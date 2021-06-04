Now Hiring in EG: Camp Counselors to Chemists

by | Jun 3, 2021

Last updated Wednesday evening, 6/2/21.

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, and may include other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings:

 

  1. Sudshare: Laundry Helper
  2. Atria Harborhill: Waitstaff/Server
  3. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Veterinary Pharmacy Technician, Certified Veterinary Technician for Specialty Departments, Overnight Veterinary Receptionist, Certified Veterinary Technician, Experienced Veterinary Technicians Assistant
  4. Starbucks: Crew Member
  5. Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
  6. Private Club: Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper
  7. Chipotle: Restaurant Team Crew Member
  8. McDonald’s: Part Time/Weekend Crew Team Member
  9. Potowomut Golf Club: Banquet Server, Cocktail Servers/Servers, Busser, Dishwasher
  10. East Greenwich School System: Summer School Math Teachers
  11. Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member, Assistant Manager
  12. Rasa: Server and Bartender, Bar Back/Busser, 
  13. Trap Brewhouse & Grill/Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Host, Busser, Servers, Bartender, General Manager
  14. Piezoni’s: Pizza Delivery Driver
  15. Slice & Co.: Multiple Positions (Full- and Part-Time)
  16. Saint Elizabeth Home: Culinary Aide – Part Time, CNA’s (Third Shift)
  17. Dunkin’: Barista
  18. RCI SCC: Per Diem Outpatient Rehabilitation Aide
  19. Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Medispa Guest Relations/Front Desk Receptionist
  20. Cumberland Farms: Retail Associate
  21. Dave’s Marketplace: Deli and Pizza Workers
  22. Regency Cigar Emporium: Retail Cigar Sales & Assistant Bar Manager
  23. Washington Trust: Retail Flex Banker Trainee
  24. Randall Realtors: Real Estate Agent (Or Considering the Career), Real Estate Agent
  25. Sherwin Williams: Wholesale Product Specialist
  26. Location Withheld: Full Charge Bookkeeper
  27. America’s Vein & Surgery Center: Medical Assistant/Front Desk
  28. Aerotek: Mortgage Support (Entry Level)
  29. Attorney Edwin J. Gomes: Paralegal/Legal Secretary
  30. Flood Ford: Automotive Service Advisor
  31. Speedcraft Acura: Acura Parts Advisor
  32. Siena Restaurant: Line Cooks and Pantry Cooks
  33. Autopart International: Sales Pro
  34. Army National Guard: Multiple Positions
  35. Santander Bank: Full-Time Teller
  36. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Director of Enrollment Management

 

Outside EG:

  1. Kent County YMCA: YMCA Summer Day Camp Counselor, Summer Camp Sports & Games Specialist
  2. Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Server
  3. Camp Bow Wow: Doggie Day Care Attendant, Assistant Manager
  4. The Shanty: Bartender and Server
  5. North Kingstown School Department: Assistant Director of Pupil Personnel
  6. Tri-County Community Action Agency: Instructor Adult Education
  7. Home Depot (NK): Multiple Positions
  8. Mercedes Benz of Warwick: Sales Consultant
  9. Virginia Transportation Corporation: Business Development Assistant
  10. Emerge FItness Center: Fitness Kickboxing Instructor
  11. Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist
  12. Aspire Dermatology: Medical Assistant Dermatology East Providence, Medical Office Representative
  13. Assalone & Associates: Family Law Paralegal
  14. Bottaro Law Firm: Legal Assistant, Claims Adjusting Pre-Litigation
  15. Robert E. Bollengier Law: Legal Secretary/Office Manager
  16. Narragansett Indian Health Center: Registered Nurse/Community Health
  17. Steve’s Shoe & Pedorthic Center: Part-Time Administrative Assistant
  18. Ocean State Credit Union: P/T Teller
  19. Tides Family Services: Executive Assistant
  20. American Mussel Harvesters: Shellfish Processing
  21. Indeglia & Assoc. Attorneys at Law: Experienced Real Estate Professional
  22. Chadwick-BaRoss: Utility Yard Coordinator
  23. Amgen: Non-Clinical CMS Statistician, Specialist – Quality Assurance, Night Shift, Centralized Raw Material Testing – Associate Quality Control, Associate of Manufacturing, Associate Manufacturing – Days
  24. Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Process Development Chemist
  25. Aqua Salon and Spa: Guest Services Specialist
  26. Petco: Aquatic Specialist
  27. Roberts Health Centre: RN/LPN – New Grads Welcome (Full-Time)
  28. Four Brothers Pizza: Driver
  29. Brown Medicine: Call Center Representative

Stark Truss Company: Truss Builder

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS