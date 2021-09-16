Now Hiring in EG: Child Care Centers and Doggie Daycares Need New Hires

by | Sep 16, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

Featured Listings: The Arts Are Hiring Too!

Vaccination Status Checker at Local Theatre

Glassblower/Studio Assistant Needed

Art Fulfillment Specialist Wanted

 

Job Fair  Notice: Roger Williams Park Zoo is hiring for a wide variety of part-time and seasonal positions to work at the Zoo during the day and for evening events including Holiday Lights Spectacular and the nationally acclaimed Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. The Zoo is also recruiting for teen and adult volunteer positions. The job and volunteer recruitment event will take place at the Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, September 22, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Interested applicants are encouraged to RSVP in advance by email; however, walk-ins are welcome. Relevant experience may be preferred for some positions. Available positions include:  Event Support Staff, Building & Grounds Maintenance Event Staff, Visitors Services Representatives, Visitor Service Supervisors, Ride Operators, Counselors-in-Training Volunteers, Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Trail Volunteers, AV-Event Technicians, Security Staff, Food Service and Retail Associates, and Event Parking Lot Attendants.

 

In EG: 

  1. Name Withheld: Bartender
  2. The Savory Grape: Client Service Associate
  3. (401) 261-5856: Licensed Massage Therapist
  4. Salon J: Hairstylist
  5. Name Withheld: Servers/Waiters/Waitresses
  6. CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted
  7. The Martucci Group/Besos Kitchen & Cocktails: Hostess/Food Runner/Busser, Server
  8. Silver Spoon Bakery: Cake Decorator/Pastry Chef/Counter Help
  9. Chipotle: Restaurant Crew Member
  10. Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
  11. Atria Harborhill: Server/Wait Staff, Dishwasher
  12. The Martucci Group/Safehouse Modern Eatery: Servers
  13. Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess, Food Runner, Server
  14. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Shucker/Busser
  15. May Gao DMD, MS LLC: Receptionist/Office Assistant
  16. Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant, Infant/Toddler Teacher, Preschool Teacher
  17. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server, Memory Support Activities Assistant
  18. The Season’s Assisted Living: Waiter/Waitress (F/T and P/T)
  19. Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member
  20. Potowomut Golf Club: Banquet Server, Servers/Cocktail Servers
  21. Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista, Baker
  22. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Server/Bartender/Bar Back
  23. Tavern on Main: Host, Food Server
  24. Holistic Health RI: Office Staff
  25. Blazing Editions: Art Fulfillment Specialist
  26. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  27. The Patio on Main: Barback/Utility Guy/Food Runner
  28. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Vet Tech for Specialty Departments, Veterinary Medical Records

 

Outside EG: 

  1. Personal Residence: Outdoor Laborer/Handyman
  2. Roger Williams Zoo: Many Opportunities Available
  3. The Gamm Theatre: Vaccination Status Checker/Ticket Scanner (P/T)
  4. Bow Chicka Wow Town: Doggie Day Care Attendant
  5. Aldi: F/T Store Associate
  6. Iron Works: Server, Busser, Host
  7. Tamarisk Assisted Living Residence: Resident Dietary Staff
  8. The Edge Fitness Club: Kids Activities Coach, Childcare Provider
  9. Boys & Girls Club of Warwick: School-Aged Childhood Care Leader
  10. Barnes & Noble: P/T Bookseller
  11. Quidnessett Country Club: A La Carte Server, Banquet Bartender
  12. Emery’s Catering: Banquet Server
  13. Adam’s Hometown Market: P/T Cake Decorator
  14. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Infant Teacher Assistant
  15. Party City: P/T Sales Associate
  16. Sunshine Child Development Center: Child Care Worker
  17. Trader Joe’s: Crew
  18. A Family Tree School Age Centers: Teacher Assistant
  19. At Home: Cashier/Customer Service
  20. Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Barista/Cashier, Sandwich Maker
  21. Kent County YMCA: Before & After School Care Counselor
  22. Dr. DeGuilio & Associates: Optometric Technician/Receptionist
  23. Santoro’s Pizza: Server/Counter Help
  24. Smokey Bones: Busser, Bartender
  25. Macy’s/Starbucks: Barista
  26. MetroPet Dog Center: Dog Daycare Handler
  27. Hilton Garden Inn: Laundry Attendant (w/Sign On Bonus), Breakfast Server (w/Sign on Bonus)
  28. Amazon: Delivery Driver, Prime Now Shopper
  29. Pongo’s Pals Pet Services: Awesome Dog Walkers/Pet Sitters
  30. Dunkin’: Barista
  31. Bellini Providence: Grand Opening, All Food & Beverage Positions Needed
  32. MetLife: Customer Care Advocate
  33. Agape Medical Spa: Laser Technician
  34. Athleta: Brand Associate
  35. Saint Elizabeth Community: Wait Staff, Activities Assistant
  36. Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Host
  37. South Kingstown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: F/T Activities Assistant
  38. Newport Creamery: Carryout Server
  39. Whole Foods: P/T Floral Team Member
  40. Shake It Up Nutrition!: Shake Makers!
  41. Crossbones Dog Academy: Dog Daycare Attendant
  42. Anchor Bend Glassworks: Glassblower/Studio Assistant
  43. Warwick Country Club: Banquet Server
  44. Munchkin Land Preschool 2: Infant Assistant Teacher
  45. Gregg’s Tavern: Host

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 