Now Hiring: 25 EG Employers

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
Local Listings:
- Dunkin’: Barista, Manager, Store Manager
- Starbucks: Barista
- East Greenwich School Department: P/T Custodian, 1:1 Paraprofessional (Long Term Sub), Boys Varsity Cross Country Coach (EGHS)
- Union & Main: Front of House Manager
- RI Children’s Dentistry: Front Desk Receptionist
- European Wax Center: Sales Associate, Night Shift (2-8PM)
- Modern Dog Training: Communications Coordinator
- Taste Buds Kitchen: Summer Camp Culinary Instructor & Assistants
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Deli, Kitchen, Pizza Departments
- Texas Roadhouse: Server Assistant/Busser, Host, Dishwasher
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide
- Potowomut Golf Club: P/T Gardener, Dishwasher
- Jersey Mike’s: Crew Member
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate
- Prime Communications/AT&T: Retail Sales Consultant
- Spaulding Hospital Cape Cod/Kent Outpatient: Rehabilitation Aide
- South County Hospital: Scribe
- Creative A: Large Format Printing & Vinyl Cutting
- JP Morgan Chase: F/T Associate Banker
- The Laser Lounge: Laser Hair Removal Technician
- Sweet Peas Village: Summer Camp Teachers
- Revive Aesthetics + Wellness: Patient Coordinator
- Retina Consultants: Ophthalmic Assistant
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Receptionist/Long Term Care
