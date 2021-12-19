Now Hiring in EG: Babysitters, Bookkeepers, and Bakers

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

Featured: 

  1. Babysitter: EG Family Needs Care (and Playmate) for 10yr Old Child
  2. Nurse: RNs needed to join RN team caring for high-level quadriplegic 
  3. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Communications & Social Media Specialist

In EG & other local opportunities within a 5-mile radius:

  1. Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Line Cook
  2. 1-800-Flowers Fulfillment Center: Delivery Driver
  3. HappyNest: Entry Level Cold Calling
  4. Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Guest Relations
  5. Piezoni’s: Delivery Driver
  6. Drip: Head Baker
  7. European Wax Center: Sales Associate
  8. Life Maid Simple: Housekeeper
  9. Modern Dog Training: Administrative Assistant
  10. The Seasons East Greenwich: Waiter/Waitress
  11. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server, Housekeeping, Med Aide
  12. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty: Office Administrator & Marketing Assistant
  13. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
  14. East Greenwich School Department: Substitute Mathematics Teachers, Long Term Grade 2 Substitute 
  15. Petro Home Services: Propane Administrative Coordinator, Propane Coordinator
  16. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery: Front Desk Coordinator
  17. Star Group: Propane Coordinator
  18. Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide, Long Term Care
  19. Massage Envy: Stretch Service Provider, Membership Sales Representative
  20. New England Institute of Technology: Software Development – Student Information Systems
  21. Maxim Healthcare: 1:1 School Nurse (RN or LPN)
  22. ProCare Therapy: Speech Language Pathologist
  23. London Bridge Learning Center: Preschool/teaching assistant
  24. Controlled Solutions: Bookkeeper/QuickBooks Consultant
  25. Sodexo: Grocery Deli Team Member

Blazing Editions: Executive Assistant

