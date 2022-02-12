Now Hiring in EG: Camp Counselors and More

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured:
EG Parks & Rec Camps Need Summer Counselors
Coming Soon, Providence Oyster Bar
Union & Main is poised to be Main Street’s newest restaurant
Local Listings:
- Town of East Greenwich: Harbor Master, Firefighters (New & Lateral Transfers), Assistant Town Planner
- Main Street Coffee/Toscana Lounge: Barista/Cashier
- Providence Oyster Bar EG: Front of House Manager
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Receiver, Pizza Counter
- Watson Materials: Yard Help, Inside Sales, Dump Truck Driver
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Maintenance Technician, Culinary Aide
- Jigger’s Diner: Servers
- Tavern on the Square EG: se hablo Espanol!, Servers, Host/Hostess, Bartender
- Breiding Chiropractic: Office Assistant/Receptionist
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Client Service Representative, Surgery Clinic Technician
- Dunkin’: Morning Shift, Closing Crew
- NEIT: Assessment and Placement Advisor
- Enos Chiropractic Center: Front Desk Receptionist/Chiropractic Assistant
- Eldredge Elementary School: Long-Term Substitute Teacher
- Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Assistant Baker
- Starbucks: Barista, Cashier
- The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Residence Waiter/Waitress
- Dr. Ronald J. Morton, DMD PC: Dental Office Receptionist
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist
- Coastal Medical: Medical Secretary
- London Bridge Learning Center: Toddler/Preschool Assistant Teacher
- Blazing Editions: Embellisher for Fine Art Prints
- European Wax Center: Sales Associate
- Storks Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants
- Petro Home Services: Administrative Assistant
- Huck’s Filling Station: Back of House
- University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
- Cole Middle School: Long Term Substitute Reading Specialist
- Greenwich Bay Sailing Association: Sailing Coach
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
- Community Living of RI: Bilingual Clerical/Secretarial Personnel
- East Greenwich Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
- United Veterinary Care: Surgery Clinic Technician
- Spurwink: Direct Support Professional
- CSA Ocean Sciences: Project Scientist
- WORLDPAC: Assistant Manager, Store Driver,
- Community Living of RI: IT Specialist
- South County Hospital: RN Express Care
- Marrinan & Associates: Accounts Receivable/Collections Representative
