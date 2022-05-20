Now Hiring: EG News and More

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
Featured Listings:
- EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Curious? Enthusiastic about EG? Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. We are committed to your success!
Local Listings:
- Dave’s Marketplace: Floral Designer
- Texas Roadhouse: Dishwasher, Busser/Server Assistant, Host, Server, Baker, Meat Cutter
- Cadence Academy: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- The Martucci Group: Expos/Bussers/Bar backs
- Wickford Package Store: Assistant Manager
- Sprigs Flowers: Floral Designer
- University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
- Finn’s Harborside/East Greenwich Restaurant Group: Wait Staff/Server
- Tavern in the Square EG: Server, Dishwasher
- Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: Patient Care Coordinator
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Cafe Attendant, Culinary Aide, Social Worker
- County Seat Restaurant and Lounge: Dishwasher
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Manager, Crew Member; District Leader
- Seasons Corner Market: Cashier
- Potowomut Golf Club: Servers/Cocktail Servers
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Middle & Upper School Spanish Teacher
- Spaulding Rehabilitation Network: Office Coordinator
- Cole Middle School: Science Substitute Teacher
- The Greenwich Odeum: Showtime Bartender
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Med Aide/Med Tech
- Bank of America: Relationship Banker
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Oral Surgery Assistant/Dental Assistant
- Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Les Mills Group Fitness & Wellness
- McCarthy Law LLC: Paralegal
- Insperiors: Junior Interior Designer
- Americas Vein & Surgery Cosmetic Surgery Centers: Physician Assistant
- Friedline & Carter Adjustment LLC: Property Adjuster
- Orangetheory Fitness/Honors Holdings: Sales Ambassador
