Now Hiring: 30 EG Employers

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
- EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Curious? Enthusiastic about EG? Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. We are committed to your success!
Local Listings:
- Wild Harvest Bakery & Cafe: Cashier
- Slice & Co. Pizza: Help Wanted
- VoltServer: Receiving/Shipping/Inventory Specialist
- The Patio on Main: General Manager, Bartender
- Dunkin’: Crew Member, Store Manager, District Leader
- East Greenwich Public Schools: Anticipated Elementary School Teacher, Anticipated Science Teacher, Adapted Physical Education Teacher, School Psychologist, Unified Arts Teacher, Anticipated Reading Specialist; Anticipated Social Studies Teacher, Anticipated Chorus/General Music Teacher
- Starbucks: Barista
- Texas Roadhouse: Server
- Providence Oyster Bar II: Barback/Busser
- May Gao DMD MS LLC: Dental Assistant
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
- EaglePicher Technologies: Quality Coordinator
- Potowomut Golf Club: Bartender
- Edward Jones: Branch Office Administrator
- Acquisition Logistics Engineering: Technical Writer
- Town of East Greenwich: Payroll Accounting Administrator
- Healthtrax Fitness Les Mill Group Fitness Instructor
- Phoenix Property Management: Occupancy Specialist
- Fidelity Investments: Transition Service Specialists
- Pat’s Pastured: Farm Office Manager
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Administrative Assistant
- The Hatch Group: Administrative Receptionist
- LAZ Parking: Parking Lot Attendant
- CVS: Pharmacy Technician
- EG Family: Nanny
- Siena Cocina Enoteca: Assistant Manager
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Caregiver
- Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess
- University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
