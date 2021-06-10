Now Hiring in EG: 65 Employers Seek Applicants

by | Jun 10, 2021

Last updated: Thursday, June 10

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

 

Featured Listings:

Local Family Seeks Knowledgeable Running Partner for Teenager

East Greenwich Schools Have Openings

Medical Office Needs Receptionist

 

  1. Blazing Editions: Embellisher for Fine Arts Prints, Color Specialist, Art Fulfillment Specialist
  2. Arlington RV Supercenter: Parts Associate
  3. Ocean State Transit: School Bus Driver
  4. Petro Home Services: Propane Coordinator, Propane Manager
  5. Sudshare, Inc.: Laundry Helper
  6. Piezoni’s: Delivery Driver
  7. Autopart International: Store Driver
  8. Stretchlab: Fitness Center General Manager, Yoga Instuctor
  9. Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate
  10. Fresco: Bartender
  11. East Greenwich Schools: One Year Only, Cole Middle School Science Teacher, Long Term Science Teacher at EGHS, ESY Middle School Paraprofessional, Elementary Paraprofessional, ESY Kindergarten Teacher, Long Term Paraprofessional, Orton-Gillingham Certified Tutor, ESY Preschool Teacher, Summer School Math Teacher
  12. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Emergency Liaison, Evening Veterinary Pharmacy Technician, Experienced Veterinary Pharmacy Technician, Specialty Veterinary Technician Assistant, Veterinary Receptionist, Housekeeper
  13. Dewetron: Customer Care Service Technician
  14. EG Dunkin’: Barista
  15. Besos Kitchen & Cocktail: Server
  16. PMC Media Group: Social Media Strategist
  17. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Chef
  18. Women’s Internal Medicine: Medical Receptionist 
  19. Finn’s Harborside: Parking Lot Attendant, Restaurant Supervisor
  20. Renegade Fitness: Part Time Front Desk Associate
  21. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
  22. University Orthopedics: Administrative Assistant/Surgical Coordinator
  23. McCarthy Law LLC: Legal Assistant
  24. Oceanside Physician Services: Medical Receptionist
  25. Recrue Media Inc.: Digital Advertising Campaign Manager
  26. Foxy Lady: Bartender
  27. Christopher A. Pedorella, DMD: Dental Assistant
  28. The Seasons EG: Front Desk Concierge (4-8 PM)
  29. Saint Elizabeth Home: Office Manager
  30. Sweet Peas Village: Toddler Teacher
  31. Centerville Bank: Teller II
  32. Meritage Restaurant: Line Cook, Dishwasher
  33. Slice & Co.: Full/Part Time Cook
  34. Local Company (Unnamed): Inventory Specialist

 

Outside EG: 

  1. North Kingstown School Department: Dean – High School
  2. Quidnessett Country Club: Bartender
  3. North Kingstown Dunkin’: Barista
  4. Warwick Dunkin’: Barista, Crew Member
  5. Ripples Swim School: Swim Instructors
  6. Tier One Relocation LLC: Military Move Coordinator
  7. Dominion Diagnostics LLC: Clinical Services Pharmacy Technician
  8. Olive Garden: Server
  9. Planet Fitness: Assistant Manager
  10. Chick-Fil-A: Customer Service Representative
  11. Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Sandwich Maker
  12. Dr. George Pirie, DMD: Dental Receptionist
  13. Adams Hometown Market: P/T Service Clerk
  14. Greenwich Business Capital: Front Desk Receptionist, Loan Specialist
  15. Quonset Dental: Dental Assistant
  16. YMCA of Greater Providence: Camp Counselor (EP Summer Enrichment)
  17. Law Offices of Robert A. Bollengier: Legal Secretary/Office Manager
  18. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Part Time Shopping Experiences Manager
  19. The J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: P/T PASS Support Staff, Direct Support Professional 
  20. Elite Physical Therapy: Receptionist/Patient Coordinator
  21. The Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants
  22. Seven Moons: Assistant Sushi Chef
  23. RI Hospitality Association: Bilingual Hospitality Trainer
  24. Season’s Market: Cashier
  25. CVS: Operations Manager
  26. Newport Creamery: Assistant Manager
  27. All American Assisted Living: Activities Assistant
  28. Perspectives Corp.: Children Residential Direct Support Professional, Clinical Supervisor
  29. Lincoln Energy Mechanical Services: Pipefitter Journeyman
  30. Whaler’s Brewing Company: Brand Ambassadors
  31. Silversmith Orthodontics: Dental Orthodontic Assistant

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

