Newport Folk Festival, Day 4

OK, so it was clear over the weekend that all the festival goers were happy to be at a live music event. But the performers appear to be absolutely overjoyed as well.
On the Quad stage Monday afternoon, Ben Gibbard said this was his first live performance since March 2020. “I feel like I’ve been shot out of a cannon.”
Later in the set, he said, “This has been a really soft, delicate landing into live performance,” he said. “Thank you for getting vaccinated to come to this festival.”
Hiss Golden Messenger (aka MC Taylor), figuring out what he was going to play next, said, “I don’t know how to write set lists anymore!”
But they still know how to play music.
Sunny War kicked things off on the Quad stage Monday.
Billy Strings band.
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats rocked the lawn hard on Monday after his set Friday was cut short because of thunder.
Middle Brother were back together again on the lawn stage Monday – John J. McCauley III of Deer Tick, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and Matt Vasquez of Delta Spirit.
Hiss Golden Messenger (aka MC Taylor) on the Quad stage Monday. “I don’t know how to write set lists anymore,” he said.
Eric D. Johnson of the Fruit Bats brought some guitar swagger to their set.
Aoife (pronounced ‘Efa’) O’Donovan brought up various musicians for different songs, including Allison Russell here.
Caamp on the Busking stage Monday morning.
Brothers of a Feather (The Black Crows once upon a time) on the Lawn stage.
Dancing on the lawn during the Billy Strings set.
