Now Hiring in EG: Block Island PD Needs Interns & Officers

by | Apr 7, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings:

    1. Block Island (New Shoreham) Police Department now hiring interns & police officers for Summer 2022

Local Listings: 

  1. Town of EG: Custodian II, Director of Public Works
  2. Aim High Academy: Camp Counselor
  3. Name Withheld: Carpenters
  4. Blueprint 5 Mens Apparel: P/T Men’s Luxury Retail Associate
  5. Tavern in The Square EG: Line Cooks, Barback/Busser, Server, Dishwasher
  6. Providence Oyster Bar II: Assistant GM, Server, Sushi Chef, Restaurant Front of House, Back of House, Assistant Manager/Food & Beverage, Oyster Shucker, Se Hablamos Espanol: La Barra Cruda, Trabajo Lavavajillos, El Chef Executivo, Cocinero de Linea
  7. Creative A: Picture Framer
  8. Jersey Mike’s: Shift Leaders, Crew Member
  9. East Greenwich High School: Girls Volleyball Coach
  10. EG Schools/Aramark: School Food Service Worker, Lead Food Service Worker
  11. Eldredge School: Long-Term Substitute Teacher
  12. EG School District: ESY Speech & Language Pathologist
  13. Name Withheld: Part-Time Cleaners
  14. Westminster Unitarian Church: Part-Time Sexton(Janitor/Maintenance)
  15. Se Hablamos Espanol: Los Pintores
  16. Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Barback/Busser
  17. Edward Jones: Branch Office Administrator
  18. Siena Restaurant: Servers & Bartenders
  19. Ritrovo: Kitchen Help
  20. Citizens Bank: Teller
  21. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Client Service Manager
  22. Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Members
  23. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: LPN Staff Nurse, Concierge, Memory Support Specialist
  24. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Exercise Specialist, Athletic Trainer
  25. Texas Roadhouse: Baker, Busser, Host
  26. Seasons Corner Market: Cashier
  27. Cortex: RNs
  28. Ciresi Chiropractic: Care Advocate
  29. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  30. The Seasons EG: Dining Room Supervisor/Assisted Living
  31. Peace of Mind Nannies: After-School Care for 3 Children
  32. Flood Auto Group: Automotive Parts Driver, Automotive Service Advisor
  33. Saint Elizabeth Community: Meaningful Life Organizer, Culinary Aide, Maintenance Technician
  34. Finn’s Harborside: Server
  35. Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: General Manager
  36. Fidelity Investments: Customer Service (Entry-Level), Call Center Rep.
  37. Rocky Hill Country Day School: School Nurse, Upper School Ceramics Teacher, Administrative Assistant, Development Director, Business Manager
  38. Potowomut Golf Course: Seasonal F/T Golf Course Crew
  39. Alex and Ani: Director, Logistics & Operations, Manager/Partnerships & Brand Licensing, Retail Operations Coordinator
  40. Healthrax Wellness & Fitness: Head Trainer CPT
  41. The Waysider Grille: Server, Hostess/Cashier
  42. Chipotle: Crew Member
  43. CVS: Pharmacy Technician
  44. T’s Restaurant Group: Server
  45. Blazing Editions: Sales Assistant/Executive Assistant, Fine Art Sales
  46. Ocean Foreign Exchange (remote): Local Area Rep.
  47. EaglePilcher Technologies: IT Support Analyst
  48. Taste Buds Kitchen EG: Event Support/Kitchen Assistant
  49. Metro Security Co., LLC: Front Desk Security Officer
  50. Pappas Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Tech.
  51. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Assistant
  52. Confluent Health: Physical Therapy Tech.
  53. Our Lady of Mercy School: Long Term Sub./Art

