Now Hiring in EG: Camp Counselors and More

Feb 11, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

Featured:

EG Parks & Rec Camps Need Summer Counselors
Coming Soon, Providence Oyster Bar
Union & Main is poised to be Main Street’s newest restaurant

Local Listings:

  1. Town of East Greenwich: Harbor Master, Firefighters (New & Lateral Transfers), Assistant Town Planner
  2. Main Street Coffee/Toscana Lounge: Barista/Cashier
  3. Providence Oyster Bar EG: Front of House Manager
  4. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Receiver, Pizza Counter
  5. Watson Materials: Yard Help, Inside Sales, Dump Truck Driver
  6. Saint Elizabeth Community: Maintenance Technician, Culinary Aide
  7. Jigger’s Diner: Servers
  8. Tavern on the Square EG: se hablo Espanol!, Servers, Host/Hostess, Bartender
  9. Breiding Chiropractic: Office Assistant/Receptionist
  10. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Client Service Representative, Surgery Clinic Technician
  11. Dunkin’: Morning Shift, Closing Crew
  12. NEIT: Assessment and Placement Advisor
  13. Enos Chiropractic Center: Front Desk Receptionist/Chiropractic Assistant
  14. Eldredge Elementary School: Long-Term Substitute Teacher
  15. Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Assistant Baker
  16. Starbucks: Barista, Cashier
  17. The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Residence Waiter/Waitress
  18. Dr. Ronald J. Morton, DMD PC: Dental Office Receptionist
  19. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist
  20. Coastal Medical: Medical Secretary
  21. London Bridge Learning Center: Toddler/Preschool Assistant Teacher
  22. Blazing Editions: Embellisher for Fine Art Prints
  23. European Wax Center: Sales Associate
  24. Storks Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants
  25. Petro Home Services: Administrative Assistant
  26. Huck’s Filling Station: Back of House
  27. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
  28. Cole Middle School: Long Term Substitute Reading Specialist
  29. Greenwich Bay Sailing Association: Sailing Coach
  30. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
  31. Community Living of RI: Bilingual Clerical/Secretarial Personnel
  32. East Greenwich Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
  33. United Veterinary Care: Surgery Clinic Technician
  34. Spurwink: Direct Support Professional
  35. CSA Ocean Sciences: Project Scientist
  36. WORLDPAC: Assistant Manager, Store Driver
  37. Community Living of RI: IT Specialist
  38. South County Hospital: RN Express Care
  39. Marrinan & Associates: Accounts Receivable/Collections Representative

