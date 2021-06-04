Now Hiring in EG: Camp Counselors to Chemists

Last updated Wednesday evening, 6/2/21.
Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, and may include other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
Featured Listings:
- East Greenwich Middle Schools need Summer Math Teachers
- Start a New Career Today with Washington Trust
- Doctor Colors Needs Painters
- Sudshare: Laundry Helper
- Atria Harborhill: Waitstaff/Server
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Veterinary Pharmacy Technician, Certified Veterinary Technician for Specialty Departments, Overnight Veterinary Receptionist, Certified Veterinary Technician, Experienced Veterinary Technicians Assistant
- Starbucks: Crew Member
- Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
- Private Club: Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper
- Chipotle: Restaurant Team Crew Member
- McDonald’s: Part Time/Weekend Crew Team Member
- Potowomut Golf Club: Banquet Server, Cocktail Servers/Servers, Busser, Dishwasher
- East Greenwich School System: Summer School Math Teachers
- Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member, Assistant Manager
- Rasa: Server and Bartender, Bar Back/Busser,
- Trap Brewhouse & Grill/Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Host, Busser, Servers, Bartender, General Manager,
- Piezoni’s: Pizza Delivery Driver
- Slice & Co.: Multiple Positions (Full- and Part-Time)
- Saint Elizabeth Home: Culinary Aide – Part Time, CNA’s (Third Shift)
- Dunkin’: Barista
- RCI SCC: Per Diem Outpatient Rehabilitation Aide
- Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Medispa Guest Relations/Front Desk Receptionist
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Associate
- Dave’s Marketplace: Deli and Pizza Workers
- Regency Cigar Emporium: Retail Cigar Sales & Assistant Bar Manager
- Washington Trust: Retail Flex Banker Trainee
- Randall Realtors: Real Estate Agent (Or Considering the Career), Real Estate Agent
- Sherwin Williams: Wholesale Product Specialist
- Location Withheld: Full Charge Bookkeeper
- America’s Vein & Surgery Center: Medical Assistant/Front Desk
- Aerotek: Mortgage Support (Entry Level)
- Attorney Edwin J. Gomes: Paralegal/Legal Secretary
- Flood Ford: Automotive Service Advisor
- Speedcraft Acura: Acura Parts Advisor
- Siena Restaurant: Line Cooks and Pantry Cooks
- Autopart International: Sales Pro
- Army National Guard: Multiple Positions
- Santander Bank: Full-Time Teller
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Director of Enrollment Management
Outside EG:
- Kent County YMCA: YMCA Summer Day Camp Counselor, Summer Camp Sports & Games Specialist,
- Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Server
- Camp Bow Wow: Doggie Day Care Attendant, Assistant Manager
- The Shanty: Bartender and Server
- North Kingstown School Department: Assistant Director of Pupil Personnel
- Tri-County Community Action Agency: Instructor Adult Education
- Home Depot (NK): Multiple Positions
- Mercedes Benz of Warwick: Sales Consultant
- Virginia Transportation Corporation: Business Development Assistant
- Emerge FItness Center: Fitness Kickboxing Instructor
- Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist
- Aspire Dermatology: Medical Assistant Dermatology East Providence, Medical Office Representative
- Assalone & Associates: Family Law Paralegal
- Bottaro Law Firm: Legal Assistant, Claims Adjusting Pre-Litigation
- Robert E. Bollengier Law: Legal Secretary/Office Manager
- Narragansett Indian Health Center: Registered Nurse/Community Health
- Steve’s Shoe & Pedorthic Center: Part-Time Administrative Assistant
- Ocean State Credit Union: P/T Teller
- Tides Family Services: Executive Assistant
- American Mussel Harvesters: Shellfish Processing
- Indeglia & Assoc. Attorneys at Law: Experienced Real Estate Professional
- Chadwick-BaRoss: Utility Yard Coordinator
- Amgen: Non-Clinical CMS Statistician, Specialist – Quality Assurance, Night Shift, Centralized Raw Material Testing – Associate Quality Control, Associate of Manufacturing, Associate Manufacturing – Days
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Process Development Chemist
- Aqua Salon and Spa: Guest Services Specialist
- Petco: Aquatic Specialist
- Roberts Health Centre: RN/LPN – New Grads Welcome (Full-Time)
- Four Brothers Pizza: Driver
- Brown Medicine: Call Center Representative
Stark Truss Company: Truss Builder
