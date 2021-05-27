Now Hiring in East Greenwich: Many Full-Time & Seasonal Jobs

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, and may include other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
Finn’s Harborside needs Restaurant Servers
East Greenwich Yacht Club needs P/T Servers
The Town of East Greenwich is look for P/T Laborers
Opportunities in EG:
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Veterinary Surgery and Anesthesia Technicians, Overnight Certified Veterinary Technician, Certified Veterinary Technician for Specialty Departments, Veterinary Technician Assistant (Entry Level)
- Club Pilates: Sales Rep
- Pizza Heaven: Wait Staff/Counter Help
- East Greenwich High School: Cross Country Coach
- Rhode Island SPCA: Veterinary Technician
- Blazing Editions: Fulfillment Associate
- Circe Restaurant: Server
- Starbucks: Barista
- Berkshire Hathaway Home Services: Real Estate Sales Professional
- Law Offices of Joshua A. Sroka: Legal Assistant
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
- Facial Aesthetics Center of Rhode Island: Medispa Guest Relations/Front Desk/Receptionist
- Law Offices of Richard P. D’Addario: Legal Assistant
- Finn’s Harborside: Restaurant Server
- East Greenwich Yacht Club: Restaurant Server
- Brown Surgical Associates: Central Registration Specialist
- Sherwin-Williams: Wholesale Product Specialist
- Holistic Health Rhode Island: Office Assistant
- Town of East Greenwich: General Laborer (Temporary Position)
- Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
- The Seasons East Greenwich: Activities Assistant (Assisted Living)
- Diversified Protection Corp: Armed Security Officer
- Ricoh: Print Center/Customer Support Lead
- CVS: Operations Manager
- Seasons Corner Market: Cashier
Within 5 miles:
- Home Depot: Many Positions/Nearby Locations
- North Kingstown School Department: NKHS Varsity Hockey Coach
- Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Wait Staff, Bartenders, Banquet Captain, Dishwashers
- Newport Creamery: Assistant Manager, Carryout Server
- Eurofins Central Laboratory: Lab Technician
- Ocean State Credit Union: Teller (P/T)
- Edesia: Customer Relations Coordinator
- Johnson Brothers Liquor Co: Warehouse Worker (P/T)
- The Shanty: Host
- Kent County YMCA: Camp Counselor
- The J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: Associate Behavior Support Professional
- LA Fitness: Front Desk Receptionist
- Dr. George Pirie, DMD: Dental Assistant
- Richard A. Barkin, DDS: Dental Receptionist
- Namco Pools: Seasonal Retail Position
- Phoenix Property Management: Maintenance
- LL Flooring: Warehouse Sales Associate
- Sargent Rehabilitation Center: Teacher Assistant
- Dominion Diagnostics: P/T Specimen Collector
- GreenKiss Staffing Solutions: Certified CPA
- Unknown: Landscape Help
- End Zone Pub & Grill: P/T Bartender
- Fine Jeweler: Part Time Bench Jeweler
- XPO Logistics: Box Truck Contract Carrier
- International Motor Group RI: Automotive Technician
- Unnamed Couple in Assisted Living: Full Time CNA
- Dunkin’: Barista
- Commercial Interior Remodeling Contractor: Driver/Assistant Carpenter, Carpenter/Skilled Carpenter
- Besos Bistro: Dishwasher
0 Comments