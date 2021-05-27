Now Hiring in East Greenwich: Many Full-Time & Seasonal Jobs

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, and may include other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings: 

Finn’s Harborside needs Restaurant Servers

East Greenwich Yacht Club needs P/T Servers

The Town of East Greenwich is look for P/T Laborers

Opportunities in EG:

  1. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Experienced Veterinary Surgery and Anesthesia Technicians, Overnight Certified Veterinary Technician, Certified Veterinary Technician for Specialty Departments, Veterinary Technician Assistant (Entry Level)
  2. Club Pilates: Sales Rep
  3. Pizza Heaven: Wait Staff/Counter Help
  4. East Greenwich High School: Cross Country Coach
  5. Rhode Island SPCA: Veterinary Technician
  6. Blazing Editions: Fulfillment Associate
  7. Circe Restaurant: Server
  8. Starbucks: Barista
  9. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services: Real Estate Sales Professional
  10. Law Offices of Joshua A. Sroka: Legal Assistant
  11. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
  12. Facial Aesthetics Center of Rhode Island: Medispa Guest Relations/Front Desk/Receptionist
  13. Law Offices of Richard P. D’Addario: Legal Assistant
  14. Finn’s Harborside: Restaurant Server
  15. East Greenwich Yacht Club: Restaurant Server
  16. Brown Surgical Associates: Central Registration Specialist
  17. Sherwin-Williams: Wholesale Product Specialist
  18. Holistic Health Rhode Island: Office Assistant
  19. Town of East Greenwich: General Laborer (Temporary Position)
  20. Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
  21. The Seasons East Greenwich: Activities Assistant (Assisted Living)
  22. Diversified Protection Corp: Armed Security Officer
  23. Ricoh: Print Center/Customer Support Lead
  24. CVS: Operations Manager
  25. Seasons Corner Market: Cashier

Within 5 miles:

  1. Home Depot: Many Positions/Nearby Locations
  2. North Kingstown School Department: NKHS Varsity Hockey Coach
  3. Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Wait Staff, Bartenders, Banquet Captain, Dishwashers
  4. Newport Creamery: Assistant Manager, Carryout Server
  5. Eurofins Central Laboratory: Lab Technician
  6. Ocean State Credit Union: Teller (P/T)
  7. Edesia: Customer Relations Coordinator
  8. Johnson Brothers Liquor Co: Warehouse Worker (P/T)
  9. The Shanty: Host
  10. Kent County YMCA: Camp Counselor
  11. The J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: Associate Behavior Support Professional
  12. LA Fitness: Front Desk Receptionist
  13. Dr. George Pirie, DMD: Dental Assistant
  14. Richard A. Barkin, DDS: Dental Receptionist
  15. Namco Pools: Seasonal Retail Position
  16. Phoenix Property Management: Maintenance
  17. LL Flooring: Warehouse Sales Associate
  18. Sargent Rehabilitation Center: Teacher Assistant
  19. Dominion Diagnostics: P/T Specimen Collector
  20. GreenKiss Staffing Solutions: Certified CPA
  21. Unknown: Landscape Help
  22. End Zone Pub & Grill: P/T Bartender
  23. Fine Jeweler: Part Time Bench Jeweler
  24. XPO Logistics: Box Truck Contract Carrier
  25. International Motor Group RI: Automotive Technician
  26. Unnamed Couple in Assisted Living: Full Time CNA
  27. Dunkin’: Barista
  28. Commercial Interior Remodeling Contractor: Driver/Assistant Carpenter, Carpenter/Skilled Carpenter
  29. Besos Bistro: Dishwasher

