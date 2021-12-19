Now Hiring in EG: Babysitters, Bookkeepers, and Bakers

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to admin@eastgreenwichnews.com – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured:
- Babysitter: EG Family Needs Care (and Playmate) for 10yr Old Child
- Nurse: RNs needed to join RN team caring for high-level quadriplegic
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist
In EG & other local opportunities within a 5-mile radius:
- Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Line Cook
- 1-800-Flowers Fulfillment Center: Delivery Driver
- HappyNest: Entry Level Cold Calling
- Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Guest Relations
- Piezoni’s: Delivery Driver
- Drip: Head Baker
- European Wax Center: Sales Associate
- Life Maid Simple: Housekeeper
- Modern Dog Training: Administrative Assistant
- The Seasons East Greenwich: Waiter/Waitress
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server, Housekeeping, Med Aide
- Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty: Office Administrator & Marketing Assistant
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
- East Greenwich School Department: Substitute Mathematics Teachers, Long Term Grade 2 Substitute
- Petro Home Services: Propane Administrative Coordinator, Propane Coordinator
- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery: Front Desk Coordinator
- Star Group: Propane Coordinator
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide, Long Term Care
- Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider, Membership Sales Representative
- New England Institute of Technology: Software Development – Student Information Systems
- Maxim Healthcare: 1:1 School Nurse (RN or LPN)
- ProCare Therapy: Speech Language Pathologist
- London Bridge Learning Center: Preschool/teaching assistant
- Controlled Solutions: Bookkeeper/QuickBooks Consultant
- Sodexo: Grocery Deli Team Member
Blazing Editions: Executive Assistant
