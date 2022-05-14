Now Hiring in EG: Career Training Grants With Governor’s Workforce Board

by | May 13, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

  1. The Governor’s Workforce Board launched a new website HERE. The GWB helps Rhode Islanders find a job and build a career, while helping RI employers meet their demand for talent. 

  1. Town of East Greenwich: Community Services Coordinator, Summer Camp Supervisor
  2. EG School Department: School Psychologist/Long-Term Substitute
  3. Dave’s/Les Isles Rose: Floral Designers and Floral Processors
  4. Panera Bread: All Shifts/Restaurant Team Members
  5. Jigger’s Diner/Jigger’s South: Part and Full-Time Servers
  6. GreenwichBay Oyster Bar: Raw Bar Shuckers
  7. Potowomut Golf Club: Assistant FOH Staff
  8. Finn’s Harborside/EG Restaurant Group: Wait Staff/Servers, Host/Hostess, Busser/Food Runner
  9. Westminster Unitarian Church: P/T Janitor/Sexton
  10. The Patio on Main: Bartender
  11. Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center: Technician Assistant, Veterinary Receptionist
  12. Tavern in the Square EG: Server, Dishwasher
  13. County Seat Restaurant and Lounge: Dishwasher
  14. Water Street Kitchen and Bar: Dishwasher
  15. RI Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
  16. EG Family Dental: Dental Assistant
  17. Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: Doorman
  18. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
  19. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
  20. Anchor Point Preschool Teacher: Anchor Point Early Learning Academy
  21. Confidential: Medical Secretary
  22. FM Global: Business Analyst
  23. University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Assistant
  24. Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide
  25. Creative A: Artisan/Craftsman, Signage Installer
  26. Gregg’s Restaurants and Taverns: Bookkeeper
  27. Navigant Credit Union: Assistant Branch Manager
  28. Habitat for Humanity of West Bay & Northern RI: Executive Director
  29. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Middle School Science Teacher
  30. Our Lady of Mercy School: Middle School Math Teacher
  31. Garde Arts Center: Theater Technical Director

