Now Hiring in EG: Child Care Centers and Doggie Daycares Need New Hires

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings: The Arts Are Hiring Too!
Vaccination Status Checker at Local Theatre
Glassblower/Studio Assistant Needed
Art Fulfillment Specialist Wanted
Job Fair Notice: Roger Williams Park Zoo is hiring for a wide variety of part-time and seasonal positions to work at the Zoo during the day and for evening events including Holiday Lights Spectacular and the nationally acclaimed Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. The Zoo is also recruiting for teen and adult volunteer positions. The job and volunteer recruitment event will take place at the Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, September 22, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Interested applicants are encouraged to RSVP in advance by email; however, walk-ins are welcome. Relevant experience may be preferred for some positions. Available positions include: Event Support Staff, Building & Grounds Maintenance Event Staff, Visitors Services Representatives, Visitor Service Supervisors, Ride Operators, Counselors-in-Training Volunteers, Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Trail Volunteers, AV-Event Technicians, Security Staff, Food Service and Retail Associates, and Event Parking Lot Attendants.
In EG:
- Name Withheld: Bartender
- The Savory Grape: Client Service Associate
- (401) 261-5856: Licensed Massage Therapist
- Salon J: Hairstylist
- Name Withheld: Servers/Waiters/Waitresses
- CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted
- The Martucci Group/Besos Kitchen & Cocktails: Hostess/Food Runner/Busser, Server
- Silver Spoon Bakery: Cake Decorator/Pastry Chef/Counter Help
- Chipotle: Restaurant Crew Member
- Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
- Atria Harborhill: Server/Wait Staff, Dishwasher
- The Martucci Group/Safehouse Modern Eatery: Servers
- Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess, Food Runner, Server
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Shucker/Busser
- May Gao DMD, MS LLC: Receptionist/Office Assistant
- Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant, Infant/Toddler Teacher, Preschool Teacher
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server, Memory Support Activities Assistant
- The Season’s Assisted Living: Waiter/Waitress (F/T and P/T)
- Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member
- Potowomut Golf Club: Banquet Server, Servers/Cocktail Servers
- Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista, Baker
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Server/Bartender/Bar Back
- Tavern on Main: Host, Food Server
- Holistic Health RI: Office Staff
- Blazing Editions: Art Fulfillment Specialist
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- The Patio on Main: Barback/Utility Guy/Food Runner
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Vet Tech for Specialty Departments, Veterinary Medical Records
Outside EG:
- Personal Residence: Outdoor Laborer/Handyman
- Roger Williams Zoo: Many Opportunities Available
- The Gamm Theatre: Vaccination Status Checker/Ticket Scanner (P/T)
- Bow Chicka Wow Town: Doggie Day Care Attendant
- Aldi: F/T Store Associate
- Iron Works: Server, Busser, Host
- Tamarisk Assisted Living Residence: Resident Dietary Staff
- The Edge Fitness Club: Kids Activities Coach, Childcare Provider
- Boys & Girls Club of Warwick: School-Aged Childhood Care Leader
- Barnes & Noble: P/T Bookseller
- Quidnessett Country Club: A La Carte Server, Banquet Bartender
- Emery’s Catering: Banquet Server
- Adam’s Hometown Market: P/T Cake Decorator
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Infant Teacher Assistant
- Party City: P/T Sales Associate
- Sunshine Child Development Center: Child Care Worker
- Trader Joe’s: Crew
- A Family Tree School Age Centers: Teacher Assistant
- At Home: Cashier/Customer Service
- Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Barista/Cashier, Sandwich Maker
- Kent County YMCA: Before & After School Care Counselor
- Dr. DeGuilio & Associates: Optometric Technician/Receptionist
- Santoro’s Pizza: Server/Counter Help
- Smokey Bones: Busser, Bartender
- Macy’s/Starbucks: Barista
- MetroPet Dog Center: Dog Daycare Handler
- Hilton Garden Inn: Laundry Attendant (w/Sign On Bonus), Breakfast Server (w/Sign on Bonus)
- Amazon: Delivery Driver, Prime Now Shopper
- Pongo’s Pals Pet Services: Awesome Dog Walkers/Pet Sitters
- Dunkin’: Barista
- Bellini Providence: Grand Opening, All Food & Beverage Positions Needed
- MetLife: Customer Care Advocate
- Agape Medical Spa: Laser Technician
- Athleta: Brand Associate
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Wait Staff, Activities Assistant
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Host
- South Kingstown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: F/T Activities Assistant
- Newport Creamery: Carryout Server
- Whole Foods: P/T Floral Team Member
- Shake It Up Nutrition!: Shake Makers!
- Crossbones Dog Academy: Dog Daycare Attendant
- Anchor Bend Glassworks: Glassblower/Studio Assistant
- Warwick Country Club: Banquet Server
- Munchkin Land Preschool 2: Infant Assistant Teacher
- Gregg’s Tavern: Host
