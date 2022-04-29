Now Hiring in EG: EG News and More

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview.
East Greenwich employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
- East Greenwich News: P/T Sales & Community Specialist (flexible part-time remote job with a dynamic team and a passion to be involved in the community). Email ML for all the details!
Local Listings:
- Felicia’s Coffee: Barista, Baker
- Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: General Manager
- Tavern in the Square EG: Server
- The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge: Server/Bartender/Host
- Providence Oyster Bar II: Assistant Manager
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- EG Schools: 1:1 Paraprofessional (Long Term Sub), P/T Custodian (EGHS),
- The Patio on Main: Bartender
- Texas Roadhouse: Server, Baker, Server Assistant/Busser, Dishwasher, Meat Cutter
- Orangetheory Fitness: Sales Associate
- Richard’s Pub: Waitstaff/Server
- European Wax Center: Sales Associate
- Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
- RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Associate
- Performance Physical Therapy: Athletic Trainer
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Overnight Help
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Kitchen Prep/Dishwasher
- Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member
- EG Family Dental: Dental Assistant
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
- Modern Dog Training: Dog Trainer
- The Martucci Group: Director of Restaurant Operations
- EG Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
- Healthrax Fitness & Wellness: Front Desk Closing Shift
- East Winds Dry Cleaner: Laundry Worker & Front Counter
- Bank of America: Relationship Banker
- Community Living of RI: Employment Specialist/Job Developer
- Aerotek: Process Associate
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Executive Director
