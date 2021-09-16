Now Hiring in EG: Child Care Centers and Doggie Daycares Need New Hires

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings: The Arts Are Hiring Too!

Vaccination Status Checker at Local Theatre

Glassblower/Studio Assistant Needed

Art Fulfillment Specialist Wanted

Job Fair Notice: Roger Williams Park Zoo is hiring for a wide variety of part-time and seasonal positions to work at the Zoo during the day and for evening events including Holiday Lights Spectacular and the nationally acclaimed Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. The Zoo is also recruiting for teen and adult volunteer positions. The job and volunteer recruitment event will take place at the Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, September 22, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Interested applicants are encouraged to RSVP in advance by email; however, walk-ins are welcome. Relevant experience may be preferred for some positions. Available positions include: Event Support Staff, Building & Grounds Maintenance Event Staff, Visitors Services Representatives, Visitor Service Supervisors, Ride Operators, Counselors-in-Training Volunteers, Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Trail Volunteers, AV-Event Technicians, Security Staff, Food Service and Retail Associates, and Event Parking Lot Attendants.

In EG:

Outside EG: