Now Hiring in EG: 2 Job Fairs and Over 50 Job Listings!

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
QUONSET JOB FAIR AT WIDE WORLD OF INDOOR SPORTS (Friday, July 9, 10 AM – Noon)!
THRIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH JOB FAIR (Thursday, July 15, 2- 6 PM)!
- PB Bistro & Bar: Front of House Restaurant Staff, Line Cook
- Unnamed Private School in EG: Chef Manager
- Direct Support/In-Home Caregiver: Private Residence
- Handyman with potential to become Project Manager
- Atria Harborhill: Full Time Caregiver
- East Greenwich Schools: P/T Custodian, Hanaford School Nurse/Teacher, EGHS Guidance Counselor, 1:1 Paraprofessional at Frenchtown, Grade 1 Teacher at Meadowbrook, Paraprofessional at Hanaford, Paraprofessional at Eldredge, Grade 2 Teacher at Frenchtown, Night Head Custodian at Meadowbrook, Night Custodian at EGHS, Head Custodian at EGHS, Head Custodian at Cole, School Psychologist,
- Dunkin’: Barista
- European Wax Center: Sales Associate
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- Alex and Ani: Picker/Packer
- Elegance Living: Bus Driver
- Sweet Peas Village: PreSchool Teacher
- Healthcare Services Group: Laundry Worker
- University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate
- Finn’s Harborside: Bartender, Restaurant Server
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Technician Assistant, Specialty Departments,
- Potowomut Golf Club: Dishwasher
- The Seasons Assisted Living Facility: Food Runner (F/T & P/T)
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Dishwasher
Outside EG:
- Spring Valley Memory Care: Activities Assistant
- Home Depot: Merchandising, Front of Store Attendant, Lot Associate, Store Associate
- Chick-fil-A: Team Member
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Cashier, Overnight Stock Clerk, P/T Clothing Recovery Clerk, Bakery Clerk, Gas Station Team Member,
- North Kingstown School Department: Teacher Assistant 6.5 hrs, Social Worker,
- Agilent: Process Development Chemist
- Sunshine Child Development Center: Childcare Worker
- Adams Hometown Market: Deli Clerks, P/T Produce Clerk, P/T Cake Decorator
- Cargill: Shipping and Receiving Associate, General Production,
- Compass Group: F/T Dishwasher
- Met-Cap Management: Retail Sales Associate
- Aramark/Electric Boat: Retail Sales Worker
- Cowesett Inn: Dishwasher and Busser
- Brookdale Senior Living: Dishwasher
- Staples: Retail Sales Seasonal Associate
- Gregg’s Restaurants and Taverns: Bartender
- Petco: PSA
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Teacher Assistant
- Famous Footwear: P/T Sales Associate
- Dr. Day Care: Teacher Assistant
- Thales DIS USA: Vault Associate
- Mae’s Place: Wait Staff/Server
- Meaningful Outcomes: Behavior Technician
- The Chalet: Wait Staff/Server
- Johnson Brothers Liquor Co: Delivery Drivers
- Cycle Gear: Sales Associate
- Planet FItness: Overnight Custodian
- KFamily Solutions: Family Care Specialists
- East Coast Capture: Office Assistant and more
- Bradford Soapworks: Lab Tech
