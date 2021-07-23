Now Hiring in EG: Baristas to Barristers, Opportunities Aplenty

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
Featured Listings:
Your own East Greenwich News team is looking for Part Time Ad Sales help!
Begin a new career in Banking with Washington Trust
“Live Long” as a Flexologist at StretchLab
- East Greenwich Parks & Rec Department: Operator 1
- Saint Elizabeth Home: Activities Assistant
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- Felicia’s Coffee: Baker, Coffee Barista
- Atria Harborhill: P/T Caregivers
- Me & My Friends Childcare & Learning Center: Child Caregiver
- East Greenwich Schools: Per Diem Substitute Teachers, MTSS Coordinator,
- Creative A: Custom Picture Framer
- Starbucks: Barista
- The Early Learning Center: Floater/Teacher, Preschool Teacher,
- Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
- United Methodist Church: Director of Ministries for Children, Youth, and Families, Church Sexton
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
- Planted: Juice Barista
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Oyster Shucker
- Cambridge Investment Research: Executive Administrative Assistant
- HealthTrax Fitness: Front Desk Opener
- Uptime Esports: Head Esports Coach
- K Family Solutions: Direct Support Professional
- StretchLab EG: Yoga and Flexibility Instructor, Membership Sales & Customer Service Manager, Flexologist
- Sherwin-Williams: Sales Representative
- Water St. Kitchen and Bar: Servers and Bartender
- The Washington Trust Company: Retail Flex Banker Trainee
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Vet Anesthesia & Surgery Tech, Experienced Vet Tech’s Assistant, Experienced Veterinary Receptionist
- Christ Church Evangelical Covenant: Director of Youth Ministry
- Atria Harborhill: Business Office Director
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Building Maintenance Technician
- JP Morgan Chase Bank: Lead Associate-Ops Trainee
- Cumberland Farms: Store Manager In-Training
- Recrue Media: Digital Advertising Campaign Manager
- Watson Materials: Inside Sales
- APDerm: Medical Assistant
- Besos Kitchen & Cocktails: Bartender
- Eagle Pilcher Technologies: Group Leader
- Rainey Carpentry & Remodeling LLC: Maintenance Technician
- Ocean State Transit: School Bus Driver
- Southcoast Woman’s Care: Obstetrician & Gynecologist
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Seafood Clerk, Deli, Bakery & Pizza Staff
- Flood Ford: Automotive Technician
- Cabinet Shop: Assembly
- The Martucci Group: Line Cooks (Se Habla Espanol)
- Call Patrick, (508) 364-5166: Estimator/Project Manager
- International Motor Group: Automotive Tech
- The Patio: Cooks & Food Prep Workers
Around EG:
- Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Wait Staff, Servers, Waitstaff, Golf Cart Attendants, Receptionist, General Manager
- Ripples Swim Academy: Swim Instructors,
- Kent County YMCA: Camp/Childcare Worker, Childcare Site Coordinator
- North Kingstown Schools: Anticipated Early Intervention Literacy/Math Specialist, Anticipated Social Worker, Clinical Day Program Math Teacher, Assistant Field Hockey Coach, Head Coach Boys Varsity Basketball
- Barnes & Noble: P/T Bookseller
- Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Servers
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- Olive Garden: Dishwasher, Server
- All American Assisted Living: Waitstaff
- Camp Bow Wow: Doggy Day Care Attendant
- Staples: Retail Sales Technology Associate
- South County CPR and First Aid: CPR Instructor
- Spurwink/RI: Direct Support Professional
- Applebee’s: Server
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: P/T Cashier
- Chick-Fil-A: Team Member (Daytime), Customer Service (Closing),
- TechTrueUp: Lab Assistant
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Retail Sales Associate, Retail Stock Associate
- Newport Creamery: Restaurant Server
- Wickford Veterinary Clinic: Veterinary Technician
- Brentwood By The Bay Assisted Living: Dietary Aide
- The Trap Brewpub & Grill: Busser, Expo
- CORE Higher Education Group: Sales & Marketing Coordinator
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
- Mobility Equipment Recyclers: Medical Billing Professional/Office Assistant
- 333 Productions: Videographer & Editor
- Agilent: Process Development Chemist
- ARC In-Home Addiction Treatment: P/T Addiction Recovery Case Manager
- Bilodeau Capalbo LLC: Real Estate Paralegal, Associate Attorney
- Emery’s Catering: Catering Event Manager
- C. Duarte & Associates: Clinical Psychologist
- Eurofins Environmental Testing New England: Chemist
- Cowesett Animal Hospital: Veterinarian
- Town of West Warwick: Laborer
