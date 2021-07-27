Newport Folk Festival, Day 4

Above: Billy Strings closed down the Quad stage Monday with a dance party.

Photos by Julia Ordog

OK, so it was clear over the weekend that all the festival goers were happy to be at a live music event. But the performers appear to be absolutely overjoyed as well.

On the Quad stage Monday afternoon, Ben Gibbard said this was his first live performance since March 2020. “I feel like I’ve been shot out of a cannon.”

Later in the set, he said, “This has been a really soft, delicate landing into live performance,” he said. “Thank you for getting vaccinated to come to this festival.”

Hiss Golden Messenger (aka MC Taylor), figuring out what he was going to play next, said, “I don’t know how to write set lists anymore!”

But they still know how to play music.