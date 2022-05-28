Now Hiring: 30 EG Employers

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings: 

  1. EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Curious? Enthusiastic about EG? Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. We are committed to your success!

Local Listings: 

  1. Wild Harvest Bakery & Cafe: Cashier
  2. Slice & Co. Pizza: Help Wanted
  3. VoltServer: Receiving/Shipping/Inventory Specialist
  4. The Patio on Main: General Manager, Bartender
  5. Dunkin’: Crew Member, Store Manager, District Leader
  6. East Greenwich Public Schools: Anticipated Elementary School Teacher, Anticipated Science Teacher, Adapted Physical Education Teacher, School Psychologist, Unified Arts Teacher, Anticipated Reading Specialist; Anticipated Social Studies Teacher, Anticipated Chorus/General Music Teacher
  7. Starbucks: Barista
  8. Texas Roadhouse: Server
  9. Providence Oyster Bar II: Barback/Busser
  10. May Gao DMD MS LLC: Dental Assistant
  11. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
  12. EaglePicher Technologies: Quality Coordinator
  13. Potowomut Golf Club: Bartender
  14. Edward Jones: Branch Office Administrator
  15. Acquisition Logistics Engineering: Technical Writer
  16. Town of East Greenwich: Payroll Accounting Administrator
  17. Healthtrax Fitness Les Mill Group Fitness Instructor
  18. Phoenix Property Management: Occupancy Specialist
  19. Fidelity Investments: Transition Service Specialists
  20. Pat’s Pastured: Farm Office Manager
  21. Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate
  22. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Administrative Assistant
  23. The Hatch Group: Administrative Receptionist
  24. LAZ Parking: Parking Lot Attendant
  25. CVS: Pharmacy Technician
  26. EG Family: Nanny
  27. Siena Cocina Enoteca: Assistant Manager
  28. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Caregiver
  29. Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess
  30. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist

