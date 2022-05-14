Now Hiring in EG: Career Training Grants With Governor’s Workforce Board

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
- The Governor’s Workforce Board launched a new website HERE. The GWB helps Rhode Islanders find a job and build a career, while helping RI employers meet their demand for talent.
Local Listings:
- Town of East Greenwich: Community Services Coordinator, Summer Camp Supervisor
- EG School Department: School Psychologist/Long-Term Substitute
- Dave’s/Les Isles Rose: Floral Designers and Floral Processors
- Panera Bread: All Shifts/Restaurant Team Members
- Jigger’s Diner/Jigger’s South: Part and Full-Time Servers
- GreenwichBay Oyster Bar: Raw Bar Shuckers
- Potowomut Golf Club: Assistant FOH Staff
- Finn’s Harborside/EG Restaurant Group: Wait Staff/Servers, Host/Hostess, Busser/Food Runner
- Westminster Unitarian Church: P/T Janitor/Sexton
- The Patio on Main: Bartender
- Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center: Technician Assistant, Veterinary Receptionist
- Tavern in the Square EG: Server, Dishwasher
- County Seat Restaurant and Lounge: Dishwasher
- Water Street Kitchen and Bar: Dishwasher
- RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
- EG Family Dental: Dental Assistant
- Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: Doorman
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
- Anchor Point Preschool Teacher: Anchor Point Early Learning Academy
- Confidential: Medical Secretary
- FM Global: Business Analyst
- University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Assistant
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide
- Creative A: Artisan/Craftsman, Signage Installer
- Gregg’s Restaurants and Taverns: Bookkeeper
- Navigant Credit Union: Assistant Branch Manager
- Habitat for Humanity of West Bay & Northern RI: Executive Director
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Middle School Science Teacher
- Our Lady of Mercy School: Middle School Math Teacher
- Garde Arts Center: Theater Technical Director
