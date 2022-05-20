Now Hiring: EG News and More

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings: 

  1. EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Curious? Enthusiastic about EG? Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. We are committed to your success!

Local Listings: 

  1. Dave’s Marketplace: Floral Designer
  2. Texas Roadhouse: Dishwasher, Busser/Server Assistant, Host, Server, Baker, Meat Cutter
  3. Cadence Academy: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  4. The Martucci Group: Expos/Bussers/Bar backs
  5. Wickford Package Store: Assistant Manager
  6. Sprigs Flowers: Floral Designer
  7. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
  8. Finn’s Harborside/East Greenwich Restaurant Group: Wait Staff/Server
  9. Tavern in the Square EG: Server, Dishwasher
  10. Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
  11. Saint Elizabeth Community: Cafe Attendant, Culinary Aide, Social Worker
  12. County Seat Restaurant and Lounge: Dishwasher
  13. Dunkin’ Donuts: Manager, Crew Member; District Leader
  14. Seasons Corner Market: Cashier
  15. Potowomut Golf Club: Servers/Cocktail Servers
  16. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Middle & Upper School Spanish Teacher
  17. Spaulding Rehabilitation Network: Office Coordinator
  18. Cole Middle School: Science Substitute Teacher
  19. The Greenwich Odeum: Showtime Bartender
  20. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Med Aide/Med Tech
  21. Bank of America: Relationship Banker
  22. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Oral Surgery Assistant/Dental Assistant
  23. Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Les Mills Group Fitness & Wellness
  24. McCarthy Law LLC: Paralegal
  25. Insperiors: Junior Interior Designer
  26. Americas Vein & Surgery Cosmetic Surgery Centers: Physician Assistant
  27. Friedline & Carter Adjustment LLC: Property Adjuster
  28. Orangetheory Fitness/Honors Holdings: Sales Ambassador

