Now Hiring in East Greenwich: Many Full-Time & Seasonal Jobs

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, and may include other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings:

Finn’s Harborside needs Restaurant Servers

East Greenwich Yacht Club needs P/T Servers

The Town of East Greenwich is look for P/T Laborers

Opportunities in EG:

Within 5 miles: