Now Hiring: 25 EG Employers

by | May 6, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings:

  1. Positions at Kent County YMCA

Local Listings: 

  1. Dunkin’: Barista, Manager, Store Manager
  2. Starbucks: Barista
  3. East Greenwich School Department: P/T Custodian, 1:1 Paraprofessional (Long Term Sub), Boys Varsity Cross Country Coach (EGHS)
  4. Union & Main: Front of House Manager
  5. RI Children’s Dentistry: Front Desk Receptionist
  6. European Wax Center: Sales Associate, Night Shift (2-8PM)
  7. Modern Dog Training: Communications Coordinator
  8. Taste Buds Kitchen: Summer Camp Culinary Instructor & Assistants
  9. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Deli, Kitchen, Pizza Departments
  10. Texas Roadhouse: Server Assistant/Busser, Host, Dishwasher
  11. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
  12. Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide
  13. Potowomut Golf Club: P/T Gardener, Dishwasher
  14. Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member
  15. Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate
  16. Prime Communications/AT&T: Retail Sales Consultant
  17. Spaulding Hospital Cape Cod/Kent Outpatient: Rehabilitation Aide
  18. South County Hospital: Scribe
  19. Creative A: Large Format Printing & Vinyl Cutting
  20. JP Morgan Chase: F/T Associate Banker
  21. The Laser Lounge: Laser Hair Removal Technician
  22. Sweet Peas Village: Summer Camp Teachers
  23. Revive Aesthetics + Wellness: Patient Coordinator
  24. Retina Consultants: Ophthalmic Assistant
  25. Saint Elizabeth Community: Receptionist/Long Term Care

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 