. East Greenwich School District: Food Prep Worker
  29. Paper Crown Preschool: F/T or P/T Preschool Assistant Teacher
  30. College Sitters + Nannies: Babysitter (F/T and P/T positions available)
  31. East Greenwich Podiatry Group: Front Desk Receptionist
  32. Circe Restaurant: Host/Hostess
  33. Potowomut Golf Club: Banquet Server
  34. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker
  35. Waterford Laudromat: Laundromat Attendant
  36. Finn’s Harborside: Restaurant Server, Bartender
  37. UPS Store: P/T Store Associate
  38. Rasa: Server/Hostess/Barback/Busser
  39. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
  40. Texas Roadhouse: Dishwasher, Baker
  41. Absolute Fitness: Front Desk Receptionist
  42. Hong’s World Class Taekwondo Center: Child Care Assistant
  43. LowKey: Bartender
  44. The Early Learning Center: F/T Toddler Teacher Assistant
  45. East Greenwich School Department: Preschool Child Outreach Assistant
  46. Atria Harborhill: Server/Waitstaff
  47. T’s Restaurant: Waitstaff
  48. Frenchtown Liquors: Cashier/Customer Service
  49. StretchLab: Fitness Studio Sales Manager

 

Outside EG: 

  1. Worthington Industries: Manufacturing Associate
  2. Wickford Vet Clinic: Medical Receptionist
  3. Aflac: Insurance Agent (will train)
  4. Health Ex Medical Courier: Medical Courier
  5. Aldi: P/T Stocker
  6. Neon Marketplace: Store Associate
  7. Quidnessett Country Club: Golf Cart Attendant, Banquet Server, A La Carte Server, Banquet Bartender
  8. Party City: P/T Member
  9. Trader Joe’s: Crew
  10. Emery Catering: Banquet Server
  11. Enos Chiropractic Center: Chiropractic Assistant
  12. Iron Works: Host
  13. Ripples Swim School: Front Desk Receptionist
  14. Barnes & Noble: P/T Barista
  15. Chick Fil A: Lunch Team Member
  16. Home Goods: Merchandise Associate
  17. Aldi: P/T Store Associate
  18. Marshalls: Merchandise Associate
  19. GTS Medical Staffing to Administer COVID Vaccines: Licensed Medical Professionals (Nurses, Pharmacists, Med Techs, EMTs, and Data Input Specialists and Support Staff
  20. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  21. Victoria’s Secret/PINK: Seasonal Associate
  22. Old Navy: Sales Associate
  23. The Waysider Grille: Cashier and Hostess
  24. North Kingstown Laundry, Inc.: Laundry Attendant
  25. Shaking It Up! Nutrition: Shake Makers
  26. Arooga’s Sports Bar: Runner, Dishwasher
  27. Coast Guard House: Restaurant Hostess
  28. Sunshine Child Development Center: Assistant Pre-K Teacher, Child Care Worker
  29. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Toddler Teacher Assistant
  30. Little Learners Preschool: Preschool Teacher/Teacher Assistant
  31. Cafe Tempo: Sandwich Maker
  32. Halcyon at West Bay: Dining Server
  33. Pinkberry: Team Member
  34. Trek Bicycle: P/T Team Member
  35. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Host, Dishwasher, Server
  36. Smokey Bones: Greeter
  37. Keystone Montessori: Toddler Teacher
  38. Warwick Dance And Gymnastics Academy: Gymnastics Instructor
  39. Kent County YMCA: Before and After School Counselor
  40. Community College of RI: Proctor
  41. Tesla: Tesla Advisor
  42. Camp Bow Wow: Doggie Day Care Attendant (plus hiring bonus

