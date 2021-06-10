Now Hiring in EG: 65 Employers Seek Applicants

Last updated: Thursday, June 10
Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
Local Family Seeks Knowledgeable Running Partner for Teenager
East Greenwich Schools Have Openings
Medical Office Needs Receptionist
- Blazing Editions: Embellisher for Fine Arts Prints, Color Specialist, Art Fulfillment Specialist
- Arlington RV Supercenter: Parts Associate,
- Ocean State Transit: School Bus Driver
- Petro Home Services: Propane Coordinator, Propane Manager
- Sudshare, Inc.: Laundry Helper
- Piezoni’s: Delivery Driver
- Autopart International: Store Driver
- Stretchlab: Fitness Center General Manager, Yoga Instuctor
- Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate
- Fresco: Bartender
- East Greenwich Schools: One Year Only, Cole Middle School Science Teacher, Long Term Science Teacher at EGHS, ESY Middle School Paraprofessional, Elementary Paraprofessional, ESY Kindergarten Teacher, Long Term Paraprofessional, Orton-Gillingham Certified Tutor, ESY Preschool Teacher, Summer School Math Teacher
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Emergency Liaison, Evening Veterinary Pharmacy Technician, Experienced Veterinary Pharmacy Technician, Specialty Veterinary Technician Assistant, Veterinary Receptionist, Housekeeper
- Dewetron: Customer Care Service Technician
- EG Dunkin’: Barista
- Besos Kitchen & Cocktail: Server
- PMC Media Group: Social Media Strategist
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Chef
- Women’s Internal Medicine: Medical Receptionist
- Finn’s Harborside: Parking Lot Attendant, Restaurant Supervisor
- Renegade Fitness: Part Time Front Desk Associate
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
- University Orthopedics: Administrative Assistant/Surgical Coordinator
- McCarthy Law LLC: Legal Assistant
- Oceanside Physician Services: Medical Receptionist
- Recrue Media Inc.: Digital Advertising Campaign Manager
- Foxy Lady: Bartender
- Christopher A. Pedorella, DMD: Dental Assistant
- The Seasons EG: Front Desk Concierge (4-8 PM)
- Saint Elizabeth Home: Office Manager
- Sweet Peas Village: Toddler Teacher
- Centerville Bank: Teller II
- Meritage Restaurant: Line Cook, Dishwasher
- Slice & Co.: Full/Part Time Cook
- Local Company (Unnamed): Inventory Specialist
Outside EG:
- North Kingstown School Department: Dean – High School
- Quidnessett Country Club: Bartender
- North Kingstown Dunkin’: Barista
- Warwick Dunkin’: Barista, Crew Member
- Ripples Swim School: Swim Instructors
- Tier One Relocation LLC: Military Move Coordinator
- Dominion Diagnostics LLC: Clinical Services Pharmacy Technician
- Olive Garden: Server
- Planet Fitness: Assistant Manager
- Chick-Fil-A: Customer Service Representative
- Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Sandwich Maker
- Dr. George Pirie, DMD: Dental Receptionist
- Adams Hometown Market: P/T Service Clerk
- Greenwich Business Capital: Front Desk Receptionist, Loan Specialist
- Quonset Dental: Dental Assistant
- YMCA of Greater Providence: Camp Counselor (EP Summer Enrichment)
- Law Offices of Robert A. Bollengier: Legal Secretary/Office Manager
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Part Time Shopping Experiences Manager
- The J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: P/T PASS Support Staff, Direct Support Professional
- Elite Physical Therapy: Receptionist/Patient Coordinator
- The Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants
- Seven Moons: Assistant Sushi Chef
- RI Hospitality Association: Bilingual Hospitality Trainer
- Season’s Market: Cashier
- CVS: Operations Manager
- Newport Creamery: Assistant Manager
- All American Assisted Living: Activities Assistant
- Perspectives Corp.: Children Residential Direct Support Professional, Clinical Supervisor
- Lincoln Energy Mechanical Services: Pipefitter Journeyman
- Whaler’s Brewing Company: Brand Ambassadors
- Silversmith Orthodontics: Dental Orthodontic Assistant
0 Comments