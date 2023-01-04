NK Community Chorus Announces Spring Season

Scholarships for College-Bound Seniors

North Kingstown Community Chorus has announced its spring 2023 season, “All Things Bright and Beautiful”.

Rehearsals for the spring season of the North Kingstown Adult Chorus begin Tuesday, Jan. 24, with registration at 6:30 p.m. and rehearsal at 7 p.m. Youth Chorus begins rehearsal on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

The Adult Chorus welcomes everyone from high school students to senior citizens. The registration and music fees are $60 for adults, $117.50 for two family members, and $40 for high school students. Students in grades 2 to 8 are invited to join the Youth Chorus with a $35 fee for registration and music (two siblings pay $65). No prior experience or audition is needed, just the desire to have fun creating our music together!

The North Kingstown Community Chorus meets weekly on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Rehearsals for the spring season will be held at Quidnessett Elementary School, 166 Mark Drive in North Kingstown. Auditions and North Kingstown residency are not required. The Youth Chorus rehearses weekly on Tuesdays at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the same location.

Online registration is available for both choruses at www.nkchorus.org. For more information, call Heather Skidds, director, at 401-573-7564 or by email at [email protected]

The spring concerts are planned for Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7.

****************************************************

The North Kingstown Community Chorus is offering two $2,000 scholarships for college-bound seniors who have been active in the field of music throughout their high school career or if they plan to major in music. There are residency requirements for both scholarships and both awards will be juried by a panel of music professionals. Winners will be asked to perform.

Please visit our website www.nkchorus.org for further information and to download the applications.

The deadline for application for either scholarship is March 31.