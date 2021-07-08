Now Hiring in EG: 2 Job Fairs and Over 50 Job Listings!

by | Jul 7, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings:

QUONSET JOB FAIR AT WIDE WORLD OF INDOOR SPORTS (Friday, July 9, 10 AM – Noon)!

THRIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH JOB FAIR (Thursday, July 15, 2- 6 PM)!

 

  1. PB Bistro & Bar: Front of House Restaurant Staff, Line Cook
  2. Unnamed Private School in EG: Chef Manager
  3. Direct Support/In-Home Caregiver: Private Residence
  4. Handyman with potential to become Project Manager
  5. Atria Harborhill: Full Time Caregiver
  6. East Greenwich Schools: P/T Custodian, Hanaford School Nurse/Teacher, EGHS Guidance Counselor, 1:1 Paraprofessional at Frenchtown, Grade 1 Teacher at Meadowbrook, Paraprofessional at Hanaford, Paraprofessional at Eldredge, Grade 2 Teacher at Frenchtown, Night Head Custodian at Meadowbrook, Night Custodian at EGHS, Head Custodian at EGHS, Head Custodian at Cole, School Psychologist,  
  7. Dunkin’: Barista
  8. European Wax Center: Sales Associate
  9. Chipotle: Crew Member
  10. Alex and Ani: Picker/Packer
  11. Elegance Living: Bus Driver
  12. Sweet Peas Village: PreSchool Teacher
  13. Healthcare Services Group: Laundry Worker
  14. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
  15. Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate
  16. Finn’s Harborside: Bartender, Restaurant Server
  17. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Technician Assistant, Specialty Departments
  18. Potowomut Golf Club: Dishwasher
  19. The Seasons Assisted Living Facility: Food Runner (F/T & P/T)
  20. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Dishwasher

 

 

Outside EG:

  1. Spring Valley Memory Care: Activities Assistant
  2. Home Depot: Merchandising, Front of Store Attendant, Lot Associate, Store Associate
  3. Chick-fil-A: Team Member
  4. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Cashier, Overnight Stock Clerk, P/T Clothing Recovery Clerk, Bakery Clerk, Gas Station Team Member
  5. North Kingstown School Department: Teacher Assistant 6.5 hrs, Social Worker
  6. Agilent: Process Development Chemist
  7. Sunshine Child Development Center: Childcare Worker
  8. Adams Hometown Market: Deli Clerks, P/T Produce Clerk, P/T Cake Decorator
  9. Cargill: Shipping and Receiving Associate, General Production,  
  10. Compass Group: F/T Dishwasher
  11. Met-Cap Management: Retail Sales Associate
  12. Aramark/Electric Boat: Retail Sales Worker
  13. Cowesett Inn: Dishwasher and Busser
  14. Brookdale Senior Living: Dishwasher
  15. Staples: Retail Sales Seasonal Associate
  16. Gregg’s Restaurants and Taverns: Bartender
  17. Petco: PSA
  18. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Teacher Assistant
  19. Famous Footwear: P/T Sales Associate
  20. Dr. Day Care: Teacher Assistant
  21. Thales DIS USA: Vault Associate
  22. Mae’s Place: Wait Staff/Server
  23. Meaningful Outcomes: Behavior Technician
  24. The Chalet: Wait Staff/Server
  25. Johnson Brothers Liquor Co: Delivery Drivers
  26. Cycle Gear: Sales Associate
  27. Planet FItness: Overnight Custodian
  28. KFamily Solutions: Family Care Specialists 
  29. East Coast Capture: Office Assistant and more
  30. Bradford Soapworks: Lab Tech

