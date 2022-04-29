Now Hiring in EG: EG News and More

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview.

East Greenwich employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings:

  1. East Greenwich News: P/T Sales & Community Specialist (flexible part-time remote job with a dynamic team and a passion to be involved in the community). Email ML for all the details!

Local Listings: 

  1. Felicia’s Coffee: Barista, Baker
  2. Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: General Manager
  3. Tavern in the Square EG: Server
  4. The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge: Server/Bartender/Host
  5. Providence Oyster Bar II: Assistant Manager
  6. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  7. EG Schools: 1:1 Paraprofessional (Long Term Sub), P/T Custodian (EGHS)
  8. The Patio on Main: Bartender
  9. Texas Roadhouse: Server, Baker, Server Assistant/Busser, Dishwasher, Meat Cutter
  10. Orangetheory Fitness: Sales Associate
  11. Richard’s Pub: Waitstaff/Server
  12. European Wax Center: Sales Associate
  13. Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  14. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
  15. RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Associate
  16. Performance Physical Therapy: Athletic Trainer
  17. Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide
  18. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Overnight Help
  19. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Kitchen Prep/Dishwasher
  20. Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member
  21. EG Family Dental: Dental Assistant
  22. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
  23. Modern Dog Training: Dog Trainer
  24. The Martucci Group: Director of Restaurant Operations
  25. EG Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
  26. Healthrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk Closing Shift
  27. East Winds Dry Cleaner: Laundry Worker & Front Counter
  28. Bank of America: Relationship Banker
  29. Community Living of RI: Employment Specialist/Job Developer
  30. Aerotek: Process Associate
  31. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Executive Director

