Now Hiring in EG: Block Island PD Needs Interns & Officers

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
Local Listings:
- Town of EG: Custodian II, Director of Public Works
- Aim High Academy: Camp Counselor
- Name Withheld: Carpenters
- Blueprint 5 Mens Apparel: P/T Men’s Luxury Retail Associate
- Tavern in The Square EG: Line Cooks, Barback/Busser, Server, Dishwasher
- Providence Oyster Bar II: Assistant GM, Server, Sushi Chef, Restaurant Front of House, Back of House, Assistant Manager/Food & Beverage, Oyster Shucker, Se Hablamos Espanol: La Barra Cruda, Trabajo Lavavajillos, El Chef Executivo, Cocinero de Linea
- Creative A: Picture Framer
- Jersey Mike’s: Shift Leaders, Crew Member
- East Greenwich High School: Girls Volleyball Coach
- EG Schools/Aramark: School Food Service Worker, Lead Food Service Worker
- Eldredge School: Long-Term Substitute Teacher
- EG School District: ESY Speech & Language Pathologist
- Name Withheld: Part-Time Cleaners
- Westminster Unitarian Church: Part-Time Sexton(Janitor/Maintenance)
- Se Hablamos Espanol: Los Pintores
- Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Barback/Busser
- Edward Jones: Branch Office Administrator
- Siena Restaurant: Servers & Bartenders
- Ritrovo: Kitchen Help
- Citizens Bank: Teller
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Client Service Manager
- Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Members
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: LPN Staff Nurse, Concierge, Memory Support Specialist
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Exercise Specialist, Athletic Trainer
- Texas Roadhouse: Baker, Busser, Host
- Seasons Corner Market: Cashier
- Cortex: RNs
- Ciresi Chiropractic: Care Advocate
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- The Seasons EG: Dining Room Supervisor/Assisted Living
- Peace of Mind Nannies: After-School Care for 3 Children
- Flood Auto Group: Automotive Parts Driver, Automotive Service Advisor
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Meaningful Life Organizer, Culinary Aide, Maintenance Technician
- Finn’s Harborside: Server
- Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: General Manager
- Fidelity Investments: Customer Service (Entry-Level), Call Center Rep.
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: School Nurse, Upper School Ceramics Teacher, Administrative Assistant, Development Director, Business Manager
- Potowomut Golf Course: Seasonal F/T Golf Course Crew
- Alex and Ani: Director, Logistics & Operations, Manager/Partnerships & Brand Licensing, Retail Operations Coordinator
- Healthrax Wellness & Fitness: Head Trainer CPT
- The Waysider Grille: Server, Hostess/Cashier
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- CVS: Pharmacy Technician
- T’s Restaurant Group: Server
- Blazing Editions: Sales Assistant/Executive Assistant, Fine Art Sales
- Ocean Foreign Exchange (remote): Local Area Rep.
- EaglePilcher Technologies: IT Support Analyst
- Taste Buds Kitchen EG: Event Support/Kitchen Assistant
- Metro Security Co., LLC: Front Desk Security Officer
- Pappas Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Tech.
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Assistant
- Confluent Health: Physical Therapy Tech.
- Our Lady of Mercy School: Long Term Sub./Art
