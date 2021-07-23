Now Hiring in EG: Baristas to Barristers, Opportunities Aplenty

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

 

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

Featured Listings:

Your own East Greenwich News team is looking for Part Time Ad Sales help!

Begin a new career in Banking with Washington Trust

“Live Long” as a Flexologist at StretchLab

 

  1. East Greenwich Parks & Rec Department: Operator 1
  2. Saint Elizabeth Home: Activities Assistant
  3. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  4. Felicia’s Coffee: Baker, Coffee Barista
  5. Atria Harborhill: P/T Caregivers
  6. Me & My Friends Childcare & Learning Center: Child Caregiver
  7. East Greenwich Schools: Per Diem Substitute Teachers, MTSS Coordinator
  8. Creative A: Custom Picture Framer
  9. Starbucks: Barista
  10. The Early Learning Center: Floater/Teacher, Preschool Teacher
  11. Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
  12. United Methodist Church: Director of Ministries for Children, Youth, and Families, Church Sexton
  13. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
  14. Planted: Juice Barista
  15. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
  16. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Oyster Shucker
  17. Cambridge Investment Research: Executive Administrative Assistant
  18. HealthTrax Fitness: Front Desk Opener
  19. Uptime Esports: Head Esports Coach
  20. K Family Solutions: Direct Support Professional
  21. StretchLab EG: Yoga and Flexibility Instructor, Membership Sales & Customer Service Manager, Flexologist
  22. Sherwin-Williams: Sales Representative
  23. Water St. Kitchen and Bar: Servers and Bartender
  24. The Washington Trust Company: Retail Flex Banker Trainee
  25. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Vet Anesthesia & Surgery Tech, Experienced Vet Tech’s Assistant, Experienced Veterinary Receptionist
  26. Christ Church Evangelical Covenant: Director of Youth Ministry
  27. Atria Harborhill: Business Office Director
  28. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Building Maintenance Technician
  29. JP Morgan Chase Bank: Lead Associate-Ops Trainee
  30. Cumberland Farms: Store Manager In-Training
  31. Recrue Media: Digital Advertising Campaign Manager
  32. Watson Materials: Inside Sales
  33. APDerm: Medical Assistant
  34. Besos Kitchen & Cocktails: Bartender
  35. Eagle Pilcher Technologies: Group Leader
  36. Rainey Carpentry & Remodeling LLC: Maintenance Technician
  37. Ocean State Transit: School Bus Driver
  38. Southcoast Woman’s Care: Obstetrician & Gynecologist
  39. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Seafood Clerk, Deli, Bakery & Pizza Staff
  40. Flood Ford: Automotive Technician
  41. Cabinet Shop: Assembly
  42. The Martucci Group: Line Cooks (Se Habla Espanol)
  43. Call Patrick, (508) 364-5166: Estimator/Project Manager
  44. International Motor Group: Automotive Tech
  45. The Patio: Cooks & Food Prep Workers

Around EG: 

  1. Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Wait Staff, Servers, Waitstaff, Golf Cart Attendants, Receptionist, General Manager
  2. Ripples Swim Academy: Swim Instructors
  3. Kent County YMCA: Camp/Childcare Worker, Childcare Site Coordinator
  4. North Kingstown Schools: Anticipated Early Intervention Literacy/Math Specialist, Anticipated Social Worker, Clinical Day Program Math Teacher, Assistant Field Hockey Coach, Head Coach Boys Varsity Basketball
  5. Barnes & Noble: P/T Bookseller
  6. Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Servers
  7. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  8. Olive Garden: Dishwasher, Server
  9. All American Assisted Living: Waitstaff
  10. Camp Bow Wow: Doggy Day Care Attendant
  11. Staples: Retail Sales Technology Associate
  12. South County CPR and First Aid: CPR Instructor
  13. Spurwink/RI: Direct Support Professional
  14. Applebee’s: Server
  15. BJ’s Wholesale Club: P/T Cashier
  16. Chick-Fil-A: Team Member (Daytime), Customer Service (Closing)
  17. TechTrueUp: Lab Assistant
  18. Bed, Bath & Beyond: Retail Sales Associate, Retail Stock Associate
  19. Newport Creamery: Restaurant Server
  20. Wickford Veterinary Clinic: Veterinary Technician
  21. Brentwood By The Bay Assisted Living: Dietary Aide
  22. The Trap Brewpub & Grill: Busser, Expo
  23. CORE Higher Education Group: Sales & Marketing Coordinator
  24. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
  25. Mobility Equipment Recyclers: Medical Billing Professional/Office Assistant
  26. 333 Productions: Videographer & Editor
  27. Agilent: Process Development Chemist
  28. ARC In-Home Addiction Treatment: P/T Addiction Recovery Case Manager
  29. Bilodeau Capalbo LLC: Real Estate Paralegal, Associate Attorney
  30. Emery’s Catering: Catering Event Manager
  31. C. Duarte & Associates: Clinical Psychologist
  32. Eurofins Environmental Testing New England: Chemist
  33. Cowesett Animal Hospital: Veterinarian
  34. Town of West Warwick: Laborer

